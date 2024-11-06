TerrAscend Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenue of $74.2 million and Gross Profit Margin of 48.8%

9th consecutive quarter of positive Cash Flow from continuing operations and fifth consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow1

Closed on a senior secured term loan for gross proceeds of $140 million carrying an interest rate of 12.75%, maturing in August 2028, and containing no warrants or prepayment penalties

Announced today the signing of definitive agreement to enter Ohio market through the acquisition of a well situated, profitable dispensary

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND, OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), unless indicated otherwise. The financial results of the Company include all entities that are consolidated in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024 (the “Consolidated Entities”). Any references in this press release to TerrAscend or the Company include references to the Company and the Consolidated Entities.

The following financial measures are reported as results from continuing operations due to the shutdown of the Company’s licensed producer business in Canada, which is reported as discontinued operations through September 30, 2023. All historical periods have been restated accordingly.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was $74.2 million, compared to $77.5 million in Q2 2024.

was $74.2 million, compared to $77.5 million in Q2 2024. Gross Profit Margin was 48.8%, compared to 48.6% in Q2 2024.

was 48.8%, compared to 48.6% in Q2 2024. GAAP Net loss from continuing operations was $21.4 million, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million in Q2 2024.

was $21.4 million, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million in Q2 2024. EBITDA from continuing operations 1 was $6.6 million, compared to $18.6 million in Q2 2024.

was $6.6 million, compared to $18.6 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 1 was $13.7 million, compared to $15.6 million in Q2 2024.

was $13.7 million, compared to $15.6 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA M argin from continuing operations 1 was 18.5%, compared to 20.2% in Q2 2024.

was 18.5%, compared to 20.2% in Q2 2024. Net Cash provided by continuing operations was $1.8 million.

was $1.8 million. Free Cash Flow1 was $1.5 million.

“Our core business was solid during the third quarter as we maintained leading positions in our key markets, including the #1 market share position in New Jersey. Importantly, the third quarter marked our ninth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations and the fifth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. Our consistent positive cash flow generation supports our ability to execute our growth strategy, which includes aggressive pursuit of M&A,” stated Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “To that end, I am pleased that today we announced the signing of a definitive agreement, which enables us to enter Ohio through the acquisition of a well situated and profitable dispensary. Our intention is to assemble a leading retail footprint in Ohio by acquiring high-quality stores, just as we did in Maryland. From a regulatory perspective, we are looking forward to the upcoming DEA hearing concerning the proposed rescheduling of cannabis, and the upcoming oral arguments in the David Boies lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Garland seeking equal treatment for legal, state regulated cannabis businesses.”

Financial Summary Q3 2024 and Comparative Periods (Refer to the Company’s 10Q for further details)

All figures are restated for the Canadian business recorded as discontinued operations through Q3 2023.

(in millions of U.S. Dollars) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Revenue, net 74.2 77.5 Quarter-over-Quarter -4.3 % Gross profit 36.2 37.7 Gross profit margin 48.8 % 48.6 % General & Administrative expenses 31.6 24.1 Share-based compensation expense (included in G&A expenses above) 4.3 2.0 G&A as a % of revenue, net 42.6 % 31.1 % Net loss from continuing operations (21.4 ) (6.2 ) EBITDA from continuing operations 6.6 18.6 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 13.7 15.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations1 18.5 % 20.2 % Net cash provided by operations - continuing operations 1.8 13.1 Free Cash Flow1 1.5 11.7

1. EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the section titled “Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Third Quarter 2024 Business and Operational Highlights

Achieved 9 th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow provided by continuing operations and 5 th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow 1 .

consecutive quarter of positive cash flow provided by continuing operations and 5 consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow . Maintained #1 market share position in New Jersey through the third quarter of 2024, according to BDSA.

Grew wholesale revenue in Maryland by 26% quarter-over-quarter.

Nearly doubled gross margin in Maryland from 25% at the end of 2023 to nearly 50% in the third quarter of 2024.

Closed on a senior secured term loan for gross proceeds of $140 million carrying an interest rate of 12.75%, maturing in August 2028, and containing no warrants or prepayment penalties.

The Board of Directors authorized the Company to commence a stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $10 million of the Company’s common shares.

Completed a multi-year implementation of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) tech stack, which is designed to establish a solid foundation from which to grow organically and expand through M&A.



Subsequent Events:

Signed definitive agreement to enter the Ohio market through the acquisition of a well situated and profitable dispensary.

Statute of limitations for the Company’s 2020 tax filing expired which will enable the Company to remove the uncertain tax position on its balance sheet related to a refund in the amount of $8.4 million.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $74.2 million as compared to $77.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was mainly due to declines in wholesale revenue in New Jersey and retail revenue in Michigan, partially offset by 26% wholesale growth in Maryland.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 48.8% as compared to 48.6% in the second quarter of 2024 and 48.0% in the first quarter of 2024. This positive trend throughout the year was driven by improvements in Maryland, while margins have remained relatively stable in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan.

General & Administrative expenses (G&A) for the third quarter of 2024 were $31.6 million as compared to $24.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding stock based compensation expense, and two one-time items which occurred in the second quarter of 2024, G&A expenses were flat quarter-over-quarter. These one-time items include a reversal of bad debt and insurance recovery proceeds totaling $5.0 million.

Net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $21.4 million, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential increase in net loss was driven by a $1.9 million reduction in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as well as several one-time non-cash accounting items totaling $13 million, which include a reversal of bad debt expense in the second quarter of 2024, a gain on termination of a lease in the second quarter of 2024, a change in accounting for stock based compensation expense, a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the Company’s recent refinancing, and a loss on fair value of derivative liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.7 million, or 18.5% of revenue, as compared to $15.6 million, or 20.2% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was driven by the decline in revenue quarter-over-quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $27.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $30.5 million as of June 30, 2024. Net cash provided by continuing operations was $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. This positive result represented the Company’s ninth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations. Capex spending was negligible in the quarter. Free cash flow was $1.5 million in the third quarter, representing the Company’s fifth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.

During the quarter, $2.9 million was distributed to the Company’s New Jersey minority partners and the Company paid down $1.0 million of debt, excluding debt retired as part of the Company’s senior secured term loan with FocusGrowth.

On August 1st, the Company closed on a senior secured term loan (the “Loan”) for total gross proceeds of $140 million from funds managed by FocusGrowth Asset Management, LP (“FocusGrowth”), a leading capital provider to the cannabis sector, along with other members of a loan syndicate. The Loan included an initial draw of $114 million in gross proceeds by certain of the Consolidated Entities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and California, followed by a second draw of $26 million in gross proceeds completed in September 2024 by the Consolidated Entities in Michigan. The Loan carries an interest rate of 12.75%, matures in August 2028, contains no prepayment penalties, and is guaranteed by the Company and TerrAscend USA, Inc. No warrants were issued as part of the Loan. The net proceeds were used to retire the Company’s existing indebtedness in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

On August 20th, the Company announced commencement of a share repurchase program (“Share Repurchase Program”) to repurchase up to $10 million of the Company’s common shares (“Shares”), from time to time over a 12-month period. The Share Repurchase Program became effective on August 22, 2024, and remains in effect through August 21, 2025. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 107,400 Shares for an aggregate repurchase price of $133 thousand. There is currently approximately $9.87 million remaining available under the Share Repurchase Program.

As of November 5, 2024, there were approximately 369 million basic shares of the Company issued and outstanding, including 292 million common shares, 13 million preferred shares, as converted, and 63 million exchangeable shares. Additionally, there are 44 million warrants and options outstanding at a weighted average price of $3.78.

Conference Call

TerrAscend will host a conference call today, November 6, 2024, to discuss these results. Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, Ziad Ghanem, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

Financial results and analyses are available on the Company’s website ( www.terrascend.com ), the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) (www.sec.gov), and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to the Company’s expectations regarding liquidity and the impact of its refinancing; the Company’s ability to execute on its growth strategy, including the pursuit of expansion opportunities through M&A; the Company’s potential expansion into other markets, including Ohio; and the Company’s expectations regarding U.S federal regulatory reform. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2024, as updated by its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to be filed with the SEC.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to reporting the financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use these measures to measure a company’s ability to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in the cannabis industry, and the Company calculates: (i) EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as net loss, adjusted to exclude provision for income taxes, finance expenses, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss (gain) from revaluation of contingent consideration, loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets, impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets, bad debt recovery, unrealized and realized loss on investments, (gain) loss on lease termination and derecognition of finance lease, unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss, (gain) loss on fair value of derivative liabilities and purchase option derivative assets, Employee Retention Credits and Transfer Fee, and certain other items, which management believes is not reflective of the ongoing operations and performance of the Company, (ii) Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures for property and equipment, and (iii) General & Administrative expenses to General & Administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation, bad debt and insurance recovery. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this definition is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of the Company’s underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses.

TerrAscend Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts) At At September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,636 $ 22,241 Restricted cash 606 3,106 Accounts receivable, net 17,569 19,048 Investments 1,751 1,913 Inventory 51,424 51,683 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,720 4,898 Total current assets 105,706 102,889 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 190,526 196,215 Deposits 284 337 Operating lease right of use assets 42,061 43,440 Intangible assets, net 210,699 215,854 Goodwill 106,929 106,929 Other non-current assets 725 854 Total non-current assets 551,224 563,629 Total assets $ 656,930 $ 666,518 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 46,381 $ 49,897 Deferred revenue 4,969 4,154 Loans payable, current 7,701 137,737 Contingent consideration payable, current 2,546 6,446 Operating lease liability, current 2,431 1,244 Derivative liability, current 756 — Lease obligations under finance leases, current 1,821 2,030 Corporate income tax payable 11,075 4,775 Other current liabilities 775 717 Total current liabilities 78,455 207,000 Non-current liabilities Loans payable, non-current 182,578 61,633 Operating lease liability, non-current 43,103 45,384 Lease obligations under finance leases, non-current — 407 Derivative liability, non-current 1,727 5,162 Convertible debt 8,604 7,266 Deferred income tax liability 16,189 17,175 Contingent consideration payable, non-current 1,827 — Liability on uncertain tax position and other long term liabilities 117,331 81,751 Total non-current liabilities 371,359 218,778 Total liabilities 449,814 425,778 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Share capital Series A, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 12,350 and 12,350 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Series B, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 600 and 600 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Exchangeable shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 63,492,038 and 63,492,038 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 292,394,258 and 288,327,497 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Treasury stock, no par value; 107,400 and nil shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 950,554 944,859 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,166 1,799 Accumulated deficit (746,665 ) (704,162 ) Non-controlling interest 1,061 (1,756 ) Total shareholders' equity 207,116 240,740 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 656,930 $ 666,518









TerrAscend Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue, net $ 74,168 $ 89,240 $ 232,324 $ 230,762 Cost of sales 37,952 41,435 119,694 112,831 Gross profit 36,216 47,805 112,630 117,931 Operating expenses: General and administrative 31,552 29,299 83,620 87,505 Amortization and depreciation 2,202 2,664 6,607 6,935 Impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets — — 2,438 28 Other operating expense (income) 8 (1,879 ) (1,178 ) (1,562 ) Total operating expenses 33,762 30,084 91,487 92,906 Income from operations 2,454 17,721 21,143 25,025 Other expense (income) Loss (gain) from revaluation of contingent consideration 327 (645 ) 3,547 (645 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,662 — 1,662 — (Gain) loss on fair value of derivative liabilities and purchase option derivative assets (669 ) 3,217 (2,608 ) 2,564 Finance and other expenses 8,408 10,083 25,888 28,341 Transaction and restructuring costs — — — 392 Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss (214 ) (43 ) 175 (175 ) Unrealized and realized loss (gain) on investments (14 ) 5 213 2,365 (Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (7,046 ) 5,104 (7,734 ) (7,817 ) Provision for income taxes 14,373 13,543 34,773 32,655 Net loss from continuing operations $ (21,419 ) $ (8,439 ) $ (42,507 ) $ (40,472 ) Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax $ — $ (232 ) $ — $ (4,444 ) Net loss $ (21,419 ) $ (8,671 ) $ (42,507 ) $ (44,916 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 291 (280 ) (367 ) 475 Comprehensive loss $ (21,710 ) $ (8,391 ) $ (42,140 ) $ (45,391 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to: Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company $ (23,148 ) $ (10,601 ) $ (48,383 ) $ (46,963 ) Non-controlling interests $ 1,729 $ 2,162 $ 5,876 $ 6,491 Comprehensive loss attributable to: Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company $ (23,439 ) $ (10,553 ) $ (48,016 ) $ (51,882 ) Non-controlling interests $ 1,729 $ 2,162 $ 5,876 $ 6,491 Net loss per share - basic: Continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.17 ) Discontinued operations — — — (0.02 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of outstanding common shares 291,647,146 287,072,972 291,252,902 276,562,869 Net loss per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.17 ) Discontinued operations — — — $ (0.02 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of outstanding common shares, assuming dilution 291,647,146 287,072,972 291,252,902 276,562,869











TerrAscend Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (42,507 ) $ (40,472 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Non-cash adjustments of inventory — 728 Accretion expense 9,162 7,497 Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 15,029 15,179 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 2,185 1,630 Share-based compensation 7,720 5,469 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (986 ) 1,099 (Gain) loss on fair value of derivative liabilities and purchase option derivative assets (2,608 ) 2,564 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (9 ) (1,534 ) Unrealized and realized loss on investments 213 2,365 Loss (gain) from revaluation of contingent consideration 3,547 (645 ) Impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets 2,438 — Gain on lease termination and derecognition of finance lease (1,220 ) — Bad debt recovery (1,136 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,662 — Unrealized and realized foreign exchange loss (gain) 175 (175 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables 428 (5,224 ) Inventory 1,559 (10,750 ) Prepaid expense and other current assets (1,303 ) (808 ) Deposits 53 411 Other assets 77 718 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other payables (7,812 ) 7,395 Operating lease liability (1,804 ) (1,566 ) Other liability (473 ) 1,542 Uncertain tax position liabilities 36,698 — Corporate income tax payable 6,300 35,140 Deferred revenue 815 1,149 Net cash provided by operating activities- continuing operations 28,203 21,712 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations — (3,660 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,203 18,052 Investing activities Investment in property and equipment (4,623 ) (6,224 ) Investment in note receivable, net of interest received (1,523 ) — Investment in intangible assets (115 ) (262 ) Insurance recovery for property and equipment 871 — Success fees related to Alternative Treatment Center license — (3,750 ) Receipt of convertible debenture payment — 738 Payment for land contracts (630 ) (1,047 ) Cash portion of consideration paid in acquisitions, net of cash of acquired (250 ) (17,032 ) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (6,270 ) (27,577 ) Net cash provided investing activities - discontinued operations — 14,285 Net cash used in investing activities (6,270 ) (13,292 ) Financing activities Transfer of Employee Retention Credit — 12,677 Proceeds from loan payable, net of transaction costs 129,382 23,869 Proceeds from options and warrants exercised — 81 Loan principal paid (144,771 ) (46,029 ) Loan amendment fee paid and prepayment premium paid — (1,178 ) Capital distributions paid to non-controlling interests (4,433 ) (6,966 ) Proceeds from private placement, net of share issuance costs — 21,260 Payments made for financing obligations and finance lease (356 ) (1,158 ) Repurchases of common shares (138 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities- continuing operations (20,316 ) 2,556 Net cash used in financing activities- discontinued operations — (5,539 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,316 ) (2,983 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 1,617 1,777 Net effects of foreign exchange 278 (24 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 25,347 26,763 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 27,242 $ 28,516











TerrAscend Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued) (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows Cash paid (received) for income tax, net $ (8,449 ) $ (4,582 ) Interest paid 17,931 16,683 Lease termination fee paid 271 217 Non-cash transactions Equity and warrant liability issued for acquisitions and non-controlling interest $ 4,674 $ 8,600 Equity issued for price protection on contingent consideration 693 — Accrued capital purchases 526 936 Warrant issued as consideration for services — 1,000 Promissory note issued as consideration for acquisitions — 11,689 Shares issued for legal and liability settlement — 794

TerrAscend Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for percentages)(unaudited)

The table below reconciles net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Revenue, net $ 74,168 $ 77,523 Net loss (21,419 ) (6,237 ) Net loss margin % -28.9 % -8.0 % Loss from discontinued operations — — Loss from continuing operations (21,419 ) (6,237 ) Add (deduct) the impact of: Provision for income taxes 14,373 10,729 Finance expenses 8,610 9,132 Amortization and depreciation 5,036 4,993 EBITDA from continuing operations 6,600 18,617 Add (deduct) the impact of: Share-based compensation 4,275 1,960 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,662 — Loss (gain) from revaluation of contingent consideration 327 1,827 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 8 (17 ) Bad debt recovery — (4,169 ) Unrealized and realized loss on investments (14 ) 227 (Gain) loss on lease termination and derecognition o finance lease (51 ) (1,169 ) Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss (214 ) 104 (Gain) loss on fair value of derivative liabilities and purchase option derivative assets (669 ) (2,922 ) Other one-time items 1,793 1,176 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 13,717 $ 15,634 Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations 18.5 % 20.2 %

The table below reconciles Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – continuing operations to Free Cash Flow:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities- continuing operations $ 1,823 $ 13,129 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (351 ) (1,476 ) Free Cash Flow $ 1,472 $ 11,653

The table below reconciles General & Administrative expenses to General & Administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation, bad debt and insurance recovery: