PetMeds® Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $59.6 million.



Gross margin of 29.1%, an increase of 0.8% compared to the prior year period.



Net income of $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million improved sequentially from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.5) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million in the prior year period.



Continued progress on key initiatives supporting the transformation of the business.



“We demonstrated significant progress on key initiatives of phase one of our transformation, aimed at improving profitability during the second quarter while also advancing our vision of being a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector,” said Sandra Campos, CEO & President. “By consolidating and streamlining our PetMeds and PetCareRX back-of-the-house operations, we’ve materially lowered our cost structure, which helped us deliver a strong sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter. We are now well positioned to lean more aggressively into differentiating product assortments, brand awareness campaigns, and core marketing initiatives to drive growth. While it’s still very early in our turnaround, we remain confident in our direction and belief that the changes and investments we are making across our business will create a more compelling, enduring value proposition for all stakeholders and will significantly strengthen our competitive position.”

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provides essential pet health offerings through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024.

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) September 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,045 $ 55,296 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $27 and $273, respectively 1,620 3,283 Inventories, net 13,092 28,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,655 6,325 Prepaid income taxes 367 188 Total current assets 70,779 93,648 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 26,204 26,657 Intangible and other assets, net 15,524 16,503 Goodwill 26,658 26,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,188 1,432 Deferred tax assets, net 5,681 4,986 Total noncurrent assets 75,255 76,236 Total assets $ 146,034 $ 169,884 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,951 $ 37,024 Sales tax payable 24,373 25,012 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,412 7,060 Current operating lease liabilities 446 459 Deferred revenue 1,650 2,603 Total current liabilities 48,832 72,158 Operating lease liabilities, net of current lease liabilities 768 995 Total liabilities 49,600 73,153 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,500 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,663,218 and 21,148,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 21 21 Additional paid-in capital 17,515 25,146 Retained earnings 78,889 71,555 Total shareholders' equity 96,434 96,731 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 146,034 $ 169,884





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023 Net sales $ 59,570 $ 70,999 $ 127,522 $ 149,243 Cost of sales 42,259 50,937 92,240 106,655 Gross profit 17,311 20,062 35,282 42,588 Operating expenses: General and administrative 10,493 11,962 15,367 27,673 Advertising 4,606 5,512 11,596 12,777 Depreciation and amortization 1,658 1,713 3,379 3,391 Total operating expenses 16,757 19,187 30,342 43,841 Income (loss) from operations 554 875 4,940 (1,253 ) Other income: Interest income, net 185 151 280 345 Other, net 186 254 417 760 Total other income 371 405 697 1,105 Income (loss) before (benefit) provision for income taxes 925 1,280 5,637 (148 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,401 ) 565 (443 ) 273 Net income (loss) $ 2,326 $ 715 $ 6,080 $ (421 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.29 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,597,807 20,382,979 20,555,544 20,357,752 Diluted 20,938,817 20,780,455 20,940,161 20,357,752 Cash dividends declared per common share $ — $ 0.30 $ — $ 0.60





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,080 $ (421 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,379 3,391 Share based compensation (7,631 ) 3,489 Deferred income taxes (696 ) (146 ) Bad debt expense 176 36 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,488 (345 ) Inventories, net 15,464 3,237 Prepaid income taxes (179 ) 426 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,670 (3,516 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 245 394 Accounts payable (20,071 ) (5,542 ) Sales tax payable (639 ) (1,278 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (221 ) (136 ) Lease liabilities (240 ) (383 ) Deferred revenue (953 ) 579 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,128 ) $ (215 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of PetCareRx, net of cash acquired – (35,859 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,948 ) (2,137 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,948 ) $ (37,996 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (175 ) (12,404 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (175 ) $ (12,404 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,251 ) (50,615 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 55,296 104,086 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 52,045 $ 53,471 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 466 $ – Dividends payable in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 39 $ 1,513

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed (see below) adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income excluding share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; interest income (expense); and other non-operational expenses. We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA, herein, because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision and interest income (expense), as neither are components of our core business operations. We also believe that it is useful to exclude other expenses, including the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, acquisition costs related to PetCareRx, employee severance and estimated state sales tax accrual as these items are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain expenses including the estimated state sales tax accrual which reduces cash available to us.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces the measures usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these and other limitations, adjusted EBITDA should only be considered as supplemental to, and alongside with other GAAP based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

PetMed Express, Inc.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) ($ in thousands, except percentages) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ % Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 2,326 $ 715 $ 1,611 225 % Add (subtract): Stock-based Compensation $ 573 $ 1,728 $ (1,155 ) (67 )% Income Taxes $ (1,401 ) $ 565 $ (1,966 ) (348 )% Depreciation and Amortization $ 1,658 $ 1,713 $ (55 ) (3 )% Interest (Income), Net(1) $ (185 ) $ (151 ) $ (34 ) 23 % Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items $ – $ 168 $ (168 ) (100 )% Employee Severance $ 305 $ 15 $ 290 1933 % Sales Tax (Income) $ (1,178 ) $ (1,316 ) $ 138 (10 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,098 $ 3,437 $ (1,339 ) (39 )%

(1) Included in interest income, net is $0.4 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $0.6 million of interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to $0.4 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $0.6 million of interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Six Months Ended Increase (Decrease) ($ in thousands, except percentages) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ % Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 6,080 $ (421 ) $ 6,501 (1544 )% Add (subtract): Stock-based Compensation $ (7,631 ) $ 3,488 $ (11,119 ) (319 )% Income Taxes $ (443 ) $ 273 $ (716 ) (262 )% Depreciation and Amortization $ 3,379 $ 3,391 $ (12 ) — % Interest (Income), Net (1) $ (280 ) $ (345 ) $ 65 (19 )% Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items $ 180 $ 1,294 $ (1,114 ) (86 )% Employee Severance $ 454 $ 408 $ 46 11 % Sales Tax (Income) $ (1,178 ) $ (1,316 ) $ 138 (10 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 561 $ 6,772 $ (6,211 ) (92 )%

(1) Included in interest income, net is $0.8 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $1.1 million of interest income for the six months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to $0.8 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $1.2 million of interest income for the six months ended September 30, 2023.