Following National Advertising Division Challenge by Elanco, PetIQ Voluntarily Discontinues Certain Claims for NextStar Flea & Tick Topical

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenge brought by competitor Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, PetIQ, LLC discontinued the following claims for its NextStar Flea & Tick topical flea prevention and treatment product, which appeared on PetIQ’s website, social media, and third-party websites:

“Fastest-acting 30-Day topical protection available”

“The fastest killing flea & tick topical available”

During the proceeding, PetIQ voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue the challenged express claims and the resulting implied claims.

Therefore, the National Advertising Division (NAD) did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.