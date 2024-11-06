OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Increases Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Highlights

Helped a record of more than 33,000 children in the third quarter 2024, an increase of 50% from the third quarter 2023

Generated record total revenue of $54.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, up 37% from $40.0 million in third quarter 2023; domestic revenue increased 45% and international revenue increased 12% in the quarter

Grew worldwide Trauma & Deformity revenue 31%, worldwide Scoliosis revenue 52%; Sports Medicine/Other revenue increased 50% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023

Launched Enabling Technologies Division that will focus on new areas within digital health and advanced technology intended to differentiate the Company's core business, generate sustainable revenue, and access new markets and specialties beyond orthopedics

Increased full year 2024 revenue guidance to $202 million to $204 million from $200 million to $203 million, representing growth of 36% to 37% compared to prior year



David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented, “The third quarter results represent yet another strong performance for OrthoPediatrics in which we continued our positive momentum and executed our strategic initiatives. With multiple levers driving our growth, we saw strength across all business segments as Trauma and Deformity, Scoliosis, and OPSB all contributed to further establishing our dominant market share position within pediatric orthopedics. As we look ahead, we are confident in the remainder of 2024 and ending the year in a position of strength. Even more, we are excited about our long-term outlook as we expect to continue extending our growth while we maintain healthy gross margins and generate substantial EBITDA, all while we surround the children's hospital with everything needed to optimize pediatric care."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $54.6 million, a 37% increase compared to $40.0 million for the same period last year. U.S. revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $42.7 million, a 45% increase compared to $29.4 million for the same period last year, representing 78% of total revenue. The increase in domestic revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was driven by additional market share gains across Trauma and Deformity, Scoliosis, and OPSB. International revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.9 million, a 12% increase compared to $10.6 million for the same period last year, representing 22% of total revenue. Growth in the quarter was primarily led by Scoliosis revenue.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $37.6 million, a 31% increase compared to $28.8 million for the same period last year. This growth was driven primarily by strong growth across numerous product lines, as well as the addition of Boston O&P. Scoliosis revenue was $15.6 million, a 52% increase compared to $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. The growth was driven primarily by increased international scoliosis revenue, new users of spine systems, RESPONSE 5.5/6.0, as well as 7D. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, a 50% increase compared to $0.9 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $40.1 million, a 29% increase compared to $31.0 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 73%, compared to 77% for the same period last year. The change in gross margin was primarily driven by changes in product mix due to increased 7D unit sales at lower margin, set sales internationally, as well as less favorable purchase price variance compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $45.6 million, a 29% increase compared to $35.5 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by the addition of Boston O&P, as well as increased commission expense and incremental personnel required to support the ongoing growth of the Company.

Sales and marketing expenses increased $2.8 million, or 20%, to $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven primarily by increased sales commission expenses coupled with additional employees to support the OPSB.

Research and development expenses increased negligibly to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The slight increase was driven by timing of external development expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased $8.3 million, or 46%, to $26.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the addition of Boston O&P, increased depreciation and amortization as well as personnel and resources to support the continued expansion of the business.

Total other expense was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.8 million of other income for the same period last year. The increase was driven by a one-time refinancing expense of $3.2 million.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.9 million, compared to $4.6 million for the same period last year. Net loss per share for the period was $0.34 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.20 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.0 million as compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 23,171,249 shares.

As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $78.1 million compared to $82.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

For the full year of 2024, the Company increased its revenue guidance from $200 million to $203 million to $202 million to $204 million , representing growth of 36% to 37% over 2023 revenue. The Company reiterated annual set deployment to be less than $20 million and reiterated $8 million to $9 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2024.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as organic revenue, adjusted loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA, which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Sales on an organic basis excludes from our reported net revenue growth the impacts of revenue from any acquired business that have been owned for less than one year. We believe that providing the non-GAAP organic revenue is useful as a way to measure and evaluate our underlying performance consistently across the periods presented. Adjusted loss per share in this press release represents diluted loss per share on a GAAP basis, plus the accreted interest attributable to acquisition installment payables, the fair value adjustment of contingent consideration, acquisition related costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, nonrecurring Pega conversion fees, and minimum purchase commitment costs. The fair value adjustment of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP diluted loss per share excluding these expenses, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such expenses are not reflective of our ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net loss, plus interest expense, net plus other expense, provision for income taxes (benefit), depreciation and amortization, tradename impairment, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustment of contingent consideration, acquisition related costs, nonrecurring PEGA conversion fees, Midcap financing termination loss, and the cost of minimum purchase commitments. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provided in this earnings release enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operating performance. Management uses these metrics as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and other potential cash requirements. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP diluted loss per share or Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using these adjusted measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation. The schedules below contain reconciliations of reported GAAP net revenue to non-GAAP organic revenue, GAAP diluted loss per share to non-GAAP diluted loss and net loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 70 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,047 $ 31,055 Restricted cash 1,998 1,972 Short-term investments 25,017 49,251 Accounts receivable - trade, net of allowances of $1,025 and $1,373, respectively 42,827 34,617 Inventories, net 120,934 105,851 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,489 3,750 Total current assets 248,312 226,496 Property and equipment, net 54,765 41,048 Other assets: Amortizable intangible assets, net 65,955 69,275 Goodwill 91,262 83,699 Other intangible assets 18,744 15,287 Other non-current assets 10,256 2,940 Total other assets 186,217 171,201 Total assets $ 489,294 $ 438,745 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 11,647 $ 12,649 Accrued compensation and benefits 13,221 11,325 Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate 158 152 Current portion of acquisition installment payable 1,325 10,149 Other current liabilities 8,274 7,391 Total current liabilities 34,625 41,666 Long-term liabilities: Long-term loan 23,948 9,297 Long-term convertible loan 47,831 — Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion 491 611 Other long-term debt, net of current portion 244 — Acquisition installment payable, net of current portion 2,412 3,551 Deferred income taxes 4,025 5,483 Other long-term liabilities 4,799 1,112 Total long-term liabilities 83,750 20,054 Total liabilities 118,375 61,720 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,214,046 shares and 23,378,408 shares issued as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 597,009 580,287 Accumulated deficit (219,495 ) (197,742 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,601 ) (5,526 ) Total stockholders' equity 370,919 377,025 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 489,294 $ 438,745





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 54,573 $ 39,972 $ 152,060 $ 111,119 Cost of revenue 14,513 9,019 39,027 26,580 Gross profit 40,060 30,953 113,033 84,539 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 16,750 13,942 47,512 40,024 General and administrative 26,299 17,973 78,358 54,242 Tradename impairment — 985 — 985 Research and development 2,577 2,561 8,118 7,973 Total operating expenses 45,626 35,461 133,988 103,224 Operating loss (5,566 ) (4,508 ) (20,955 ) (18,685 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 404 21 1,302 105 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3,230 — 3,230 — Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — — — (2,974 ) Other income (expense), net (63 ) (787 ) 33 (1,407 ) Total other expense (income), net 3,571 (766 ) 4,565 (4,276 ) Loss before income taxes $ (9,137 ) $ (3,742 ) $ (25,520 ) $ (14,409 ) Provision for income taxes (benefit) (1,218 ) 849 (3,767 ) (126 ) Net loss $ (7,919 ) $ (4,591 ) $ (21,753 ) $ (14,283 ) Weighted average common stock - basic and diluted 23,171,249 22,762,823 23,046,155 22,646,087 Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.63 )





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)(In Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (21,753 ) $ (14,283 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Tradename Impairment — 985 Depreciation and amortization 15,087 12,198 Stock-based compensation 9,660 7,779 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3,230 — Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — (2,974 ) Fair value adjustment of acquisition installment payable 599 1,092 Deferred income taxes (3,907 ) (899 ) Changes in certain current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - trade (5,178 ) (12,878 ) Inventories, net (14,154 ) (22,198 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,134 ) (196 ) Accounts payable - trade (1,768 ) 11,492 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 308 3,288 Other (3,051 ) (2,909 ) Net cash used in operating activities (23,061 ) (19,503 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of Boston O&P, net of cash acquired (20,225 ) — Clinic acquisition, net of cash acquired (475 ) — Acquisition of MedTech, net of cash acquired — (3,097 ) Acquisition of Rhino assets — (546 ) Investment in private companies (380 ) — Sale of short-term marketable securities 49,855 89,040 Purchase of short-term marketable securities (25,000 ) (48,600 ) Purchases of property and equipment (14,525 ) (13,042 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10,750 ) 23,755 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Installment payment for ApiFix (2,250 ) (2,000 ) Installment payment for MedTech (1,250 ) — Proceeds from issuance of debt 73,533 — Payment on debt (12,231 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (3,085 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 21 Payments on acquisition note (928 ) — Payments on mortgage notes (113 ) (107 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 53,676 (2,086 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 153 (396 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 20,018 1,770 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 33,027 $ 10,462 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 53,045 $ 12,232 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES Cash paid for interest $ 1,381 $ 32 Issuance of common shares to acquire Rhino $ — $ 478 Transfer of instruments between property and equipment and inventory $ 966 $ 431 Issuance of common shares for ApiFix installment $ 6,929 $ 6,178 Issuance of common shares for MedTech installment $ 133 $ 2,274 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 3,220 $ 367 Debt issuance costs not yet paid $ 260 $ —





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Product sales by geographic location: 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. $ 42,714 $ 29,360 $ 118,269 $ 82,748 International 11,859 10,612 33,791 28,371 Total $ 54,573 $ 39,972 $ 152,060 $ 111,119 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Product sales by category: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Trauma and deformity $ 37,642 $ 28,806 $ 108,715 $ 79,715 Scoliosis 15,635 10,304 39,521 28,270 Sports medicine/other 1,296 862 3,824 3,134 Total $ 54,573 $ 39,972 $ 152,060 $ 111,119





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (7,919 ) $ (4,591 ) $ (21,753 ) $ (14,283 ) Interest expense, net 404 21 1,302 105 Other (income) expense (63 ) (787 ) 33 (1,407 ) Provision for income taxes (benefit) (1,218 ) 849 (3,767 ) (126 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,280 4,270 15,087 12,198 Stock-based compensation 3,922 2,364 9,660 7,779 Tradename impairment loss — 985 — 985 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — — — (2,974 ) Acquisition related costs 117 10 504 209 Nonrecurring Pega conversion fees — — — 277 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3,230 — 3,230 — Minimum purchase commitment cost 224 477 1,200 1,053 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,977 $ 3,598 $ 5,496 $ 3,816



