OceanFirst Financial Corp. and OceanFirst Bank N.A. Receive Moody’s Investment Grade Ratings

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced today first time ratings issued by Moody’s Ratings.

Christopher D. Maher, OceanFirst Financial Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented about the Moody’s Rating, “Just 1% of all U.S. banks have been acknowledged by Moody’s Ratings with an Investment Grade rating.” Maher continued, “I am proud of our team for also receiving long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/Prime-2, which is a reflection of the continued strength of OceanFirst.”

Moody’s Ratings announced the first-time ratings for OceanFirst Financial Corp. and OceanFirst Bank N.A. in a press release issued on November 5, 2024. A more detailed report from Moody’s Ratings is expected in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Moody’s Ratings, the Company and the Bank have had investment grade ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency since 2016.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com .

