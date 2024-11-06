TILT Sets Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call for November 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT" or the “Company”) ( Cboe: TILT ) ( OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its business strategy and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

TILT management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 423-9813

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8573

Webcast: TILT Q3 2024 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiltholdings.com .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 40 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact: