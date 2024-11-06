Upwork Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Achieves 10% year-over-year revenue growth, record GAAP net income of $27.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $43.2 million

Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.20

Raises FY 2024 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Enters definitive agreement to acquire Objective to enhance core search and match offerings and strengthen AI talent bench

Announces new $100 million share repurchase program authorization

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

“Upwork continues to seize the tremendous market opportunity and execute our strategy to deliver durable, profitable growth, with 10% year-over-year revenue growth and our highest-ever net income in the third quarter,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “We are building long-term shareholder value by serving clients with work outcomes on demand, produced by the world’s most skilled freelance professionals working hand-in-hand with cutting-edge AI tools. This quarter, our AI-powered innovation accelerated, with new capabilities for Uma™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, that streamline key steps in matching with and hiring talent as well as delivering outcomes in both our Marketplace and Managed Services offerings.”

“As we raise our full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, the resilient performance of our business and our continued market share gains in the face of a challenging macro environment are remarkable. Underscoring our confidence in our strategy, our Board of Directors has authorized another $100 million share repurchase, positioning Upwork to build on our track record of returning meaningful capital to shareholders,” said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork. “Through our disciplined execution, we accomplished a record-high adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% in the third quarter. We are wholly committed to growing profitability, and have made great progress towards achieving our 35% adjusted EBITDA margin target in the next five years.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $193.8 million in the third quarter of 2024

grew 10% year-over-year to $193.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 Active clients grew 2% year-over-year to 855,000

grew 2% year-over-year to 855,000 Net income reached an all-time high of $27.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 70% compared to net income of $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2023

reached an all-time high of $27.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 70% compared to net income of $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 Diluted earnings per share was $0.20 in the third quarter of 2024, up 67% compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in the third quarter of 2023

was $0.20 in the third quarter of 2024, up 67% compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in the third quarter of 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $43.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 38% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million in the third quarter of 2023

was $43.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 38% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 Cash provided by operating activities was $102.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $37.0 million in the third quarter of 2023

was $102.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $37.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 Free cash flow1 was $98.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to free cash flow of $33.4 million in the third quarter of 20232



Third Quarter Operational Highlights

Artificial Intelligence

Launched enhancements for Uma™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, to create tailored proposal drafts for freelancers and evaluate candidates for clients based on how closely professionals’ skills and experience fit a job post.

Premiered Uma™-powered Managed Services to more efficiently scope projects, evaluate skills, and design optimal teams of experts to deliver work outcomes.

Uma™-enabled Job Post Generator helped clients complete job posts 73% faster than job posts in the quarter not leveraging Job Post Generator.

GSV from AI-related work grew 36% year-over-year in the third quarter.

Number of clients engaging in AI-related projects grew 30% year-over-year in the third quarter.

Freelance professionals working on AI-related work earned 41% more per hour than freelancers working on non-AI-related work in the third quarter.

Announced agreement to acquire Objective AI, Inc.3, an AI-native search-as-a-service company, to further enhance Upwork’s core search and match performance, strengthen Upwork’s AI and machine learning team, and continue upleveling multi-modal capabilities for Uma™ to assist customers with images, videos, and audio content.



Enterprise

Continued success with a modified Enterprise offering, resulting in increased sales team win rates and 42 total new Enterprise clients, including Hunter Douglas, Bill.com, Berlitz, and Guess.

Grew Managed Services revenue 5% year-over-year in the third quarter, reflecting increasing demand for delivery of work outcomes and strong pipeline of new Managed Services clients.

Ads & Monetization

Continued strength in ads & monetization, with revenues increasing 35% year-over-year in the third quarter.

Freelancer Plus subscription revenue increased 48% year-over-year in the third quarter.

Partnerships

Partnered with emergent tech providers including Lettuce, Ocoya, TheWordsmith and Builderall to offer fully-managed projects delivered by Upwork embedded directly within partners’ customer experiences, expanding access to Upwork services and skilled talent beyond Upwork’s platform.

Welcomed Webflow, Smartsheet, Bubble, General Assembly and more to Upwork Partner Experts program, providing clients access to pre-vetted specialist talent on Upwork.

Financial Guidance & Outlook

Upwork announced the authorization of a new $100 million share repurchase program, following the completion of a previous $100 million authorization earlier this year.

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024 is:

Revenue: $178 million to $183 million

$178 million to $183 million Adjusted EBITDA: $38 million to $42 million 4

$38 million to $42 million Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 140 million to 142 million

140 million to 142 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.24 to $0.26

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and stock-based compensation expense for full year 2024 is:

Revenue: $756 million to $761 million

$756 million to $761 million Adjusted EBITDA : $155 million to $159 million

$155 million to $159 million Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 139 million to 141 million

139 million to 141 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.00 to $1.02

$1.00 to $1.02 Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be lower than previous guidance of $20 million per quarter in 2024

______________________

1 An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

2 Free cash flow benefited from the weekly timing of customer payments in the quarter due to Q2 ending on a Sunday.

3 The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

4 Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include one-time restructuring charges related to the organizational changes announced on October 23, 2024.

UPWORK INC.

Key Financial and Operational Metrics

(In thousands, except percentages and basis points)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change GSV(1) $ 998,268 $ 1,030,321 (3.1)% $ 3,015,331 $ 3,070,174 (1.8)% Marketplace revenue(1)(2) $ 167,337 $ 149,625 12 % $ 498,453 $ 428,609 16 % Enterprise revenue(1)(2) $ 26,439 $ 26,108 1 % $ 79,389 $ 76,593 4 % Gross profit $ 150,368 $ 132,460 14 % $ 446,389 $ 380,620 17 % Gross profit margin 78 % 75 % 222 bps 77 % 75 % 191 bps Operating expenses $ 129,575 $ 120,994 7 % $ 394,766 $ 400,308 (1)% Net income $ 27,758 $ 16,337 70 % $ 68,420 $ 29,513 132 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $ 43,227 $ 31,228 38 % $ 117,387 $ 42,664 175 % Profit margin 14 % 9 % 503 bps 12 % 6 % 600 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 22 % 18 % 454 bps 20 % 8 % 1,187 bps Cash provided by operating activities $ 102,128 $ 36,952 176 % $ 145,074 $ 32,560 346 % Free cash flow(1)(3) $ 97,961 $ 33,422 193 % $ 134,495 $ 22,823 489 %





As of September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 % Change Active clients(1) 855 836 2 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2024 New enterprise clients(1) 42 116

(1) See Key Definitions in our third quarter 2024 earnings presentation.

(2) In order to conform to the current period presentation as of September 30, 2024, we present revenue from Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services together as Enterprise revenue in prior periods and no longer report revenue from our Enterprise Solutions offering, previously referred to as Upwork Enterprise, in Marketplace revenue.

(3) An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.





About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Marketplace (1) $ 167,337 $ 149,625 $ 498,453 $ 428,609 Enterprise (1) 26,439 26,108 79,389 76,593 Total revenue 193,776 175,733 577,842 505,202 Cost of revenue 43,408 43,273 131,453 124,582 Gross profit 150,368 132,460 446,389 380,620 Operating expenses Research and development 50,411 43,419 155,792 131,146 Sales and marketing 46,093 47,308 141,277 171,377 General and administrative 31,276 28,652 93,201 86,922 Provision for transaction losses 1,795 1,615 4,496 10,863 Total operating expenses 129,575 120,994 394,766 400,308 Income (loss) from operations 20,793 11,466 51,623 (19,688 ) Other income, net 8,091 5,766 20,433 52,748 Income before income taxes 28,884 17,232 72,056 33,060 Income tax provision (1,126 ) (895 ) (3,636 ) (3,547 ) Net income $ 27,758 $ 16,337 $ 68,420 $ 29,513 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.12 $ 0.51 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.12 $ 0.50 $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share Basic 132,603 135,450 133,404 134,152 Diluted 139,294 137,291 140,552 135,184

(1) In 2023, we changed the name of our Upwork Enterprise offering to Enterprise Solutions. Concurrently, to align with customer needs and internal decision-making, we combined Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services into a suite of Enterprise offerings. In order to conform to the current period presentation as of September 30, 2024, we present revenue from Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services together as Enterprise revenue in prior periods and no longer report revenue from our Enterprise Solutions offering, previously referred to as Upwork Enterprise, in Marketplace revenue.

UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,464 $ 79,641 Marketable securities 312,719 470,457 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 214,302 212,387 Trade and client receivables, net 69,447 103,061 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,359 17,825 Total current assets 904,291 883,371 Property and equipment, net 29,875 27,140 Goodwill 118,219 118,219 Intangible assets, net 1,859 3,048 Operating lease asset 6,441 4,333 Other assets, noncurrent 1,974 1,430 Total assets $ 1,062,659 $ 1,037,541 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,601 $ 5,063 Escrow funds payable 214,302 212,387 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,754 58,192 Deferred revenue 8,782 17,361 Total current liabilities 284,439 293,003 Debt, noncurrent 357,468 356,087 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 9,220 6,088 Other liabilities, noncurrent 361 1,288 Total liabilities 651,488 656,466 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 13 14 Additional paid-in capital 635,578 674,918 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,222 205 Accumulated deficit (225,642 ) (294,062 ) Total stockholders’ equity 411,171 381,075 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,062,659 $ 1,037,541





UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 27,758 $ 16,337 $ 68,420 $ 29,513 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for transaction losses 1,100 1,364 3,533 6,806 Depreciation and amortization 3,668 1,763 10,443 5,641 Amortization of debt issuance costs 460 460 1,381 1,637 Accretion of discount on purchases of marketable securities, net (2,272 ) (3,678 ) (10,431 ) (9,832 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 722 824 2,428 2,435 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 188 188 563 563 Stock-based compensation expense 18,578 17,811 54,758 56,148 Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — — (38,945 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and client receivables 46,015 4,319 29,857 (2,638 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,665 2,951 (2,468 ) 1,487 Operating lease liability (1,086 ) (1,509 ) (4,215 ) (4,375 ) Accounts payable (160 ) (2,431 ) 541 (5,802 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,480 4,064 (367 ) (1,077 ) Deferred revenue (1,988 ) (5,511 ) (9,369 ) (9,001 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 102,128 36,952 145,074 32,560 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (40,205 ) (195,061 ) (234,504 ) (449,180 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 43,423 143,637 365,269 451,047 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 3,027 9,716 38,421 159,575 Purchases of property and equipment (1,204 ) (423 ) (1,979 ) (558 ) Internal-use software and platform development costs (2,963 ) (3,107 ) (8,600 ) (9,179 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,078 (45,238 ) 158,607 151,705 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Changes in escrow funds payable (4,354 ) 316 1,915 16,513 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,165 1,006 1,935 1,941 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 2,917 2,564 Repurchase of common stock — — (100,000 ) — Net cash paid for early extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — — (171,327 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,189 ) 1,322 (93,233 ) (150,309 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 101,017 (6,964 ) 210,448 33,956 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 405,849 336,151 296,418 295,231 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 506,866 $ 329,187 $ 506,866 $ 329,187



The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,464 $ 79,641 Restricted cash 4,100 4,390 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 214,302 212,387 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 506,866 $ 296,418



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; other income (expense), net, which includes interest expense; income tax benefit (provision); and, if applicable, certain other gains, losses, benefits, or charges that are non-cash or are significant and the result of isolated events or transactions that have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly in the future. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain items that can vary substantially from company to company, and free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, the non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that we present. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided below, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the fourth quarter of 2024 and fiscal year 2024 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.

UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 27,758 $ 16,337 $ 68,420 $ 29,513 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 18,578 17,811 54,758 56,148 Depreciation and amortization 3,668 1,763 10,443 5,641 Other income, net (1) (8,091 ) (5,766 ) (20,433 ) (52,748 ) Income tax provision 1,126 895 3,636 3,547 Other(2) 188 188 563 563 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,227 $ 31,228 $ 117,387 $ 42,664 Profit margin 14 % 9 % 12 % 6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22 % 18 % 20 % 8 % Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 43,408 $ 43,273 $ 131,453 $ 124,582 Stock-based compensation expense (361 ) (499 ) (1,324 ) (1,409 ) Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP 43,047 42,774 130,129 123,173 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 22 % 25 % 23 % 25 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 22 % 24 % 23 % 24 % Gross profit, GAAP $ 150,368 $ 132,460 $ 446,389 $ 380,620 Stock-based compensation expense 361 499 1,324 1,409 Gross profit, Non-GAAP 150,729 132,959 447,713 382,029 Gross margin, GAAP 78 % 75 % 77 % 75 % Gross margin, Non-GAAP 78 % 76 % 77 % 76 % Research and development, GAAP $ 50,411 $ 43,419 $ 155,792 $ 131,146 Stock-based compensation expense (8,053 ) (6,902 ) (23,529 ) (21,434 ) Intangible amortization (398 ) — (1,196 ) — Research and development, Non-GAAP 41,960 36,517 131,067 109,712 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 26 % 25 % 27 % 26 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 22 % 21 % 23 % 22 % Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 46,093 $ 47,308 $ 141,277 $ 171,377 Stock-based compensation expense (3,225 ) (3,106 ) (9,554 ) (9,672 ) Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP 42,868 44,202 131,723 161,705 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 24 % 27 % 24 % 34 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 22 % 25 % 23 % 32 % General and administrative, GAAP $ 31,276 $ 28,652 $ 93,201 $ 86,922 Stock-based compensation expense (6,939 ) (7,304 ) (20,351 ) (23,633 ) Other (2) (188 ) (188 ) (563 ) (563 ) General and administrative, Non-GAAP 24,149 21,160 72,287 62,726 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 16 % 16 % 16 % 17 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 12 % 12 % 13 % 12 % Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 129,575 $ 120,994 $ 394,766 $ 400,308 Stock-based compensation expense (18,217 ) (17,312 ) (53,434 ) (54,739 ) Intangible amortization (398 ) — (1,196 ) — Other (2) (188 ) (188 ) (563 ) (563 ) Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP 110,772 103,494 339,573 345,006 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 67 % 69 % 68 % 79 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 57 % 59 % 59 % 68 % Income (loss) from operations, GAAP $ 20,793 $ 11,466 $ 51,623 $ (19,688 ) Stock-based compensation expense 18,578 17,811 54,758 56,148 Intangible amortization 398 — 1,196 — Other (2) 188 188 563 563 Income from operations, Non-GAAP 39,957 29,465 108,140 37,023 Net income, GAAP $ 27,758 $ 16,337 $ 68,420 $ 29,513 Stock-based compensation expense 18,578 17,811 54,758 56,148 Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes (1) — — — (38,945 ) Intangible amortization 398 — 1,196 — Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7,762 ) (5,447 ) (20,150 ) (5,602 ) Other (2) 188 188 563 563 Net income, Non-GAAP 39,160 28,889 104,787 41,677 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share, GAAP Basic (in millions) 132.6 135.4 133.4 134.2 Diluted (in millions) 139.3 137.3 140.6 135.2 Basic earnings per share, GAAP $ 0.21 $ 0.12 $ 0.51 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings (loss) per share, GAAP $ 0.20 $ 0.12 $ 0.50 $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, Non-GAAP Basic (in millions) 132.6 135.4 133.4 134.2 Diluted (in millions) 139.3 142.8 140.6 135.9 Basic earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.79 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.29 $ 0.21 $ 0.76 $ 0.31

(1) During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recognized a gain of $38.9 million on the early extinguishment of a portion of our 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, which is included in other income, net.

(2) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, we incurred $0.2 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of expense related to our Tides Foundation warrant.

UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 27,758 $ 22,220 $ 18,442 $ 17,374 $ 16,337 $ (3,991 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 18,578 19,238 16,942 18,047 17,811 18,437 Depreciation and amortization 3,668 3,629 3,146 3,808 1,763 1,854 Other income, net (8,091 ) (5,620 ) (6,722 ) (7,389 ) (5,766 ) (3,982 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 1,126 1,181 1,329 (1,557 ) 895 1,857 Other (1) 188 187 188 187 188 187 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,227 $ 40,835 $ 33,325 $ 30,470 $ 31,228 $ 14,362

(1) For all periods presented, we incurred $0.2 million of expense related to our Tides Foundation warrant.