Indonesia Polyacrylamide Industry Report 2024 Market Revenue, Share, Analysis, Value, Companies, Growth, Trends & Forecasts 2020-2030

The "Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market | Revenue, Share, Analysis, Industry, Size, Value, Companies, Growth, Trends & Forecast | Market Forecast By Type, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Indonesia polyacrylamide Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2024-2030.

Indonesia polyacrylamide market has witnessed substantial growth recently, driven by the expansion of mineral processing industries, particularly in nickel ore and coal production. For instance, In 2023, coal production surged to a record 775.2 million metric tons, surpassing the government's target of 694 million metric tons. Additionally, rising demand for wastewater treatment in Indonesia, along with increased production in the paper and related products sector, further driving the demand for polyacrylamide in the country.

For example, the inauguration of the Sei Selayu Centralised Domestic Wastewater Management System (SPALDT) in Palembang, South Sumatra in 2023, valued at $81.6 million, accelerated the demand for polyacrylamide due to its efficient wastewater treatment capabilities and cost advantages. Furthermore, the expanding textile industry has created significant demand for polyacrylamide in Indonesia in recent years.



Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Overview



The Polyacrylamide Market in Indonesia is poised for significant growth in the years ahead, driven by population growth and urbanization. By 2050, an estimated 75% of the country's population will reside in cities, heightened by rise in demand for water and sanitation services. This surge in demand, coupled with the thriving manufacturing sector, is placing considerable stress on water utilities, accelerating the need for water treatment solutions and thereby bolstering the Indonesia polyacrylamide market growth.



Moreover, investments in the mineral processing sector, such as PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara's Batu Hijau mine's $2.5 billion expansion plan until 2025, entailing the expansion of processing capacity and the establishment of a copper smelter and precious metals refinery. As a result, the Polyacrylamide market in Indonesia is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, propelled by the increasing demand for water treatment solutions and the burgeoning mineral processing sector.



Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Share

Market Segmentation by Type



By Type, anionic Polyacrylamide is expected to dominate the market primarily driven by its vital role in industrial water treatment. The water treatment industry is poised for substantial growth due to the initiation of infrastructural projects. Additionally, adherence to enhanced water treatment practices mandated by environmental regulations in Indonesia would further bolster its usage as it is considered environmentally safer coupled with its cost-effectiveness, further propagating its usage.



Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Applications



The water treatment segment garnered the maximum revenue share in 2023 owing to the initiation of several water treatment projects coupled with initiation of new wastewater treatment plants to accomplish the target of 100% drinking water supply and sanitation by 2024. Additionally, stringent Indonesian government regulations governing water quality and wastewater discharge necessitate the use of effective treatment of chemicals like Polyacrylamide in water treatment plants, bolstering its demand in recent years.



Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Overview

Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Outlook

Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Forecast

Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Industry Life Cycle Analysis

Historical Data and Forecast of Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Revenues, for the Period 2020-2030F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Historical Data and Forecast of Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Revenues, By Type, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Indonesia Polyacrylamide Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2020-2030F

Key Performance Indicators

Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

SNF Indonesia

Anhui Tianrun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

PT Kemira Indonesia

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Yixing Bluwat chemicals co. Ltd.

Tradeasia International Pte. Ltd

Chengdu Rosun Disinfection Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tiandeli Co., Ltd

Henan Fengbai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Scope and Segmentation



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Type

Anionic

Cationic

Non-Ionic

By Application

Water Treatment

Mineral Processing

Pulp & Paper

Others (Agriculture, Textiles, Mining etc.)

