Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Three Upcoming November Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in November 2024.

Praxis management will participate in a fireside chat at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, taking place in the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY on November 7, 2024 at 9:40am ET.

Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA on November 11, 2024 at 1:00pm ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link .

Praxis management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London, UK on November 20-21, 2024.



The Company will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the Truist and Guggenheim conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective corporate access representatives to request meetings.

The live webcast of Guggenheim fireside chat will also be available through the “Upcoming & Recent Events” page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. Following this event, a replay will be posted, when available, to Praxis’ website on the “Events and Presentations” page under the investor section of the website for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.