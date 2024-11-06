France Technical Textiles Innovations Report 2024 with Focus on the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Region

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles Innovations in France: Focus on the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Region" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textile industry in France has repositioned itself significantly in recent years - initially by placing emphasis on high performance technical textiles and composites, and more recently by focusing on establishing a circular economy. Within the industry, the technical textile industry alone comprised 511 companies and accounted for approximately 30% of total textile production in France in 2022. Many of these companies are based in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France and are represented and supported by Techtera, an "innovation cluster" whose main objective is to boost competitiveness through collaborative innovation.

In 2023 Techtera initiated 26 research and development (R&D) projects, and its member companies continue to develop new products. Bertheas has recently introduced Stretch >Ctrl< elastic for sports bra straps while Chamatex Group has introduced a fabric called Karapace which provides protection against fire and heat. EweaveLab has developed a smart textile which is being used to detect, locate and limit leaks in water networks, and Fibroline has developed patented dry impregnation technologies. GammaO has developed triboelectric generators in the form of threads while JRC Reflex has a new bio-based reflective fabric called BioReflective, and Heraud Rubans has invented a colour changing narrow fabric which responds to temperature changes.

The Montdor Group has developed a new laminated dot printing process, Otego has launched a composite fabric called Fireshield which protects against radiant heat, and Proneem has developed a bio-based treatment called Lactic which inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria. Recyc'Elit has developed a selective chemical recycling technology, and Sulitec Group is participating in a project to produce virgin-quality yarns and mats from recycled carbon fibres.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Technical textiles production in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France

SELECTED INNOVATIONS AND DEVELOPMENTS IN TECHNICAL

TEXTILES BY TECHTERA MEMBER COMPANIES

Bertheas

Chamatex Group

EweaveLab

Fibroline

Ethizia haemostatic sealing patch

GammaO

Heraud Rubans

JRC Reflex

Montdor Group

Otego

Proneem

Recyc'Elit

Casttor project

Sulitec Group

Duchess project

TECHTERA AND THE BIOSTRUCT PROJECT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbyize

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.