CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: CrossAmerica Partners CrossAmerica Partners

Allentown, PA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Reported Third Quarter 2024 Net Income of $10.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $43.9 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $27.1 million compared to Net Income of $12.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $44.2 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $31.4 million for the Third Quarter 2023
  • Reported Third Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $83.6 million compared to $67.6 million of Gross Profit for the Third Quarter 2023 and Third Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $27.6 million compared to $32.9 million of Gross Profit for the Third Quarter 2023
  • Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.21 times as of September 30, 2024, compared to 4.39 times as of June 30, 2024
  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 was 1.26 times compared to 1.43 times for the comparable period of 2023
  • The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Third Quarter 2024

Allentown, PA November 6, 2024 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"CrossAmerica posted a strong third quarter despite broader softness in fuel and store demand," said Charles Nifong, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. "Our company-operated stores delivered solid results, with a two percent increase in same-store fuel volume and strong same-store merchandise sales. Overall, retail segment fuel gallons, sales, gross profit and segment operating income were all materially higher year-over-year, driven by our strategic site conversions to the retail channel. Additionally, we progressed on further retail conversions this quarter and finished the quarter with a solid distribution coverage ratio and a strong balance sheet, at a lower overall leverage ratio than the prior two quarters."

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Key Operating MetricsQ3 2024Q3 2023
Net Income$10.7M$12.3M
Operating Expenses$60.8M$50.6M
Adjusted EBITDA$43.9M$44.2M
Distributable Cash Flow$27.1M$31.4M
Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter1.36x1.57x
Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing 12 Months1.26x1.43x

CrossAmerica reported a decline in Net Income and a slight decline in Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023. The slight decrease in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year for the quarter was primarily driven by an increase in motor fuel and merchandise gross profit in the retail segment offset by an increase in operating expenses, both primarily related to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. The declines in Net Income and Distributable Cash Flow were primarily driven by an increase in interest expense relative to the prior year, mainly due to the expiration of certain favorable interest rate hedges that occurred on April 1, 2024.

Retail Segment

Key Operating MetricsQ3 2024Q3 2023
Retail segment gross profit$83.6M$67.6M
   
Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed148.4M132.2M
Same store motor fuel gallons distributed126.1M126.3M
Retail segment motor fuel gross profit$45.8M$36.2M
Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions$0.406 $0.372 
   
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes*$60.8M$60.9M
Merchandise gross profit*$30.5M$25.4M
Merchandise gross profit percentage* 27.9% 28.7%
   
Operating Expenses$52.2M$41.1M
Retail Sites (end of period) 597  482 

*Includes only company operated retail sites

For the third quarter 2024, the retail segment generated a 24% increase in gross profit compared to the third quarter 2023. The increase for the third quarter 2024 was primarily due to higher motor fuel (+26%) and merchandise (+20%) gross profit.

The retail segment sold 148.4 million of retail fuel gallons during the third quarter 2024, which was an increase of 12% when compared to the third quarter 2023. This volume increase was primarily driven by the conversion of lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites over the past year and during the quarter. Volume for same store locations was relatively flat for the third quarter 2024 when compared to the same period of 2023.

For the third quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit increased 20% when compared to the third quarter 2023. The third quarter increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes was relatively flat for the third quarter 2024 when compared to the third quarter 2023. Merchandise gross profit percentage decreased from 28.7% for the third quarter 2023 to 27.9% for the third quarter 2024 due to certain costs associated with the expansion of CrossAmerica's food and beverage offerings, particularly in recently converted retail locations.

For the third quarter 2024, operating expenses for the retail segment increased 27% primarily driven by a 27% (79 site) increase in the average company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites.

Wholesale Segment

Key Operating MetricsQ3 2024Q3 2023
Wholesale segment gross profit$27.6M$32.9M
Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed186.9M217.3M
Average wholesale gross margin per gallon$0.090$0.086

During the third quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit decreased 16% compared to the third quarter 2023. This was driven by a decline in motor fuel and rent gross profit primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites and a net loss of independent dealer contracts. The motor fuel gross profit decline of 10% was driven by a 14% decrease in wholesale volume distributed, with predominately all of the wholesale volume decline attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations and the associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment. This was partially offset by an increase of 5% in margin per gallon.

Divestment Activity

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica sold nine properties for $7.2 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $5.3 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica had $772.4 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility. As of November 1, 2024, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $101 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.21 times as of September 30, 2024, compared to 4.39 times as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.

Distributions

On October 23, 2024, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the third quarter 2024. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on November 13, 2024 to all unitholders of record as of November 4, 2024. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on November 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2024 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 264936. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods within the same segment. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $7,765  $4,990 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $682 and $709, respectively  31,946   31,185 
Accounts receivable from related parties  574   437 
Inventory  60,973   52,344 
Assets held for sale  11,660   400 
Current portion of interest rate swap contracts  2,205   9,321 
Other current assets  10,612   9,845 
Total current assets  125,735   108,522 
Property and equipment, net  665,188   705,217 
Right-of-use assets, net  137,797   148,317 
Intangible assets, net  81,512   95,261 
Goodwill  99,409   99,409 
Deferred tax assets  80   759 
Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion  294   687 
Other assets  20,099   23,510 
Total assets $1,130,114  $1,181,682 
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $3,233  $3,083 
Current portion of operating lease obligations  34,854   34,787 
Accounts payable  81,507   68,986 
Accounts payable to related parties  7,908   10,180 
Current portion of interest rate swap contracts  221    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  25,956   23,674 
Motor fuel and sales taxes payable  19,120   20,386 
Total current liabilities  172,799   161,096 
Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion  769,233   753,880 
Operating lease obligations, less current portion  107,936   118,723 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  7,469   12,919 
Asset retirement obligations  48,669   47,844 
Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion  3,647   3,535 
Other long-term liabilities  51,059   52,934 
Total liabilities  1,160,812   1,150,931 
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)      
       
Preferred membership interests  28,343   27,744 
       
Equity:      
Common units— 38,046,688 and 37,983,154 units issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		  (57,414)  (2,392)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (1,627)  5,399 
Total (deficit) equity  (59,041)  3,007 
Total liabilities and equity $1,130,114  $1,181,682 

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Operating revenues (a) $1,079,163  $1,210,023  $3,154,066  $3,371,578 
Costs of sales (b)  967,937   1,109,583   2,856,730   3,091,355 
Gross profit  111,226   100,440   297,336   280,223 
             
Operating expenses:            
Operating expenses (c)  60,766   50,609   168,619   146,030 
General and administrative expenses  7,310   6,877   22,040   20,091 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  20,736   19,096   57,903   58,214 
Total operating expenses  88,812   76,582   248,562   224,335 
Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net  4,682   287   (6,546)  5,220 
Operating income  27,096   24,145   42,228   61,108 
Other income, net  197   174   604   598 
Interest expense  (14,169)  (10,559)  (38,918)  (33,254)
Income before income taxes  13,124   13,760   3,914   28,452 
Income tax expense (benefit)  2,416   1,468   (1,678)  2,603 
Net income  10,708   12,292   5,592   25,849 
Accretion of preferred membership interests  582   629   1,911   1,845 
Net income available to limited partners $10,126  $11,663  $3,681  $24,004 
             
Earnings per common unit            
Basic $0.27  $0.31  $0.10  $0.63 
Diluted $0.27  $0.31  $0.10  $0.63 
             
Weighted-average common units:            
Basic  38,041,815   37,966,474   38,021,173   37,953,348 
Diluted  38,200,833   38,139,258   38,181,684   38,126,392 
             
Supplemental information:            
(a) includes excise taxes of: $86,108  $76,991  $239,215  $223,066 
(a) includes rent income of:  16,938   20,137   53,959   61,980 
(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion            
(b) includes rent expense of:  5,010   5,679   15,621   16,891 
(c) includes rent expense of:  4,533   3,957   12,972   11,666 

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Thousands of Dollars)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $5,592  $25,849 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:		      
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  57,903   58,214 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  1,452   2,806 
Credit loss expense  81   37 
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense  (4,770)  1,145 
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense  1,134   2,084 
Loss (gain) on dispositions and lease terminations, net  6,546   (5,220)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions  8,734   (5,926)
Net cash provided by operating activities  76,672   78,989 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Principal payments received on notes receivable  117   162 
Proceeds from sale of assets  17,969   4,983 
Capital expenditures  (19,131)  (21,680)
Lease terminations payments to Applegreen, including inventory purchases  (25,517)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (26,562)  (16,535)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities  90,919   221,900 
Repayments on revolving credit facilities  (74,500)  (65,537)
Repayments on the Term Loan Facility     (158,980)
Payments of finance lease obligations  (2,294)  (2,150)
Payments of deferred financing costs  (74)  (7,106)
Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights  (194)  (168)
Income tax distributions paid on preferred membership interests  (1,312)  (900)
Distributions paid on common units  (59,880)  (59,777)
Net cash used in financing activities  (47,335)  (72,718)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  2,775   (10,264)
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  4,990   16,054 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $7,765  $5,790 

Segment Results

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Gross profit:            
Motor fuel $45,759  $36,226  $111,084  $98,723 
Merchandise  30,494   25,427   81,786   67,782 
Rent  2,403   2,034   6,969   6,808 
Other revenue  4,931   3,901   14,778   11,149 
Total gross profit  83,587   67,588   214,617   184,462 
Operating expenses  (52,224)  (41,138)  (143,986)  (117,094)
Operating income $31,363  $26,450  $70,631  $67,368 
             
Retail sites (end of period):            
Company operated retail sites (a)  372   293   372   293 
Commission agents (b)  225   189   225   189 
Total system sites at the end of the period  597   482   597   482 
             
Total retail segment statistics:            
Volume of gallons sold  148,380   132,160   413,113   382,049 
Same store total system gallons sold (c)  126,119   126,323   343,722   351,409 
Average retail fuel sites  595   482   561   472 
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $0.406  $0.372  $0.366  $0.354 
             
Company operated site statistics:            
Average retail fuel sites  372   293   350   279 
Same store fuel volume (c)  89,174   87,280   235,403   237,472 
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees $0.437  $0.394  $0.391  $0.378 
Same store merchandise sales (c) $85,138  $86,136  $214,553  $215,763 
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes $60,843  $60,869  $152,393  $150,909 
Merchandise gross profit percentage  27.9%  28.7%  28.1%  28.5%
             
Commission site statistics:            
Average retail fuel sites  223   189   211   193 
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $0.331  $0.325  $0.306  $0.306 

(a) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites.
(b) The increase in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to commission agent sites, partially offset by the conversion of certain commission agent sites to company operated sites.
(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Gross profit:            
Motor fuel gross profit $16,870  $18,786  $48,112  $53,427 
Rent gross profit  9,525   12,424   31,369   38,281 
Other revenues  1,244   1,642   3,238   4,053 
Total gross profit  27,639   32,852   82,719   95,761 
Operating expenses  (8,542)  (9,471)  (24,633)  (28,936)
Operating income $19,097  $23,381  $58,086  $66,825 
             
Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a)            
Independent dealers (b)  602   636   602   636 
Lessee dealers (c)  444   582   444   582 
Total motor fuel distribution sites  1,046   1,218   1,046   1,218 
             
Average motor fuel distribution sites  1,057   1,222   1,109   1,243 
             
Volume of gallons distributed  186,946   217,348   563,082   637,340 
             
Margin per gallon $0.090  $0.086  $0.085  $0.084 

(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.
(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the net loss of contracts, partially offset by divestitures of certain lessee dealer sites but with continued fuel supply.
(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites, including through the Applegreen Acquisition, and CrossAmerica's real estate rationalization effort.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net income $10,708  $12,292  $5,592  $25,849 
Interest expense  14,169   10,559   38,918   33,254 
Income tax expense (benefit)  2,416   1,468   (1,678)  2,603 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  20,736   19,096   57,903   58,214 
EBITDA  48,029   43,415   100,735   119,920 
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense  560   961   1,134   2,084 
(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a)  (4,682)  (287)  6,546   (5,220)
Acquisition-related costs (b)  31   120   1,661   1,361 
Adjusted EBITDA  43,938   44,209   110,076   118,145 
Cash interest expense  (13,685)  (10,078)  (37,466)  (30,448)
Sustaining capital expenditures (c)  (2,594)  (1,837)  (6,162)  (5,322)
Current income tax expense (d)  (519)  (905)  (1,527)  (1,458)
Distributable Cash Flow $27,140  $31,389  $64,921  $80,917 
Distributions paid on common units  19,975   19,934   59,880   59,777 
Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.36x  1.57x  1.08x  1.35x 

(a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica recorded a $16.0 million loss on lease terminations with Applegreen, including a $1.5 million non-cash write-off of deferred rent income. In addition, CrossAmerica recorded $2.3 million of other losses on lease terminations and asset disposals, including non-cash write-offs of deferred rent income. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica recorded $5.3 and $11.8 million net gains in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort. This was partially offset by $0.6 million of net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals during the three month period ended September 30, 2024.
(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.
(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.
(d)    Excludes income tax incurred on the sale of sites.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contact

Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.