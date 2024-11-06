A2P Messaging Market Size to Surpass USD 97.84 Billion by 2032 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A2P (Application-to-Person) Messaging refers to automated communications an application sends to an individual. Unlike P2P (Person-to-Person) messaging, which allows for direct contact between individuals, A2P messaging is primarily used for business-to-consumer transactions. It covers a variety of communications such as transactional notifications, promotional messages, and authentication codes.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Mobile Device Penetration drives the global A2P messaging market

The increasing integration of mobile devices, particularly smartphones, is a major driver of the A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging market. As mobile devices become more common worldwide, businesses use A2P messaging to reach a larger audience more effectively. This is transforming how businesses communicate with their customers, making A2P messaging an essential tool for reaching and engaging users worldwide. For Instance, on 4 April 2023, WhatsApp expanded its Business API to allow more businesses to send A2P messages directly to customers. Leveraging Emerging Technologies creates opportunities for the global A2P messaging market

Leveraging Emerging Technologies creates opportunities for the global A2P messaging market

Leveraging emerging technologies such as RCS, AI, and chatbots in A2P messaging provides organizations with substantial opportunities to increase communication capabilities and customer experiences, creating a competitive advantage. Businesses that adopt these technologies early can promote innovation, enhance engagement, and adapt their communications strategies to suit their customers' changing demands.

Regional Analysis

APAC is the dominating region in the global A2P market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. APAC (Asia-Pacific) is the dominant market for A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging. This dominance is driven by several factors, such as high mobile penetration, a large population base, rapid digitalization in countries including China, India, and Japan, and significant investments in mobile infrastructure.

The APAC region is a major growth driver in the A2P messaging market due to its huge population, high mobile usage, and increasing digitalization. Key markets such as China, India, and Japan contribute significantly, with A2P messaging being widely used for applications such as advertising, transaction alerts, and customer care. The region's diversified regulatory structure and varying levels of technology innovation across countries influence market dynamics. The A2P messaging market in APAC is being driven by increased smartphone penetration, expanded mobile network coverage, and a growing need for individualized communication.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging industry, owing to its superior technological infrastructure and high mobile communication service adoption rates. The United States and Canada are major players, accounting for a considerable portion of A2P communications traffic in industries such as banking, healthcare, and retail. The region's strong regulatory frameworks and emphasis on data security have a significant impact on market dynamics. The proliferation of mobile applications, as well as the increasing requirement for businesses to communicate with customers fastest via SMS and messaging platforms, are important drivers of growth in this region.

Key Highlights

The global A2P Messaging Market was valued at USD 68.74 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase from USD 71.49 billion in 2024 to USD 97.84 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2023-2032)

By components, the global A2P messaging market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the global A2P messaging market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based. The Cloud-based deployment segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By SMS Traffic, the global A2P messaging market is bifurcated into transactional SMS and promotional SMS. The transactional SMS segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By application, the global A2P messaging market is bifurcated into CRM, authentication & security. The notification segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the global A2P messaging market is bifurcated into healthcare, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, travel & hospitality, education, and others. The Retail & E-commerce segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Twilio Inc. Infobip Nexmo Sinch SAP SE Monty Mobile Click tell Orange Business Services MessageBird Mavenir

Recent Developments

In June 2023, the term "artificially inflated traffic" (AIT) refers to the fraudulent transmission of A2P messages by rogue mobile network operators (MNOs) or other value chain participants, such as SMS aggregators, to profit from higher traffic. Often, the uninformed firm pays the price.

In March 2022, Infobip Ltd. introduced a new integrated SMS and WhatsApp messaging notification function to increase customer loyalty and improve customer experience.

In December 2021, Microsoft bought Xandr, an AT&T digital marketing, advertising, and retail media platform. The acquisition will boost Microsoft's capacity to offer open web solutions for digital marketing, advertising, and retail media.

Segmentation

By Component

Solution Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premises Cloud-based

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By SMS Traffic Transactional SMS Promotional SMS By Application

CRM Authentication & security Notification Marketing and Promotion

By Vertical

Healthcare Retail & E-commerce BFSI Travel & Hospitality Education Others

By Region

North America Europe Latin America APAC Middle East and Africa

