Media Advisory: Workers to hold press conference in support of proposed Heat Stress Act

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thursday, November 7 at 9:00 a.m., the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), workers affected by heat stress, and Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns will hold a press conference in support of Tabuns’ proposed Private Member’s Bill to implement a Worker Heat Protection Standard. The Bill is co-sponsored by ONDP Labour Critic, Jamie West, ONDP WSIB and Injured Workers Critic, Lise Vaugeois, and ONDP Education Critic, Chandra Pasma.

The Private Member’s Bill is the next step in the OFL’s The Heat is On campaign to combat heat stress in Ontario workplaces. Since the campaign was launched in May, hundreds of workers have signed a legislative petition calling for meaningful heat stress legislation.

Laura Walton, OFL President, and MPP Peter Tabuns, Climate Action Critic, will be joined by workers to highlight the importance of moving this legislation forward.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Media Studio, Legislative Building, Room 149, Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

