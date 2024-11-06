Merus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference (fireside chat): Tuesday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET



Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (fireside chat): Monday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. ET



The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

