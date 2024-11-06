BBSI Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Q3 2024 Net income of $19.6 Million, or $0.74 per Diluted Share -

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

All share and per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the impact of the four-for-one stock split that was distributed in the form of a stock dividend in June 2024 (the “Stock Split”).

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Revenues up 8% to $294.3 million.

Gross billings up 9% to $2.14 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 5%.

Net income of $19.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

“The momentum of our business strengthened in the third quarter, with billings growth ahead of our expectations and a record number of gross WSE additions from new clients,” said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer. “Once again, these results are attributed to various strategies to increase our sales funnel, strong client retention and the continued rollout of value-added offerings like BBSI Benefits. Our performance highlights the value we deliver to our clients, which in turn drives robust shareholder returns. We are excited to build on this momentum as we end 2024 and believe we are well-positioned for a strong 2025.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues in the third quarter of 2024 increased 8% to $294.3 million compared to $273.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Total gross billings in the third quarter of 2024 increased 9% to $2.14 billion compared to $1.96 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, specifically resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients and client hiring and higher average billings per WSE.

Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.3% in the third quarter of 2024 and benefited from favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $4.3 million. This compares to 2.7% in the third quarter of 2023, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $2.2 million.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $19.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, unrestricted cash and investments were $94.4 million compared to $110.4 million as of June 30, 2024. BBSI remained debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

Continuing under the Company’s stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased $8 million of stock in the third quarter comprising 228,570 shares at an average price of $35.09. At September 30, 2024, approximately $36.9 million remained available under the $75 million repurchase program.

The Company paid $2.1 million of dividends in the quarter at the recently increased dividend rate of $0.08 per share, and BBSI’s board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 6, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of November 22, 2024.

Through the combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled $28 million through Q3.

Outlook

BBSI expects the following for 2024:

Gross billings growth of 7% to 8% (versus 6% to 8% prior)

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 4% to 5%

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 3.03% to 3.07% (versus 3.0% to 3.1% prior)

Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13748631

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at www.ir.bbsi.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 6, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13748631

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross billings $ 2,138,510 $ 1,963,462 $ 6,075,094 $ 5,664,230 PEO and staffing wages $ 1,860,466 $ 1,706,302 $ 5,281,092 $ 4,919,323

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 PEO and staffing wages 87.0% 86.9% 86.9% 86.9% Payroll taxes and benefits 7.2% 6.9% 7.7% 7.3% Workers' compensation 2.3% 2.7% 2.4% 2.7% Gross margin 3.5% 3.5% 3.0% 3.1%

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Year-over-year %

Growth 2023 Year-over-year %

Growth Average WSEs 133,398 4.8% 127,232 1.1% Ending WSEs 132,698 3.3% 128,448 0.9%





(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Year-over-year %

Growth 2023 Year-over-year %

Growth Average WSEs 128,394 3.9% 123,577 1.8% Ending WSEs 132,698 3.3% 128,448 0.9%

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,000 clients across all lines of business and is licensed to operate in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company’s service areas; the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; PEO client benefits costs; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the outcome of tax audits; the effects of conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.





Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,429 $ 71,168 Investments 79,934 81,027 Trade accounts receivable, net 253,749 171,407 Income taxes receivable 2,796 7,987 Prepaid expenses and other 18,768 18,443 Restricted cash and investments 83,009 97,470 Total current assets 452,685 447,502 Property, equipment and software, net 55,633 50,295 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,595 19,898 Restricted cash and investments 140,834 145,583 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 5,995 6,222 Deferred income taxes 2,206 4,218 Total assets $ 725,768 $ 721,538 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,222 $ 6,593 Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits 268,831 234,080 Current operating lease liabilities 6,304 6,623 Current premium payable 12,778 35,276 Other accrued liabilities 10,453 10,674 Workers' compensation claims liabilities 42,291 50,006 Total current liabilities 344,879 343,252 Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities 94,512 117,757 Long-term premium payable 44,621 37,812 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,416 14,590 Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 10,954 8,987 Stockholders' equity 215,386 199,140 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 725,768 $ 721,538





Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Professional employer services $ 272,793 $ 251,423 $ 778,869 $ 727,986 Staffing services 21,485 21,905 60,842 64,639 Total revenues 294,278 273,328 839,711 792,625 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 16,208 16,318 45,618 48,299 Payroll taxes and benefits 154,109 135,704 464,814 414,395 Workers' compensation 49,549 52,977 147,403 153,012 Total cost of revenues 219,866 204,999 657,835 615,706 Gross margin 74,412 68,329 181,876 176,919 Selling, general and administrative expenses 49,060 44,160 137,051 129,194 Depreciation and amortization 1,899 1,867 5,663 5,273 Income from operations 23,453 22,302 39,162 42,452 Other income (expense): Investment income, net 2,265 2,412 8,608 6,856 Interest expense (45 ) (80 ) (133 ) (118 ) Other, net 31 38 124 93 Other income, net 2,251 2,370 8,599 6,831 Income before income taxes 25,704 24,672 47,761 49,283 Provision for income taxes 6,076 6,453 11,568 13,229 Net income $ 19,628 $ 18,219 $ 36,193 $ 36,054 Basic income per common share (1) $ 0.75 $ 0.68 $ 1.38 $ 1.33 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 26,052 26,795 26,133 27,088 Diluted income per common share (1) $ 0.74 $ 0.67 $ 1.35 $ 1.31 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding (1) 26,620 27,182 26,736 27,541 (1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Stock Split.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBSI@gateway-grp.com