FitLife Brands Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call

OMAHA, NE, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced that it plans to report its financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

In addition, the Company announced that it will hold an investor conference call after market close on November 14, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (833) 492-0064 from the U.S. and provide the conference identification code of 683771. International participants can dial (973) 528-0163 and provide the same code.