Safety Shot Expands Reach in Metro Chicago with New Distribution Agreement

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or “the Company”) today announced a new distribution agreement with Huckster, Inc., a leading Direct-to-Store (DSD) distributor in Illinois, to expand the availability of its innovative alcohol-reducing beverage, Sure Shot, in the metro Chicago market.

Sure Shot, the first beverage of its kind, is specifically formulated to reduce blood alcohol content while enhancing mental clarity. Its unique blend of essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics supports the body's natural metabolic processes to efficiently process alcohol, reducing blood alcohol content (BAC) in as little as 30 minutes. This innovative approach, backed by a recently awarded patent and positive clinical study results, positions Sure Shot as the ideal choice for health-conscious individuals who enjoy an active social life.

Through this partnership with Huckster, Sure Shot will be available in over 450 chain and independent convenience stores, tobacco shops, and grocery stores across metro Chicago and southern Wisconsin. Huckster's expertise in direct-to-store distribution and its strong relationships with retailers will ensure that Sure Shot reaches a wide range of consumers in this key market.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Huckster to expand Safety Shot’s footprint in the U.S. market," commented Safety Shot CEO Jarrett Boon. "Huckster's dedication to providing best-selling products and unparalleled service aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to consumers. We are confident that this partnership will significantly increase Sure Shot's visibility and availability in the Chicago area."

Huckster, which represents emerging brands from the first call to the last mile, directly services 7-Eleven stores as well as independent liquor stores, convenience stores, and smoke shops. The company sifts through hundreds of brands and thousands of products to ensure each item has a reason to be on shelves.

Sure Shot will be strategically placed on countertops at cash registers in participating stores, maximizing its visibility and encouraging impulse purchases. This strategic placement, combined with the product's eye-catching branding and convenient 4 oz. size, is expected to drive strong consumer awareness and trial.

