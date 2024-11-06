NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Announces New Reinsurance Agreements

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $92.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $92.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $84.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “In the third quarter, we again delivered strong operating performance, consistent growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, and standout financial results. Our products and the support we provide are more important today than ever before, and we’re delivering unique solutions for our customers and their borrowers. We have built an exceptionally high-quality book covered by a comprehensive set of risk transfer solutions, our credit performance continues to stand ahead, and we have a robust balance sheet supported by the significant earnings power of our platform. Looking forward, we’re well positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth, returns and value for our shareholders.”

The company also announced today that it has entered into a series of new quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements that will provide forward flow coverage, broad risk protection and efficient PMIERs funding for new business originated between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2027.

Selected third quarter 2024 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $207.5 billion, compared to $203.5 billion at the end of the second quarter and $194.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Net premiums earned were $143.3 million, compared to $141.2 million in the second quarter and $130.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Total revenue was $166.1 million, compared to $162.1 million in the second quarter and $148.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Insurance claims and claim expenses were $10.3 million, compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter and $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Loss ratio was 7.2%, compared to 0.2% in the second quarter and 3.7% in the third quarter of 2023.

Underwriting and operating expenses were $29.2 million, compared to $28.3 million in the second quarter and $27.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Expense ratio was 20.3%, compared to 20.1% in the second quarter and 21.3% in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $92.8 million, compared to $92.1 million in the second quarter and $84.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted EPS was $1.15, compared to $1.13 in the second quarter and $1.00 in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income was $92.8 million, compared to $97.6 million in the second quarter and $84.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.15, compared to $1.20 in the second quarter and $1.00 in the third quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ equity was $2.2 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $27.67. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $28.71, up 4% compared to $27.54 in the second quarter and 17% compared to $24.56 in the third quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 17.5%, compared to 18.3% in the second quarter and 19.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $3.0 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.7 billion.

Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Change (1)

Change (1) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 Q/Q

Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 207.5 $ 203.5 $ 194.8 2 % 7 % New Insurance Written - NIW 12.2 12.5 11.3 (2 ) % 8 % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned $ 143.3 $ 141.2 $ 130.1 2 % 10 % Net Investment Income 22.5 20.7 17.9 9 % 26 % Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 10.3 0.3 4.8 NM (3) 114 % Underwriting and Operating Expenses 29.2 28.3 27.7 3 % 5 % Net Income 92.8 92.1 84.0 1 % 11 % Adjusted Net Income 92.8 97.6 84.0 (5 ) % 11 % Diluted EPS $ 1.15 $ 1.13 $ 1.00 1 % 14 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.15 $ 1.20 $ 1.00 (5 ) % 14 % Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (2) $ 28.71 $ 27.54 $ 24.56 4 % 17 % Loss Ratio 7.2 % 0.2 % 3.7 % Expense Ratio 20.3 % 20.1 % 21.3 %





(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table. (2) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders’ equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding. (3) Not meaningful.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company’s business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders’ equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders’ equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on investments, divided by shares outstanding.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results. (2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles. (3) Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments related to severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced in September 2021 and the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business. (4) Net unrealized gains and losses on investments. The recognition of the net unrealized gains or losses on investment can vary significantly across periods and is influenced by factors such as interest rate movement, overall market and economic conditions, and tax and capital profiles. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in economic gains or losses and not reflective of ongoing operations. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these unrealized gains or losses.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 143,343 $ 130,089 $ 421,168 $ 377,828 Net investment income 22,474 17,853 62,598 49,265 Net realized investment losses (10 ) — (10 ) (33 ) Other revenues 285 217 711 563 Total revenues 166,092 148,159 484,467 427,623 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 10,321 4,812 14,291 14,386 Underwriting and operating expenses 29,160 27,749 87,305 80,983 Service expenses 208 239 539 586 Interest expense 7,076 8,059 29,794 24,146 Total expenses 46,765 40,859 131,929 120,101 Income before income taxes 119,327 107,300 352,538 307,522 Income tax expense 26,517 23,345 78,599 68,825 Net income $ 92,810 $ 83,955 $ 273,939 $ 238,697 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.02 $ 3.42 $ 2.88 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.00 $ 3.36 $ 2.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 79,549 82,096 80,129 82,879 Diluted 81,045 83,670 81,484 84,236 Loss ratio (1) 7.2 % 3.7 % 3.4 % 3.8 % Expense ratio (2) 20.3 % 21.3 % 20.7 % 21.4 % Combined ratio (3) 27.5 % 25.0 % 24.1 % 25.2 % Net income $ 92,810 $ 83,955 $ 273,939 $ 238,697 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax expense (benefit) of $18,441 and $(6,980) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and $15,300 and $(2,467) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 69,372 (26,257 ) 57,918 (9,280 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income, net of tax benefit of $2 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and $2 and $7 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 8 — 8 26 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 69,380 (26,257 ) 57,926 (9,254 ) Comprehensive income $ 162,190 $ 57,698 $ 331,865 $ 229,443





(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.





Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,806,886 and $2,542,862 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 2,708,286 $ 2,371,021 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $88 and $1,338 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 133,319 96,689 Premiums receivable 78,454 76,456 Accrued investment income 21,634 19,785 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 63,803 62,905 Software and equipment, net 27,251 30,252 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Reinsurance recoverable 29,214 27,514 Prepaid federal income taxes 235,286 235,286 Other assets 19,244 16,965 Total assets $ 3,320,125 $ 2,940,507 Liabilities Debt $ 414,694 $ 397,595 Unearned premiums 71,592 92,295 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 110,968 86,189 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 135,520 123,974 Deferred tax liability, net 380,879 301,573 Other liabilities (1) 11,286 12,877 Total liabilities 1,124,939 1,014,503 Shareholders’ equity Common stock - $0.01 par value; 87,901,225 shares issued and 79,320,863 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 87,334,138 shares issued and 80,881,280 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 (250,000,000 shares authorized) 879 873 Additional paid-in capital 997,570 990,816 Treasury Stock, at cost: 8,580,362 and 6,452,858 common shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (218,364 ) (148,921 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (81,991 ) (139,917 ) Retained earnings 1,497,092 1,223,153 Total shareholders’ equity 2,195,186 1,926,004 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,320,125 $ 2,940,507





(1) “Reinsurance funds withheld” has been reclassified as “Other liabilities” in the prior period.





Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited) As of and for the three months ended For the nine months ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 143,343 $ 141,168 $ 130,089 $ 421,168 $ 377,828 Net investment income 22,474 20,688 17,853 62,598 49,265 Net realized investment losses (10 ) — — (10 ) (33 ) Other revenues 285 266 217 711 563 Total revenues 166,092 162,122 148,159 484,467 427,623 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 10,321 276 4,812 14,291 14,386 Underwriting and operating expenses 29,160 28,330 27,749 87,305 80,983 Service expenses 208 194 239 539 586 Interest expense 7,076 14,678 8,059 29,794 24,146 Total expenses 46,765 43,478 40,859 131,929 120,101 Income before income taxes 119,327 118,644 107,300 352,538 307,522 Income tax expense 26,517 26,565 23,345 78,599 68,825 Net income $ 92,810 $ 92,079 $ 83,955 $ 273,939 $ 238,697 Adjustments: Net realized investment losses 10 — — 10 33 Capital markets transaction costs — 6,966 — 6,966 — Adjusted income before taxes 119,337 125,610 107,300 359,514 307,555 Income tax expense on adjustments (1) 2 1,463 — 1,465 7 Adjusted net income $ 92,818 $ 97,582 $ 83,955 $ 279,450 $ 238,723 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 81,045 81,300 83,670 81,484 84,236 Diluted EPS $ 1.15 $ 1.13 $ 1.00 $ 3.36 $ 2.83 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.15 $ 1.20 $ 1.00 $ 3.43 $ 2.83 Return-on-equity 17.5 % 18.3 % 19.0 % 17.7 % 18.7 % Adjusted return-on-equity 17.5 % 19.4 % 19.0 % 18.1 % 18.7 % Expense ratio (2) 20.3 % 20.1 % 21.3 % 20.7 % 21.4 % Adjusted expense ratio (3) 20.3 % 20.1 % 21.3 % 20.7 % 21.4 % Combined ratio (4) 27.5 % 20.3 % 25.0 % 24.1 % 25.2 % Adjusted combined ratio (5) 27.5 % 20.3 % 25.0 % 24.1 % 25.2 % Book value per share (6) $ 27.67 $ 25.65 $ 21.94 Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) $ 28.71 $ 27.54 $ 24.56





(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned. (4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned. (5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned. (6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. (7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders’ equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.





Historical Quarterly Data 2024

2023

September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 143,343 $ 141,168 $ 136,657 $ 132,940 $ 130,089 Net investment income 22,474 20,688 19,436 18,247 17,853 Net realized investment losses (10 ) — — — — Other revenues 285 266 160 193 217 Total revenues 166,092 162,122 156,253 151,380 148,159 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 10,321 276 3,694 8,232 4,812 Underwriting and operating expenses 29,160 28,330 29,815 29,716 27,749 Service expenses 208 194 137 185 239 Interest expense 7,076 14,678 8,040 8,066 8,059 Total expenses 46,765 43,478 41,686 46,199 40,859 Income before income taxes 119,327 118,644 114,567 105,181 107,300 Income tax expense 26,517 26,565 25,517 21,768 23,345 Net income $ 92,810 $ 92,079 $ 89,050 $ 83,413 $ 83,955 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.15 $ 1.10 $ 1.03 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 $ 1.01 $ 1.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 79,549 80,117 80,726 81,005 82,096 Diluted 81,045 81,300 82,099 82,685 83,670 Other data Loss ratio (1) 7.2 % 0.2 % 2.7 % 6.2 % 3.7 % Expense ratio (2) 20.3 % 20.1 % 21.8 % 22.4 % 21.3 % Combined ratio (3) 27.5 % 20.3 % 24.5 % 28.5 % 25.0 %





(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.





Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written (NIW) $ 12,218 $ 12,503 $ 9,398 $ 8,927 $ 11,334 New risk written 3,245 3,335 2,486 2,354 3,027 Insurance-in-force (IIF) (1) 207,538 203,501 199,373 197,029 194,781 Risk-in-force (RIF) (1) 55,253 53,956 52,610 51,796 51,011 Policies in force (count) (1) 654,374 645,276 635,662 629,690 622,993 Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 317 $ 315 $ 314 $ 313 $ 313 Coverage percentage (2) 26.6 % 26.5 % 26.4 % 26.3 % 26.2 % Loans in default (count) (1) 5,712 4,904 5,109 5,099 4,594 Default rate (1) 0.87 % 0.76 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.74 % Risk-in-force on defaulted loans (1) $ 468 $ 401 $ 414 $ 408 $ 359 Average net premium yield (3) 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.27 % Earnings from cancellations $ 0.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 1.0 $ 0.9 Annual persistency (4) 85.5 % 85.4 % 85.8 % 86.1 % 86.2 % Quarterly run-off (5) 4.0 % 4.2 % 3.6 % 3.4 % 4.1 %





(1) Reported as of the end of the period. (2) Calculated as end of period RIF divided by end of period IIF. (3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized. (4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period. (5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.





NIW, IIF and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW For the three months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) Monthly $ 11,978 $ 12,288 $ 9,175 $ 8,614 $ 11,038 Single 240 215 223 313 296 Total $ 12,218 $ 12,503 $ 9,398 $ 8,927 $ 11,334





Primary IIF As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) Monthly $ 189,241 $ 184,862 $ 180,343 $ 177,764 $ 175,308 Single 18,297 18,639 19,030 19,265 19,473 Total $ 207,538 $ 203,501 $ 199,373 $ 197,029 $ 194,781





The following table presents the amounts related to the company’s quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, 2023 QSR Transaction, and 2024 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (2020-2 ILN Transaction, 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction, 2023-1 XOL Transaction, 2023-2 XOL Transaction, and 2024 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 12,968,039 $ 12,815,434 $ 12,669,207 $ 12,626,541 $ 12,753,261 Ceded premiums earned (41,761 ) (41,555 ) (41,269 ) (41,218 ) (42,015 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses (benefits) 2,449 (138 ) 659 2,447 2,221 Ceding commission earned 10,152 10,222 10,292 9,561 9,808 Profit commission 21,883 24,351 23,407 22,057 22,184 The ILN Transactions (1) Ceded premiums $ (4,302 ) $ (5,858 ) $ (5,976 ) $ (6,305 ) $ (6,925 ) The XOL Transactions Ceded Premiums $ (9,760 ) $ (9,403 ) $ (9,223 ) $ (8,302 ) $ (7,968 )





(1) Effective July 25, 2023 and July 25, 2024, NMIC exercised its optional call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreement with Oaktown Re II Ltd. and Oaktown Re III Ltd., respectively. NMIC no longer makes risk premium payments to Oaktown Re II Ltd. and Oaktown Re III Ltd., thereafter.





The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 6,615 $ 6,797 $ 6,261 $ 18,300 $ 18,431 740-759 2,057 2,154 1,877 6,008 5,227 720-739 1,529 1,537 1,556 4,286 4,204 700-719 1,040 1,084 876 2,904 2,000 680-699 652 635 623 1,817 1,378 <=679 325 296 141 804 306 Total $ 12,218 $ 12,503 $ 11,334 $ 34,119 $ 31,546 Weighted average FICO 757 757 758 757 761





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,568 $ 1,768 $ 1,362 $ 4,398 $ 2,723 90.01% to 95.00% 5,720 5,645 5,414 15,779 14,822 85.01% to 90.00% 3,584 3,739 3,525 10,254 10,650 85.00% and below 1,346 1,351 1,033 3,688 3,351 Total $ 12,218 $ 12,503 $ 11,334 $ 34,119 $ 31,546 Weighted average LTV 92.3 % 92.3 % 92.4 % 92.3 % 92.1 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) Purchase $ 11,708 $ 12,257 $ 11,143 $ 33,122 $ 30,870 Refinance 510 246 191 997 676 Total $ 12,218 $ 12,503 $ 11,334 $ 34,119 $ 31,546





The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of September 30, 2024.

Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2024 IIF RIF Book Year (In Millions) 2024 $ 32,892 $ 8,743 2023 35,880 9,461 2022 49,130 13,086 2021 53,471 14,246 2020 22,466 6,118 2019 and before 13,699 3,599 Total $ 207,538 $ 55,253





The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 103,764 $ 101,531 $ 97,026 740-759 36,830 36,135 34,394 720-739 28,930 28,479 27,360 700-719 19,654 19,295 18,484 680-699 13,326 13,138 12,683 <=679 5,034 4,923 4,834 Total $ 207,538 $ 203,501 $ 194,781





Primary RIF by FICO As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 27,396 $ 26,692 $ 25,149 740-759 9,850 9,624 9,067 720-739 7,788 7,634 7,254 700-719 5,337 5,217 4,938 680-699 3,590 3,530 3,373 <=679 1,292 1,259 1,230 Total $ 55,253 $ 53,956 $ 51,011





Primary IIF by LTV As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 22,644 $ 21,556 $ 19,007 90.01% to 95.00% 101,872 99,355 93,908 85.01% to 90.00% 63,568 62,461 59,371 85.00% and below 19,454 20,129 22,495 Total $ 207,538 $ 203,501 $ 194,781





Primary RIF by LTV As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 7,054 $ 6,698 $ 5,876 90.01% to 95.00% 30,100 29,354 27,741 85.01% to 90.00% 15,777 15,500 14,704 85.00% and below 2,322 2,404 2,690 Total $ 55,253 $ 53,956 $ 51,011





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Fixed 98 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 2 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %





The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the dates and periods indicated.

Primary IIF As of and for the three months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 203,501 $ 199,373 $ 191,306 NIW 12,218 12,503 11,334 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (8,181 ) (8,375 ) (7,859 ) IIF, end of period $ 207,538 $ 203,501 $ 194,781





Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 California 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.3 % Texas 8.7 8.8 8.7 Florida 7.4 7.5 7.7 Georgia 4.1 4.2 4.1 Washington 3.9 3.9 4.0 Illinois 3.9 3.9 3.9 Virginia 3.8 3.8 4.0 Pennsylvania 3.4 3.4 3.4 Ohio 3.2 3.1 2.9 North Carolina 3.1 3.0 3.0 Total 51.6 % 51.7 % 52.0 %





The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024 Book Year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of

Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in Default # of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio (Inception

to Date)(1) Cumulative

Default

Rate (2) Current

default

rate (3) ($ Values In Millions) 2015

and prior $ 16,035 $ 932 6 % 67,989 5,221 91 204 2.6 % 0.4 % 1.7 % 2016 21,187 1,666 8 % 83,626 9,061 163 180 1.7 % 0.4 % 1.8 % 2017 21,582 2,000 9 % 85,897 11,275 275 173 1.9 % 0.5 % 2.4 % 2018 27,295 2,562 9 % 104,043 13,766 398 176 2.5 % 0.6 % 2.9 % 2019 45,141 6,539 14 % 148,423 28,700 476 83 1.8 % 0.4 % 1.7 % 2020 62,702 22,466 36 % 186,174 77,876 543 39 1.3 % 0.3 % 0.7 % 2021 85,574 53,471 62 % 257,972 175,707 1,524 60 3.6 % 0.6 % 0.9 % 2022 58,734 49,130 84 % 163,281 142,628 1,662 38 17.1 % 1.0 % 1.2 % 2023 40,473 35,880 89 % 111,994 102,416 522 2 12.9 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 2024 34,119 32,892 96 % 90,031 87,724 58 — 4.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total $ 412,842 $ 207,538 1,299,430 654,374 5,712 955





(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance. (2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force. (3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 125,443 $ 110,448 $ 123,974 $ 99,836 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (27,336 ) (24,023 ) (27,514 ) (21,587 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 98,107 86,425 96,460 78,249 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 21,160 16,117 71,532 60,987 Prior years (3) (10,839 ) (11,305 ) (57,241 ) (46,601 ) Total claims and claim expenses incurred 10,321 4,812 14,291 14,386 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 180 65 180 119 Prior years (3) 1,942 1,050 4,265 2,394 Total claims and claim expenses paid 2,122 1,115 4,445 2,513 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 106,306 90,122 106,306 90,122 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 29,214 25,956 29,214 25,956 Ending balance $ 135,520 $ 116,078 $ 135,520 $ 116,078





(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions. (2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $63.2 million attributed to net case reserves and $7.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $54.4 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.8 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $49.8 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $41.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Beginning default inventory 4,904 4,349 5,099 4,449 Plus: new defaults 2,411 1,744 6,015 4,719 Less: cures (1,529 ) (1,434 ) (5,215 ) (4,434 ) Less: claims paid (67 ) (62 ) (168 ) (129 ) Less: rescission and claims denied (7 ) (3 ) (19 ) (11 ) Ending default inventory 5,712 4,594 5,712 4,594





The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 67 62 168 129 Total amount paid for claims $ 2,692 $ 1,402 $ 5,714 $ 3,132 Average amount paid per claim $ 40 $ 23 $ 34 $ 24 Severity (2) 64 % 46 % 58 % 51 %





(1) Count includes 21 and 56 claims settled without payment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and 23 and 47 claims settled without payment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.





The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:

As of September 30, Average reserve per default: 2024 2023 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 21.8 $ 23.4 IBNR (1)(2) 1.9 1.9 Total $ 23.7 $ 25.3





(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default. (2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.





The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and net risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated: