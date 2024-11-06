Toll Brothers Apartment Living and PGIM Real Estate Announce the Grand Opening of Momentum Midtown, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner PGIM Real Estate, proudly announces the grand opening of Momentum Midtown, a premier 36-story high-rise apartment community in Midtown Atlanta. Financed with a $96 million construction loan from Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Momentum Midtown welcomed its first residents in June 2024. The community recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting event with the development partners, as well as current and future residents.

Located at 1018 W. Peachtree Street NW, Momentum Midtown offers proximity to the best of Atlanta’s dining, entertainment, and cultural venues, as well as green spaces like Piedmont Park. Momentum Midtown will also welcome retail tenants on the ground floor of the community. With a WalkScore® of 90 and easy access to major highways and public transportation, residents can enjoy all that Midtown and the surrounding areas have to offer.





"Momentum Midtown represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Atlanta," said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “This new community reflects our commitment to providing exceptional residential experiences in highly desirable locations, with the unmatched attention to detail and design for which Toll Brothers is known.”

Designed with modernist architecture and inviting interiors, Momentum Midtown offers thoughtfully designed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and penthouse residences with skyline views of downtown and Midtown. Each residence is designed with quartz kitchen countertops, tile backsplash, hardwood-style flooring, and smart home technology, including smart thermostats and keyless entry. Select homes also feature built-in mudrooms, kitchen islands, oversized built-in closets with storage, and private balconies.

The exceptional amenities at Momentum Midtown foster a connected and vibrant community experience. Residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art wellness center with cardio room and fitness on-demand, private coworking rooms, a theater lounge, and a catering kitchen with beverage taps. On the 10th floor, the community offers an elegant club room, outdoor patio with firepits and grilling stations, and a private dog park. The 36th floor rooftop amenities include a game room, lounge with bar, private dining room, and pool with cabanas, all offering expansive views of the city. Residents also have access to secured package lockers with cold storage and a parking garage with EV charging stations.





“Momentum Midtown sets a new standard for urban living with upscale amenities, refined features, and modern conveniences,” said Erin Reisinger, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Southeast. “The community’s location in the heart of Midtown places residents close to unique shopping and dining, as well as many of Atlanta’s major employers.”

For more information, visit MomentumMidtown.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 Company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, and the design and expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

