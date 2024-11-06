Genelux Corporation to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will discuss clinical-stage programs, recent announcements, and upcoming milestones in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place November 11-13, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The conversation with Brittany Stopa, MD, Biotech Equity Research Analyst at Guggenheim, is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 11, 2024. A webcast link for the Guggenheim Conference event will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen/gnlx/1958805. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event on the company’s IR page.

The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with Genelux management can register to attend the conference or contact genelux@allelecomms.com.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company's most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its’ proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

