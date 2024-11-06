Update of financial guidance for 2024

GN has throughout the year increased its earnings power and cash flow generation, leading to an upgrade of the guidance on free cash flow excl. M&A to “DKK >1,100 million” and a confirmation of the EBITA margin guidance of “12 to 13%”. Following a somewhat softer market development than earlier anticipated for Enterprise and Gaming, GN adjusts its organic revenue growth guidance to “1% to 2%”

Financial guidance for 2024

Organic revenue growth Reported EBITA margin Free cash flow excl. M&A (DKK million) Updated Prior Confirmed Prior Updated Prior 1% to 2% 2% to 6% 12% to 13% 12% to 13% >1,100 >900

GN will publish the Q3 2024 Interim Report later tonight.

