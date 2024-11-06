Seer Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Achieved revenue of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024

Entered into a co-marketing and sales agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to further enhance access and expand global reach to deep, unbiased proteomics at scale

Presented multiple posters and featured in several presentations at the HUPO World Congress showcasing the use of the Proteograph Product Suite in Alzheimer’s, population health, xenotransplantation, and other model organisms

Invested $10.0 million in PrognomiQ’s Series D preferred stock financing during the third quarter alongside other existing investors and a new strategic investor

Repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of Seer Class A common stock at an average cost of $1.78 per share during the third quarter, bringing the total share repurchase to 5.7 million shares as of the end of the third quarter 2024

Ended the quarter with approximately $312 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments

“We are continuing to drive adoption of the Proteograph Product Suite and to enhance access to large scale, deep, unbiased proteomics” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer. “We are excited to establish a partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to co-market and sell the Proteograph Product Suite alongside their leading Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometers. We believe the powerful combination of these technologies will enable researchers to generate unprecedented and meaningful results that will impact human health and disease. I am incredibly bullish on the long-term value of our differentiated technology and its potential to transform our understanding of the proteome and biology.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 3% decrease from $4.2 million for the corresponding prior year period, primarily due to a decrease in related party and grant revenue. Product revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million, including $180 thousand of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of SP100 instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $847 thousand for the third quarter of 2024, including $186 thousand of related party revenue, and primarily consisted of revenue related to the STAC program. Grant and other revenue was $90 thousand for the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was $1.9 million and gross margin was 48% for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses were $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, including $6.1 million of stock-based compensation, a decrease of 6% compared to $28.0 million for the corresponding prior year period, including $7.9 million of stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in employee and stock-based compensation expenses.

Net loss was $21.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $21.1 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $312 million as of September 30, 2024.

2024 Guidance

Seer continues to expect full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $13 to $15 million.

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s expectations for future results of operations and its financial position, business strategy, partnerships, adoption of our products and outlook for fiscal year 2024. ​These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SEER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product $ 2,915 $ 1,849 $ 6,344 $ 5,837 Service 661 536 1,751 1,072 Related party 366 1,429 1,903 4,093 Grant and other 90 348 172 1,221 Total revenue 4,032 4,162 10,170 12,223 Cost of revenue: Product 1,510 1,181 3,202 3,735 Service 268 95 899 295 Related party 183 396 651 1,226 Grant and other 133 334 388 462 Total cost of revenue 2,094 2,006 5,140 5,718 Gross profit 1,938 2,156 5,030 6,505 Operating expenses: Research and development 12,967 13,232 37,966 41,854 Selling, general and administrative 13,296 14,769 43,677 45,882 Total operating expenses 26,263 28,001 81,643 87,736 Loss from operations (24,325 ) (25,845 ) (76,613 ) (81,231 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 4,082 4,767 13,101 13,044 Loss on equity method investment (861 ) — (861 ) — Other expense (224 ) (10 ) (484 ) (291 ) Total other income 2,997 4,757 11,756 12,753 Net loss $ (21,328 ) $ (21,088 ) $ (64,857 ) $ (68,478 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 1,415 236 981 (45 ) Comprehensive loss $ (19,913 ) $ (20,852 ) $ (63,876 ) $ (68,523 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.07 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding,

basic and diluted 61,186,324 63,929,743 63,441,333 63,747,155



