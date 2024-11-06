Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.

Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

  • Net service revenue increased $31.5 million to $587.7 million compared to $556.2 million in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $16.9 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $16.7 million ($16.7 million, net of tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $26.0 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $5.0 million ($4.7 million, net of tax) in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.51 compared to $0.79 in 2023.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million compared to $57.9 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $33.2 million compared to $32.2 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.00 compared to $0.98 in 2023.

Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

  • Net service revenue increased $84.7 million to $1,750.3 million compared to $1,665.6 million in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $63.6 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $49.2 million ($48.0 million, net of tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $29.1 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $131.2 million ($130.9 million, net of tax) in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.93 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.89 in 2023.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $191.1 million compared to $190.4 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $110.7 million compared to $109.8 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.35 compared to $3.36 in 2023.

* See pages 2 and 13 - 14 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

The supplemental slides provided in connection with the third quarter 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the third quarter results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes, home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 469,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled "Investors" on our website home page.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timetable; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed merger; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


 For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,		 For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net service revenue$587,671  $556,237  $1,750,272  $1,665,594 
Operating expenses:       
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 337,563   311,628   986,033   924,093 
General and administrative expenses:       
Salaries and benefits 134,833   129,083   392,102   380,926 
Non-cash compensation 6,726   6,612   21,987   18,968 
Merger-related expenses 16,669   4,980   49,237   25,151 
Depreciation and amortization 4,774   4,436   13,431   13,604 
Other 56,777   57,287   173,320   180,467 
Total operating expenses 557,342   514,026   1,636,110   1,543,209 
Operating income 30,329   42,211   114,162   122,385 
Other income (expense):       
Interest income 2,017   1,304   5,361   2,452 
Interest expense (7,772)  (8,021)  (23,786)  (23,040)
Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,891   1,252   4,316   9,366 
Merger termination fee          (106,000)
Miscellaneous, net 2,522   1,201   5,391   5,262 
Total other expense, net (1,342)  (4,264)  (8,718)  (111,960)
Income before income taxes 28,987   37,947   105,444   10,425 
Income tax expense (12,473)  (12,331)  (41,763)  (40,381)
Net income (loss) 16,514   25,616   63,681   (29,956)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 397   344   (69)  887 
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$16,911  $25,960  $63,612  $(29,069)
Basic earnings per common share:       
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders$0.52  $0.80  $1.94  $(0.89)
Weighted average shares outstanding 32,745   32,624   32,707   32,587 
Diluted earnings per common share:       
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders$0.51  $0.79  $1.93  $(0.89)
Weighted average shares outstanding 33,135   32,831   33,020   32,587 



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
 September 30,
2024
(unaudited)		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$245,450  $126,450 
Restricted cash    12,413 
Patient accounts receivable 301,050   313,373 
Prepaid expenses 20,485   14,639 
Other current assets 12,962   30,060 
Total current assets 579,947   496,935 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,003 and $92,422 42,000   41,845 
Operating lease right of use assets 85,110   88,939 
Goodwill 1,244,679   1,244,679 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,603 and $14,008 99,698   102,675 
Other assets 87,680   85,097 
Total assets$2,139,114  $2,060,170 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$32,117  $28,237 
Payroll and employee benefits 138,374   136,835 
Accrued expenses 145,611   140,049 
Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group 106,000   106,000 
Current portion of long-term obligations 37,478   36,314 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,441   26,286 
Total current liabilities 486,021   473,721 
Long-term obligations, less current portion 344,428   361,862 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 59,323   62,751 
Deferred income tax liabilities 48,017   40,635 
Other long-term obligations 886   1,418 
Total liabilities 938,675   940,387 
Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,267,133 and 38,131,478 shares issued; 32,751,131 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding 38   38 
Additional paid-in capital 809,655   787,177 
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,516,002 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock (473,466)  (468,626)
Retained earnings 811,537   747,925 
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,147,764   1,066,514 
Noncontrolling interests 52,675   53,269 
Total equity 1,200,439   1,119,783 
Total liabilities and equity$2,139,114  $2,060,170 




AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
 For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,		 For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:       
Net income (loss)$16,514  $25,616  $63,681  $(29,956)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service) 6,835   6,063   19,331   17,956 
Non-cash compensation 6,206   7,243   22,390   19,624 
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 8,620   8,456   25,720   25,427 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (3)  (10)  (22)  346 
Loss on personal care divestiture          2,186 
Merger termination fee          106,000 
Deferred income taxes 805   7,313   7,382   15,417 
Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,891)  (1,252)  (4,316)  (9,366)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 248   248   743   743 
Return on equity method investments 1,442   1,556   2,160   4,309 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:       
Patient accounts receivable 55,860   (40,796)  11,503   (32,934)
Other current assets 8,115   (17,123)  11,242   (15,434)
Operating lease right of use assets (1,066)  (866)  (3,135)  (2,803)
Other assets 228   29   598   273 
Accounts payable 5,860   (4,108)  4,167   (8,839)
Accrued expenses 5,400   5,565   12,495   10,340 
Other long-term obligations 41   23   (532)  (3,156)
Operating lease liabilities (7,590)  (7,800)  (22,019)  (23,256)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 105,624   (9,843)  151,388   76,877 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:       
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets       21   25 
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment          100 
Purchases of property and equipment (1,385)  (984)  (5,440)  (3,728)
Investments in technology assets (210)  (214)  (619)  (6,881)
Investments in equity method investees (850)     (1,046)   
Return of investment    150      150 
Proceeds from personal care divestiture          47,787 
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired          (350)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,445)  (1,048)  (7,084)  37,103 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:       
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 88   25   88   100 
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan    848      2,602 
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (645)  (925)  (4,840)  (4,413)
Noncontrolling interest contributions    856   1,911   1,232 
Noncontrolling interest distributions (610)  (902)  (2,574)  (1,614)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest          (800)
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit          23,000 
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit          (23,000)
Principal payments of long-term obligations (9,348)  (6,120)  (27,730)  (67,113)
Payment of accrued contingent consideration (4,572)  (36)  (4,572)  (4,091)
Net cash used in financing activities (15,087)  (6,254)  (37,717)  (74,097)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 88,092   (17,145)  106,587   39,883 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 157,358   111,161   138,863   54,133 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$245,450  $94,016  $245,450  $94,016 
        
        
 For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,		 For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:       
Cash paid for interest$7,313  $6,756  $23,220  $19,787 
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received$9,600  $8,498  $27,993  $24,318 
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities$8,656  $8,665  $25,154  $26,059 
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities$3,723  $3,141  $10,834  $8,462 
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:       
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities$8,003  $10,459  $18,950  $25,261 
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities$2,211  $7,020  $12,228  $34,964 
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities$32  $  $200  $15,135 
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities$393  $315  $1,512  $1,209 
Days revenue outstanding (1) 44.4   49.8   44.4   49.8 

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
Segment Information - Home Health
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information(in millions):   
Medicare$212.1  $217.9 
Non-Medicare 160.0   133.7 
Net service revenue 372.1   351.6 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 222.2   201.6 
Gross margin 149.9   150.0 
General and administrative expenses 93.3   91.4 
Depreciation and amortization 2.1   1.8 
Operating income$54.5  $56.8 
Same Store Growth(1):   
Medicare revenue (3%)  (2%)
Non-Medicare revenue 20%  17%
Total admissions 12%  4%
Total volume(2) 9%  3%
Key Statistical Data - Total(3):   
Admissions 109,856   98,527 
Recertifications 47,431   45,693 
Total volume 157,287   144,220 
    
Medicare completed episodes 71,118   72,714 
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4)$3,021  $3,015 
Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.0   12.4 
    
Visiting clinician cost per visit$108.87  $105.06 
Clinical manager cost per visit 12.65   11.98 
Total cost per visit$121.52  $117.04 
Visits 1,829,075   1,723,289 


 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information(in millions):   
Medicare$644.0  $653.1 
Non-Medicare 469.5   391.6 
Net service revenue 1,113.5   1,044.7 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 648.6   593.1 
Gross margin 464.9   451.6 
General and administrative expenses 276.8   270.5 
Depreciation and amortization 5.7   4.3 
Operating income$182.4  $176.8 
Same Store Growth(1):   
Medicare revenue (1%)  (3%)
Non-Medicare revenue 20%  13%
Total admissions 12%  5%
Total volume(2) 9%  3%
Key Statistical Data - Total(3):   
Admissions 332,259   297,943 
Recertifications 137,562   134,826 
Total volume 469,821   432,769 
    
Medicare completed episodes 217,116   221,125 
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4)$3,018  $2,998 
Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.0   12.4 
    
Visiting clinician cost per visit$106.76  $101.55 
Clinical manager cost per visit 12.18   11.41 
Total cost per visit$118.94  $112.96 
Visits 5,453,694   5,250,944 

(1)  Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)  Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3)  Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.


Segment Information - Hospice
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information(in millions):   
Medicare$197.8  $188.9 
Non-Medicare 10.1   11.3 
Net service revenue 207.9   200.2 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 107.7   104.2 
Gross margin 100.2   96.0 
General and administrative expenses 49.7   48.4 
Depreciation and amortization 0.8   0.8 
Operating income$49.7  $46.8 
Same Store Growth(1):   
Medicare revenue 5%  1%
Hospice admissions (4%)  (6%)
Average daily census 1%  (2%)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):   
Hospice admissions 11,488   11,968 
Average daily census 13,004   12,943 
Revenue per day, net$173.74  $168.11 
Cost of service per day$89.92  $87.48 
Average discharge length of stay 98   94 


 For the None-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information(in millions):   
Medicare$581.5  $559.8 
Non-Medicare 31.4   33.0 
Net service revenue 612.9   592.8 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 317.6   304.4 
Gross margin 295.3   288.4 
General and administrative expenses 146.5   144.1 
Depreciation and amortization 2.3   2.2 
Operating income$146.5  $142.1 
Same Store Growth(1):   
Medicare revenue 4%  %
Hospice admissions (3%)  (6%)
Average daily census %  (2%)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):   
Hospice admissions 36,269   37,361 
Average daily census 12,913   12,864 
Revenue per day, net$173.22  $168.80 
Cost of service per day$89.73  $86.66 
Average discharge length of stay 93   91 

(1)   Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)   Total includes acquisitions and de novos.


Segment Information - Personal Care(1)
 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024  2023
Financial Information(in millions):   
Medicare$ $
Non-Medicare   15.0
Net service revenue   15.0
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   11.1
Gross margin   3.9
General and administrative expenses   2.3
Depreciation and amortization   
Operating income$ $1.6
Key Statistical Data - Total:   
Billable hours   440,464
Clients served   7,892
Shifts   191,379
Revenue per hour$ $33.97
Revenue per shift$ $78.19
Hours per shift   2.3

(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.


Segment Information - High Acuity Care
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information(in millions):   
Medicare$  $ 
Non-Medicare 7.7   4.4 
Net service revenue 7.7   4.4 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 7.7   5.8 
Gross margin    (1.4)
General and administrative expenses 5.7   5.3 
Depreciation and amortization 0.8   0.7 
Operating loss$(6.5) $(7.4)
Key Statistical Data - Total:   
Full risk admissions 217   150 
Limited risk admissions 656   430 
Total admissions 873   580 
Total admissions growth 51%  35%
    
Full risk revenue per episode$9,997  $10,168 
Limited risk revenue per episode$6,623  $6,242 
Number of admitting joint ventures 9   10 


 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
Financial Information(in millions):   
Medicare$  $ 
Non-Medicare 23.9   13.1 
Net service revenue 23.9   13.1 
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 19.9   15.5 
Gross margin 4.0   (2.4)
General and administrative expenses 17.0   15.0 
Depreciation and amortization 2.5   2.3 
Operating loss$(15.5) $(19.7)
Key Statistical Data - Total:   
Full risk admissions 513   468 
Limited risk admissions 1,953   1,263 
Total admissions 2,466   1,731 
Total admissions growth 42%  56%
    
Full risk revenue per episode$10,056  $10,783 
Limited risk revenue per episode$6,740  $5,881 
Number of admitting joint ventures 9   10 


Segment Information - Corporate
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024  2023
Financial Information(in millions):   
General and administrative expenses$66.3 $52.9
Depreciation and amortization 1.1  1.1
Total operating expenses$67.4 $54.0


 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024  2023
Financial Information(in millions):   
General and administrative expenses$196.3 $173.6
Depreciation and amortization 2.9  4.8
Total operating expenses$199.2 $178.4




AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,		 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$16,911 $25,960 $63,612 $(29,069)
Add:       
Income tax expense 12,473  12,331  41,763  40,381 
Interest expense, net 5,755  6,717  18,425  20,588 
Depreciation and amortization 6,835  6,063  19,331  17,956 
Certain items(1) 16,131  6,807  47,993  140,498 
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5)$58,105 $57,878 $191,124 $190,354 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,		 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$16,911 $25,960 $63,612 $(29,069)
Add:       
Certain items(1) 16,333  6,242  47,122  138,884 
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5)$33,244 $32,202 $110,734 $109,815 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,		 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share$0.51 $0.79 $1.93 $(0.89)
Add:       
Certain items(1) 0.49  0.19  1.43  4.25 
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5)$1.00 $0.98 $3.35 $3.36 

(1)   The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:



Certain Items (in thousands):
 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2024		 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2024
 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:   
Merger-related expenses$16,669  $49,237 
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):   
Other (income) expense, net (538)  (1,244)
Total$16,131  $47,993 
Net of tax$16,333  $47,122 
Diluted EPS$0.49  $1.43 


 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2023		 For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2023
 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:   
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs$282   396
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:   
Acquisition and integration costs 338   3,106
CEO transition 1,094   5,279
Merger-related expenses 4,980   25,151
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs 466   4,203
Personal care divestiture    525
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):   
Other (income) expense, net (includes $106,000 merger termination fee) (353)  101,838
Total$6,807  $140,498
Net of tax$6,242  $138,884
Diluted EPS$0.19  $4.25

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income (loss) per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.