Garage Equipment Market Size to hit USD 12.40 billion by 2033| Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garage equipment includes essential tools, machines, and systems for vehicle repair shops, service centers, and garages, enhancing the efficiency of maintenance and repair operations. The market is driven by rising vehicle production and sales, heightened safety concerns, and increasing used vehicle sales.

Additionally, regulatory requirements for annual vehicle inspections are expanding market demand. However, improvements in original equipment quality and cost reductions may impact repair operations, while advances in automotive aftermarket technologies continue to support growth in the garage equipment sector.

Download Free Sample Report PDF: @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/garage-equipment-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Automotive Industry Advancements Drive Growth in the Garage Equipment Market

Rapid advancement in the automotive industry propels the market growth. The automotive industry is one of the major industry globally, with the time the transportation has become easy and convenient owing to the advancement in the automotive industry. The consumption of motor vehicles including passenger cars, motorbike, among others has drastically increased in the last 2-3 decades.

For instance, in 2018, the U.S. automotive industry generated a total of USD 545.4 billion and contributed 2.7% to the nation's GDP. According to Statista, in 2017, the global sales of passenger vehicles were around 79.6 million units. Increasing consumption of electric vehicles and continuous innovations in the automotive sector are unlocking lucrative opportunities for the garage equipment market.

Moreover, the increasing trend among youngsters and adults regarding car drifting, stunts, and rough driving has surged the need for maintenance due to early decaying of the vehicle, further driving the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Garage Equipment Market

The automotive industry is severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. The sales of new and pre-owned cars have declined drastically. The sales are expected to decelerate by 12 to 14% in China, India, and Europe by the end of 2020. As per the Economic Times, there will be an overall impact of around USD 1.5 to 2 billion per month across the automotive industry. Similarly, the garage equipment market is severely impacted by the pandemic due to lockdowns imposed by governments and rapidly decelerating sales of automobiles.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global garage equipment market with a CAGR of 5.5%, driven by a strong automotive sector and demand for luxury vehicles needing frequent maintenance. The U.S. benefits from high pre-owned vehicle sales and built-in residential garages, increasing demand for portable lifts and IoT-based garage equipment. California’s Clean Cars II Act, effective in 2026, aims to standardize EV diagnostics, further boosting the sector.

Asia-Pacific, the fastest-growing region with a 6.0% CAGR, is driven by rising incomes, urbanization, and automotive sales in China and India. Europe’s growth is supported by strict emission regulations and increased demand for advanced, sensor-based garage tools, particularly in the UK, where luxury and emission-compliant vehicles are popular.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Garage Equipment Market:@ https://straitsresearch.com/report/garage-equipment-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

Based on type, independent garages generate the highest revenue.

Based on application, body shop equipment holds the major market share, covering tools essential for vehicle repair after accidents, including paint booths and frame straighteners.

Based on installation type, Mobile installations account for the highest revenue share, offering flexible, on-site service options for vehicle repair and maintenance.

Based on function type, electronic equipment contributes significantly, with high demand for advanced diagnostic tools like scanners and wheel alignment systems.

Based on vehicle type, Passenger Vehicles dominate the market share, reflecting high global demand for garage equipment suited for cars, SUVs, and other personal vehicles.

Top 21 Companies in Garage Equipment Industry

Arex Test Systems B.V. Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd. Boston Garage Equipment Ltd Continental AG Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc. Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd Istobal S.A. Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Lp Robert Bosch GmbH Vehicle Service Group, LLC. MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH and Co. KG VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH Standard Tools and Equipment Co. Symach s.r.l., Otto Nußbaum GmbH and Co. Κ. M/s Samvit Garage Equipments Sarveshwari Engineers Euro Car Parts Ltd T/A LKQ Coatings ISTOBAL Con Air Equipments Private Limited Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd. AUTEC, Inc

Recent Developments

February 2024- Continental expanded its specialty tire manufacturing footprint in Sri Lanka.

Continental expanded its specialty tire manufacturing footprint in Sri Lanka. December 2023- ISTOBAL strengthened its global presence by establishing a new European subsidiary.

Segmentation

By Garage Type

OEM Authorized Garage Independent Garage Franchise Garage

By Application

Body Shop Equipment Diagnostic and Testing Equipment Emission Equipment Lifting Equipment Washing Equipment Wheel and Tire Equipment

By Installation Type

Mobile Fixed

By Function Type

Electronic Mechanical

By Vehicle Type Motor Cycle Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle By Region

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation: @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/garage-equipment-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com