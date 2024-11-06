Employer seeks to minimize tragic death of worker at Heritage Inn Saskatoon

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFCW 1400 mourns the tragic loss of a worker who died in a preventable workplace incident at Heritage Inn, Saskatoon: the union calls Heritage Inn to take action and accountability for this loss and offer appropriate support to the family. UFCW 1400 stands with the family in this time of sorrow.

“This a tragic loss not just for her family, but for the community and workers everywhere,” says Lucia Flack Figueiredo, UFCW Local 1400 President. “This worker was a dedicated and loving mother who came to Canada to pursue her dreams. She deserved a safe workplace and for her employer to treat her loved ones with respect, dignity, and compassion.”

On October 15, 2024, a worker fell while on shift at Heritage Inn, Saskatoon, and was pronounced dead shortly later. The employer, Heritage Inn Saskatoon, has acted in a disgraceful manner to the employee’s family following her death: as the employer did not contact her emergency contacts to inform them of her death or offer condolences.

For the next ten days, the management of the hotel refused to answer any of the family’s phone calls, as they looked for information about the incident, and looked for assistance on how to access any benefits the family is entitled to. The family contacted UFCW 1400 on October 25 to obtain support with the process and to represent the family in conversations with the employer.

In addition, as of October 31, the employer has not reported this fatality to Occupational Health and Safety and is now under investigation. The fatality was not reported to the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board until November 1, two weeks after the incident.

Reports from inside the Heritage Inn Saskatchewan are that employees are not trained appropriately in health and safety, and that emergency response protocols were not enacted upon the report of her fall.

Heritage Inn Saskatchewan has locked out UFCW 1400 members since September 7, 2023, after attempting to strip all benefits from their collective agreement. The employer has made it clear that the lock out was initiated by their desire to operate without a collective agreement. It has replaced the locked-out workers with highly vulnerable workers — many of whom are new to Canada and are unaware of their labour rights — while offering them inadequate training and poor workplace conditions. The workers at Heritage Inn deserve protection and appropriate workplace safety protocols. They also deserve an employer who respects fundamental labour rights and the dignity of all workers.

The loss of any worker is an unnecessary tragedy, and UFCW 1400 grieves with the friends, family and coworkers who have lost a loved one.

UFCW Canada Local 1400 is Saskatchewan’s largest private-sector union, with members working across the province in the food processing, food retail, service, hospitality, health care, financial and other sectors. To find out more about UFCW 1400, visit ufcw1400.ca.

Contact:

Lucia Flack Figueiredo, President UFCW 1400

Email: lucy@ufcw1400.ca

Phone: 306-227-9875