Power Solutions International’s Products Featured at TCI 2024

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced several of its products will be featured during TCI Expo 2024, which takes place Nov. 7 through 9 in the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD.

PSI’s products will be on display within several equipment manufacturers including a woodchipper offered by customer Dyna Products, located in Booth 2667. This machine is powered by PSI’s 8.8-liter industrial engine, the most powerful off-road spark ignited engine in the market available today.

PSI will have its patented 30kw lithium-ion all electric power unit on display in the Morbark booth, Booth 2715. Morbark will also display its BVR 10 Model woodchipper, powered by PSI’s 2.4-liter gasoline engine.

Bandit will feature two woodchippers powered by PSI engines: its new 12XC woodchipper, which features the PSI 2.4-liter gasoline industrial engine; and the 12XP, which uses PSI’s 4.3-liter gasoline engine. Bandit will display the equipment in Booth 3081.

Hosted by the Tree Care Industry Association, the TCI Show features more than 250+ exhibitors.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

Contact:

Marketing

media@psiengines.com