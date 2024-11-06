Authority Solutions® Co-Owner Mitchell From Shares Insights on Brand Protection at World of Search 2024

Manila, Philippines, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Authority Solutions®, a leader in digital marketing and SEO services, proudly participated in the World of Search Conference 2024, held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila from September 26 to 29, 2024. The event attracted over 500 attendees, including top SEO professionals, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. Mitchell From, co-owner of Authority Solutions®, took the stage as a speaker to discuss the timely topic of Protecting Your Agency from Brand Infringement.

Mitchell From’s presentation focused on the growing threat of brand infringement in the digital space and shared practical strategies agencies can implement to protect their brand identity and intellectual property. His talk offered business owners valuable insights on securing their online presence in an increasingly competitive market.

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious conference,” said Mitchell From. “We wanted to help agencies understand brand infringement risks and provide them with actionable steps to protect their reputation. Although we focus on SEO and digital growth for our clients, protecting the integrity of a brand’s digital presence is key. We wanted to offer actionable insights that agencies can implement to ensure they thrive in this space.”

The World of Search Conference 2024 offered a platform for industry leaders to share the latest advancements in SEO, digital marketing tactics, and innovative tools. Attendees had the opportunity to network, exchange knowledge, and explore new strategies to stay competitive in the search marketing world.

About Authority Solutions®

Authority Solutions® is a leader in SEO based in Houston, dedicated to helping businesses enhance their online presence and achieve higher search rankings. With a strong focus on delivering measurable results, Authority Solutions® tailors strategies to meet the unique needs of its clients, ensuring sustainable growth in a highly competitive online marketplace.

