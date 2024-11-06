Europe Fibre Reinforced Composite Materials Trends and Production Report 2024: Statistics on Thermoplastics; Thermosets; and Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistics: Trends in Production of Fibre Reinforced Composite Materials in Europe, August 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes statistical data and analysis of the production of fibre reinforced composite materials in Europe, and it provides breakdowns for each of the following categories: thermoplastics; thermosets; and carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRPs). Also, it provides an outlook for the future. European production of fibre reinforced composite materials is estimated to have declined by 8.0% in 2023. The decline represented the fourth in five years and it reflected high costs of raw materials, energy and logistics, and a cautious consumer climate characterised by high interest rates and high costs of living.

The largest segment of the European thermoplastic composites industry in 2023 was that of short fibre reinforced thermoplastics while the remainder was accounted for by glass mat reinforced thermoplastics (GMT), long fibre reinforced thermoplastics (LFT) and continuous fibre reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP). Within the total for thermoset composites, the largest segment in 2023 was that of sheet moulding compound (SMC) components and bulk moulding compound (BMC) components.

Second in importance was that of non-crimp fabrics, followed by products made using open mould processes, sheet components and pultruded components made using continuous processes, products made using resin transfer moulding (RTM), and pipes and tanks. Looking ahead, the European composites industry is expected to expand over the long term as new opportunities arise in existing markets and in new markets, and as research into further applications bears fruit. However, a number of challenges remain in the short- to medium-term, including low consumer confidence, weak private consumption and public spending, a reluctance among companies to invest, a declining construction industry, a loss of price competitiveness, the threat of recession, and political tensions.

