Profile of Pervormance International: A Pioneer in the Manufacture of Innovative Cooling Apparel and Accessories

Pervormance International, based in Ulm, Germany, is a leader in the development of cooling textile technologies and it boasts an impressive portfolio of more than 20 innovative patents. Highlights from the company's range of products include sportswear which facilitates the maintenance of a comfortable body temperature, even during high impact endurance training. Additionally, the sportswear is said to help improve physical performance and aid fast recovery.

The company also produces a range of apparel and accessories which is ideal for individuals who suffer from medical conditions and are prone to experiencing fatigue and heat stress in hot environments. At the same time, the company produces a range of apparel and accessories which facilitate cooling while also aiding weight loss. Aside from the company's products, Pervormance International embraces corporate social responsibility (CSR) principles based on promoting female empowerment and gender equality. Notably, the company was founded by two sisters, and it continues to be operated by an all-women management team.

The company strives to implement the United Nations (UN) Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) across the business, and it prioritises working with female owned businesses along the supply chain. In other areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the company claims that environmental sustainability is fundamental to its business. It aligns its strategies and operations with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and it is reportedly the first textile company to be awarded "climate neutral" certification.

The company finances several climate protection projects, and it employs practices which help to minimise resource consumption and waste production. Looking ahead, the company is set to exploit rapid growth in global markets for cooling fabrics and cooling apparel - having already established a foothold in European markets for cooling accessories, apparel and home textiles.

