Malaysia Polyester Fabric Market Report 2024 | Outlook, Industry, Forecast, Share, Trends, Size, Companies, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Value 2020-2030

Malaysia Polyester Fabric Market revenues and volume are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and 4.3% respectively, during 2024-2030F.



Malaysia polyester fabric market has grown in recent years due to a surge in demand for residential properties, significantly boosting the demand for home textile products. Notably, newly launched residential properties increased to nearly 6,900 units in Q3 2023, up from 4,797 units in Q2 2023. The sales performance for these new launches reached 37.6%, a substantial rise from the previous quarter's 24.7%.

Additionally, in the second quarter of 2023, the country successfully attracted $28.1 billion in investments in the fashion and textile industry. Furthermore, the expanding demographic of individuals aged 25-29, who exhibit a penchant for fast fashion, is anticipated to spur heightened demand within the apparel sector, consequently propelling growth in the nation's textile manufacturing market in the foreseeable future.



Following a notable downturn in sales amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Malaysia's textile sector has experienced a resurgence through the implementation of revamped business strategies and the adoption of digital innovations. Forecasts indicate that Malaysia's apparel market is poised to achieve revenues of around $5.2 billion in 2023, with an estimated growth rate surpassing 4% and extending to 2027. The Second National Urbanisation Policy (NUP2) established by the Federal Department of Town & Country Planning Peninsular Malaysia (JPBD SM) seeks to raise Malaysia's urban population from 26.7 million in 2023 to 27.3 million by 2025.



This anticipated swift urbanization is set to notably bolster the country's home textile industry, driven by escalating demand for housing developments to accommodate the expanding population. Furthermore, the country's urbanization rate is projected to increase to 81.8 percent by 2030 from 75.1 percent in 2020, resulting in a surge in demand for home textile products within the new urban residences. Consequently, these developments are anticipated to serve as a catalyst for market demand for polyester fabric in the forthcoming years.



Market Segmentation by Types



The PET type is projected to experience a higher growth rate in Malaysia polyester fabric industry during the forecast period. As Malaysia continues to position itself as a manufacturing hub and export destination, the demand for high-quality, cost-effective materials like PET fabric is expected to rise significantly.



Market Segmentation by Application



Apparel accounted for the largest revenue share in Malaysia's polyester fabric market due to the versatility of polyester fabric. This versatility supports a wide range of apparel products, from everyday wear to specialized sportswear, thereby enhancing its popularity.



Malaysia Polyester Fabric Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Polyester Content



In Malaysia's polyester fabric market, fabrics containing more than 40% polyester dominate, holding the largest volume share. This is due to their versatility, making them suitable for a broad spectrum of applications, including apparel, home furnishings, and industrial uses.



