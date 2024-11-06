Superior Group of Companies Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: Superior Group of Companies Superior Group of Companies

– Total net sales of $149.7 million up from $136.1 million in prior year third quarter –  
– Net income of $5.4 million up from $3.1 million in prior year third quarter –  
– EBITDA of $11.7 million up from $9.3 million in prior year third quarter –  
– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend –  
– Reaffirms full-year outlook 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its third quarter 2024 results.

“We grew our sales and profit both sequentially from the prior quarter and year over year, representing our strongest quarterly results of 2024 despite only modest improvement in macro-related customer sentiment,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “We also continue to drive solid operating cash flow as our entire team is focused on driving sales by leveraging our ongoing growth-oriented investments in people, products and technology, while striving to further optimize efficiencies and margins.  Today we are reaffirming our full-year outlook and are pleased to report that our Board has again approved a quarterly dividend.  Superior Group of Companies is as energized as ever by our multitude of opportunities to gain market share across the attractive end markets we serve in our quest to further enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, net sales increased 10.0% to $149.7 million compared to third quarter 2023 net sales of $136.1 million. Pretax income increased to $6.6 million compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income increased to $5.4 million or $0.33 per diluted share compared to $3.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable November 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2024.

2024 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full year 2024 sales outlook range of $563 million to $570 million, versus 2023 sales of $543 million, and maintaining its full-year earnings per diluted share forecast of $0.73 to $0.79 versus $0.54 in 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through November 20, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 5346270 for replay access.

The Company’s website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations will also contain an updated investor presentation.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential, or plan or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (U.S. or United States) in which the Companys customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Companys previously disclosed material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Companys ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com

    

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net sales $149,690  $136,126  $420,268  $396,061 
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of goods sold  89,144   82,928   253,650   248,159 
Selling and administrative expenses  52,215   47,246   149,339   134,007 
Other periodic pension costs  189   214   567   642 
Interest expense  1,569   2,464   4,897   7,658 
   143,117   132,852   408,453   390,466 
Income before income tax expense  6,573   3,274   11,815   5,595 
Income tax expense  1,170   160   1,900   380 
Net income $5,403  $3,114  $9,915  $5,215 
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic $0.34  $0.19  $0.62  $0.33 
Diluted $0.33  $0.19  $0.60  $0.32 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                
Basic  16,107,549   15,992,792   16,118,885   15,954,264 
Diluted  16,543,990   16,155,355   16,588,914   16,132,832 
                 
Cash dividends per common share $0.14  $0.14  $0.42  $0.42 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and par value data)
 
  September 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $18,373  $19,896 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,836 and $4,237, respectively  98,822   103,494 
Inventories  93,771   98,067 
Contract assets  50,326   48,715 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  10,177   9,188 
Total current assets  271,469   279,360 
Property, plant and equipment, net  42,859   46,890 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  16,282   17,909 
Deferred tax asset  12,333   12,356 
Intangible assets, net  47,959   51,160 
Other assets  16,448   14,775 
Total assets $407,350  $422,450 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $46,292  $50,520 
Other current liabilities  42,381   43,978 
Current portion of long-term debt  5,625   4,688 
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  740   1,403 
Total current liabilities  95,038   100,589 
Long-term debt  78,755   88,789 
Long-term pension liability  13,517   13,284 
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities  -   557 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  11,295   12,809 
Other long-term liabilities  9,236   8,784 
Total liabilities  207,841   224,812 
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)  -   - 
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,331,962 and 16,564,712 shares, respectively  16   16 
Additional paid-in capital  81,859   77,443 
Retained earnings  121,052   122,464 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:        
Pensions  (1,054)  (1,122)
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (2,364)  (1,163)
Total shareholders’ equity  199,509   197,638 
   Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $407,350  $422,450 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $9,915  $5,215 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  9,872   10,331 
Inventory write-downs  1,893   1,609 
Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable  251   64 
Share-based compensation expense  2,905   3,523 
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  363   (442)
Change in fair value of written put options  653   (460)
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  3,891   9,650 
Contract assets  (1,671)  6,208 
Inventories  2,241   18,280 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (1,292)  3,462 
Other assets  (959)  (844)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities  (4,292)  2,148 
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  (686)  (279)
Long-term pension liability  325   561 
Other long-term liabilities  1,088   362 
Net cash provided by operating activities  24,497   59,388 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property, plant and equipment  (2,911)  (4,023)
Net cash used in investing activities  (2,911)  (4,023)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from borrowings of debt  31,000   4,000 
Repayment of debt  (40,281)  (51,813)
Debt issuance costs  -   (300)
Payment of cash dividends  (6,994)  (6,886)
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  (897)  (553)
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options  1,118   97 
Common shares repurchased and retired  (6,346)  - 
Net cash used in financing activities  (22,400)  (55,455)
         
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash  (709)  97 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (1,523)  7 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period  19,896   17,722 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $18,373  $17,729 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net income $5,403  $3,114  $9,915  $5,215 
Interest expense  1,569   2,464   4,897   7,658 
Income tax expense  1,170   160   1,900   380 
Depreciation and amortization  3,252   3,515   9,872   10,331 
Impairment Charge  260   -   260   - 
EBITDA(1) $11,654  $9,253  $26,844  $23,584 
EBITDA margin(1)  7.8%  6.8%  6.4%  6.0%

(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.  EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Branded
Products		  Healthcare
Apparel		  Contact
Centers		  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024:                        
Net sales $92,547  $33,025  $25,038  $(920) $-  $149,690 
Cost of goods sold  59,037   19,216   11,296   (405)  -   89,144 
Gross margin  33,510   13,809   13,742   (515)  -   60,546 
Selling and administrative expenses  24,223   11,240   11,482   (515)  5,785   52,215 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   189   189 
Add: Impairment charge  -   260   -   -   -   260 
Add: Depreciation and amortization  1,446   944   770   -   92   3,252 
Segment EBITDA(1) $10,733  $3,773  $3,030  $-  $(5,882) $11,654 
                         
  Branded
Products		  Healthcare
Apparel		  Contact
Centers		  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023:                        
Net sales $83,512  $29,649  $24,121  $(1,156) $-  $136,126 
Cost of goods sold  54,588   18,165   10,724   (549)  -   82,928 
Gross margin  28,924   11,484   13,397   (607)  -   53,198 
Selling and administrative expenses  23,418   9,493   10,224   (607)  4,718   47,246 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   214   214 
Add: Depreciation and amortization  1,452   1,064   880   -   119   3,515 
Segment EBITDA(1) $6,958  $3,055  $4,053  $-  $(4,813) $9,253 
                         
  Branded
Products		  Healthcare
Apparel		  Contact
Centers		  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024:                        
Net sales $260,911  $88,854  $73,422  $(2,919) $-  $420,268 
Cost of goods sold  167,534   53,335   34,075   (1,294)  -   253,650 
Gross margin  93,377   35,519   39,347   (1,625)  -   166,618 
Selling and administrative expenses  70,486   30,931   32,436   (1,625)  17,111   149,339 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   567   567 
Add: Impairment charge  -   260   -   -   -   260 
Add: Depreciation and amortization  4,513   2,837   2,246   -   276   9,872 
Segment EBITDA(1) $27,404  $7,685  $9,157  $-  $(17,402) $26,844 
                         
  Branded
Products		  Healthcare
Apparel		  Contact
Centers		  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023:                        
Net sales $244,955  $85,875  $68,935  $(3,704) $-  $396,061 
Cost of goods sold  164,492   53,872   31,545   (1,750)  -   248,159 
Gross margin  80,463   32,003   37,390   (1,954)  -   147,902 
Selling and administrative expenses  63,833   28,461   29,502   (1,954)  14,165   134,007 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   642   642 
Add: Depreciation and amortization  4,826   3,014   2,210   -   281   10,331 
Segment EBITDA(1) $21,456  $6,556  $10,098  $-  $(14,526) $23,584 

(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Total EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Total EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.