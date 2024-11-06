Metlen Energy & Metals Opens Canadian HQ in Calgary

CALGARY, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metlen Energy & Metals, a multinational industrial and energy company, announced the opening of its first North American headquarters in Calgary, Alberta. This investment underscores Metlen’s confidence in Alberta’s economy to strengthen their position as a global energy transition leader.

The decision to establish a presence in Calgary stems from Alberta’s robust energy sector, providing Metlen with unique opportunities to enhance operations and develop solar projects across the province.

In 2023, Metlen made a significant entry into the Canadian market with the acquisition of 1.4 GW of solar power projects in Alberta, from Westbridge Renewable Energy. This portfolio includes five solar projects under development located in the southern and southeastern regions of the province, backed by a $1.7 billion investment.

These initiatives will generate 2.1 TWh of renewable energy annually, powering nearly 200,000 Canadian homes while significantly reducing CO2 emissions. The projects are expected to create approximately 1,560 temporary jobs during construction and 115 permanent positions once operational.

Metlen’s Alberta office will serve as a hub for a diverse team of professionals, including engineers, project managers, and business development experts, creating hundreds of jobs and paving the way for future investments in renewable energy. Metlen’s establishment in the province signals that Alberta is open for business in the renewable energy sector.

Metlen’s international RES portfolio stands at 11 GW of total capacity in 40 countries and in various stages of development.

QUOTES:

“Metlen is dedicated to partnering with businesses and partners that share our commitment to clean and balanced energy mix. Our focus on complex energy solutions aligns with the growing demand for clean energy across North America, and we believe that through collaborative efforts, we can drive meaningful change.” - Nikos Papapetrou, Executive Director, M Renewables, Metlen Energy & Metals

“Our renewable energy division stands among the leaders in solar and wind development worldwide, with projects spanning five continents, including recent investments in Australia, Chile, and now here, in Canada. Metlen excels at navigating Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) due to its deep expertise in the energy market, understanding of renewable technologies, and strong relationships with both producers and electro-intensive industries.” -Vivian Bouzali, Chief Corporate Affairs & Communication Officer of Metlen Energy & Metals

"Alberta’s government welcomes Metlen’s decision to establish a Canadian headquarters in Calgary. Alberta’s prosperous energy sector is the perfect home for a leading global industrial and energy company like Metlen This move will drive innovation and job creation across the province, reinforcing that Alberta is a destination of choice for investment. “

-Nathan Neudorf, Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities

“Calgary is a globally recognized hub for cleantech innovation and a leader in the net-zero energy transition. Metlen’s decision to establish its Canadian headquarters in our city signals the strength of our innovative ecosystems, our friendly business environment and skilled talent pool, which offer companies opportunities to scale globally directly from Calgary.” - Brad Parry, CEO & President, Calgary Economic Development

"Calgary is the epicentre of energy in Canada and fast becoming the leader in energy transition on the global stage. Metlen's investment in Calgary is a demonstration of confidence in the region's future and will support key industries such as technology, artificial intelligence, data centers, and oil and gas.” - Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek

“We are excited to welcome Metlen to Alberta’s renewable energy sector. We look forward to celebrating their growth with partners like Calgary Economic Development and the Government of Alberta, who were crucial in their investment decision. Establishing Metlen’s office in Calgary demonstrates our commitment to building strong relationships and creating efficient pathways for businesses leading the energy transition” - Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. With this announcement, Invest Alberta has supported investments totaling nearly $23.2 billion and created more than 31,710 jobs since its inception in 2020. Investments are in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to tech, aviation, life sciences and beyond. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.

About Metlen Energy & Metals:

METLEN Energy & Metals – evolution of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals - is a multinational industrial and energy company, a leader in the metallurgy and energy industries, focused on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.492 billion and €1.014 billion, respectively. METLEN is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company is active in the markets of all five continents, in 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects.

www.metlengroup.com | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn