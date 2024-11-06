Vietnam Acetate Ester Import Research Report 2024: Top Countries Analysis 2021-2024 and Forecasts 2024-2033

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Acetate Ester Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, Vietnam's import value of acetate esters was approximately USD 180 million, and from January to June 2024, the import value reached around USD 100 million, a year-on-year increase of about 28%. The main sources of acetate ester imports from 2021 to 2024 include China, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with key exporters to Vietnam being Kaiser International Co., Ltd., Riverbank Chemicals Pte Ltd, and Orient-Salt Chemicals Pte Ltd.



The primary importers of acetate esters in Vietnam are companies in the chemical and plastic industries, as well as distributors and wholesalers. These importers are mainly foreign-invested enterprises, including Kaiser Vietnam Company Limited, Riverbank Vietnam, and Binh Tri Co., Ltd.. With continued economic growth, rising income levels, market expansion, and progress in the chemical industry and related manufacturing sectors, the publisher predicts that the market size for acetate esters in Vietnam will continue to grow, with import volumes expected to rise in the coming years.



The upstream industries for acetate esters mainly include petrochemical and basic chemical raw material production, such as ethylene, ethanol, and butanol, which are essential for producing acetate esters. Ethanol is used to produce ethyl acetate through esterification, while butanol is used to produce butyl acetate. The downstream industries for acetate esters encompass various fields, including coatings, inks, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food additives, with demand increasing annually as these industries expand.



In industrial applications, acetate esters are widely used due to their volatility and relatively low toxicity, making them suitable for environmentally friendly products. They are particularly valued in the development of green coatings and low volatile organic compound (VOC) formulations. Additionally, they are used in the leather industry to enhance the softness and gloss of leather. China is a major producer and exporter of acetate esters, with other significant global producers including Eastman Chemical (USA), Showa Denko (Japan), and BASF (Germany).



With the development of the Vietnamese economy and industrialization, driven by government support, global supply chain shifts, and lower production costs, the downstream industries for acetate esters in Vietnam, such as chemicals, coatings, pharmaceuticals, and food processing, are rapidly growing. Consequently, the demand for acetate esters in Vietnam is increasing. According to the publisher, large-scale production of acetate esters is not cost-effective in Vietnam due to limited local production capacity, lack of chemical industry infrastructure, technology, and equipment, leading to a heavy reliance on imports for the Vietnamese acetate ester market.



8. Forecast for the Import of Acetate Ester in Vietnam, 2024-2033

