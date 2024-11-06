Construction Plastic Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Rise in Construction of Green Buildings Bolster Growth, Asia Pacific to Dominate

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Plastic Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction plastic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% during the forecast period of 2024-2029, reaching US$144.612 billion in 2029 from US$118.905 billion in 2024.







Plastic is a synthetic material based on organic polymers. The construction industry uses plastic for several applications due to its versatility, strength-to-weight ratio, durability, corrosion resistance, ease of installation, energy-saving, and so on. Moreover, the low cost of plastic compared to other substitutes, the adoption of green building practices, and the use of recycled plastic in residential and non-residential buildings are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for global market growth.



However, the price impact of upstream raw materials such as crude oil and feedstock is anticipated to hamper the growth of the building and construction plastics market. Therefore, the key players develop new products, invest in research, make mergers and acquisitions, and form joint ventures to ensure steady growth.



CONSTRUCTION PLASTIC MARKET DRIVERS:

Rise in Construction of Green Buildings

The rising environmental pollution has given rise to the construction of green buildings. Plastics are used in the construction of green buildings because of their features like recyclability, durability, and high strength. Thus, growing popularity and public awareness about green buildings are expected to increase the demand for plastics in construction.



Construction Plastic Market Geographical Outlook

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the construction plastic market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the construction plastic market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific holds a significant market share and is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the government's growing focus on its emerging economies to support domestic infrastructure.

The major economies are India, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia, which play a vital role in the region's rapid economic growth and industrialization. Furthermore, ASEAN countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia are experiencing fast economic growth in the region. This is taking increasing infrastructural development. The overall infrastructure and construction development is taking place rapidly owing to projects like China's Belt and Road initiative.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $118.91 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $144.61 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Dow

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Borealis AG

Solvay S.A

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

Berry Global Inc.

TotalEnergies

The construction plastic market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Type

Composites

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

By Application

Windows

Roofing

Sanitary Equipment

Insulation

Pipes & Ducts

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific



