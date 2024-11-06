Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in November.

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. PT

Location: Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. GMT

Location: Waldorf Hilton, London

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate.

