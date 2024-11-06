Toll Brothers Opens Regency at Auburn Station Community in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Regency at Auburn Station , an exclusive 55+ community in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Sales Center is located at 1404 Rearden Drive in Raleigh.

Offering three distinct collections, Regency at Auburn Station provides a variety of luxury home designs tailored to meet the needs of active adults. Home buyers can choose from open-concept floor plans with 2 to 4 bedrooms and up to 3 full bathrooms, featuring private 2- or 3-car garages and well-designed outdoor living spaces. Regency at Auburn Station features thoughtfully designed one- and two-story homes ranging from 1,442 to 2,910 square feet, many with first-floor primary bedroom suites and flexible floor plans. Homes are priced from the low $400,000s.





“Regency at Auburn Station offers residents an exceptional lifestyle with resort-style amenities and a convenient location close to downtown Raleigh,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to this vibrant community and provide our home buyers with a variety of personalization options to create their dream home.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Regency at Auburn Station will enjoy an array of private amenities, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, a fitness center, outdoor lounge, and club room. The community's exclusive Regency clubhouse is designed for social gatherings and activities, ensuring a lively and engaging lifestyle for Toll Brothers homeowners.





The community’s secluded location offers the perfect balance of privacy and convenience with proximity to desirable downtown Raleigh less than 10 miles away for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Homeowners in Regency at Auburn Station will also enjoy low-maintenance luxury living and easy access to everything this expanding area has to offer, including nearby recreation at local parks and golf clubs and local shopping at White Oak Crossing.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Auburn Station, interested home buyers can call 844-840-5263 or visit RegencyAtAuburnStation.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

