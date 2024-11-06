Team, Inc. Announces Timing Of Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2024 earnings release on Monday, November 11, 2024 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. TEAM will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (877) 270-2148. Interested parties internationally may dial (412) 902-6510. Participants should ask to join “TEAM, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on TEAM’s website at www.teaminc.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. Through locations in 15 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:

Nelson M. Haight

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(281) 388-5521