LEAP Launches AutoTime: AI-Driven Matter Activity Tracking for Maximized Revenue Generation

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAP legal practice management software introduces AutoTime, a breakthrough automated matter activity recording solution for legal professionals.

LEAP‘s AutoTime uses an intelligent activity recorder to automatically log the time spent on various tasks, such as handling documents, emails, appointments, and more within the LEAP matter. It distinguishes between simply viewing a matter and actively working on matter tasks and documents to ensure billable timekeeping precision.

By utilizing data from AutoTime, hourly and flat fee billing attorneys can boost profitability by identifying lost fees, finding new revenue opportunities, enhancing workflows, and optimizing resource allocation. Whether properly billing clients or improving internal operations for peak productivity, AutoTime provides law firms with the strategic insights to pull in more revenue.

“We’re thrilled for our clients to experience the power of AutoTime,” says Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP US. “This innovative tool provides firms with essential insight on workloads and productivity across the firm, enabling them to optimize their practice and maximize their billings.”

AutoTime highlights LEAP’s ongoing dedication to delivering innovative, purpose-built AI technology for legal professionals. For more information about AutoTime and other award-winning AI solutions from LEAP, visit leap.us/ai.

About LEAP:

LEAP is an all-in-one legal software solution that provides practice management and document automation within a single cloud-based platform for all practice areas of law. LEAP includes a comprehensive library of automated forms, plus the ability for firms to automate their own letters and templates. LEAP further specializes in estate planning, elder law, and probate, including access to WealthCounsel’s premier drafting solution from within LEAP. LEAP's award-winning AI tools are designed to meet the unique needs of legal professionals, to boost your efficiency and enhance client satisfaction.