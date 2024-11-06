Endurance Running Footwear Industry Report 2024: Innovation and Advanced Technology Gather Pace as Brands Compete for the Top Spot

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endurance Running Footwear: Innovation and Advanced Technology Gather Pace as Brands Compete for the Top Spot" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shoes made using advanced footwear technology, often described as "super shoes", demonstrate unprecedented opportunities for achieving performance improvements in endurance running and, as such, they are considered to be superior to all other styles of endurance running footwear. In fact, the performance of shoes made using advanced footwear technology is so great that the international governing body for athletics has been required to step in and regulate a number of key design features in order to ensure that the shoes do not give athletes any unfair assistance or advantage.

Looking ahead, advanced footwear technology will continue to be a focus of intense research and development (R&D) as brands seek to compete with Nike - a dominant player in the market for performance-enhancing footwear and a trailblazer, having pioneered advanced footwear technology in 2017. At the same time, brands will look to address a number of issues - not least the high retail prices of performance-enhancing footwear containing cutting-edge materials, including carbon fibre plates.

While many running enthusiasts are comfortable paying high prices in order to see improvements in their running performances, many consumers have become frustrated by the barriers to entry which prevent them from accessing the latest performance-enhancing running gear. Aside from high prices, brands are facing pressure to address concerns about the poor environmental sustainability of performance-enhancing footwear.

For example, some of the footwear components produced using advanced footwear technology tend to be difficult to recycle, and some models of performance-enhancing footwear can be worn only a small number of times before their performance benefits begin to deteriorate and they become redundant. In an attempt to address these concerns, some brands are exploring the use of novel bio-based materials and recycled materials, but these efforts will need to be accelerated at pace given that legislation is set to be introduced in Europe and the USA which will regulate the design, durability and recyclability of textiles, clothing and footwear.

