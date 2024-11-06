Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 13 bids for ISK 4,040m were received in the series LBANK CBI 30 at 3.81%-3.88% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3.740m were accepted in the series at 3.84% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 42,900m.

A total of 10 bids for ISK 1,680m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.42%-7.48% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,120m were accepted in the series at 7.46% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 14,100m.

Settlement date will be 13 November 2024.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.