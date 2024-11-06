MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We reported year-over-year and sequential revenue growth, sequential EBITDA and Net Income improvement, and we continue to generate positive operating cash flow,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer. “Our wholesale business continues to outpace the industry with another quarter of at least 20% year-over-year growth. Despite continued pressure on U.S. consumers, our retail business transactions grew year-over-year, driven by both same-store sales growth and the new dispensaries opened in the past 12 months. Our heavy investment phase is complete, as are the significant pre-opening expenses we incurred the past several years. We remain highly confident in our ability to grow revenue and profits long-term as our new assets ramp to their potential.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 40.6 $ 38.8 $ 119.0 $ 109.7 GAAP Gross margin 41 % 43 % 42 % 44 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 43 % 45 % 43 % 45 % GAAP Net loss $ (1.0 ) $ (4.3 ) $ (3.9 ) $ (5.9 ) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 0.5 $ (3.1 ) $ (0.3 ) $ (2.2 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.7 $ 6.1 $ 13.7 $ 19.4 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 12 % 16 % 12 % 18 %

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the third quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:

July 2 : Commenced adult-use sales at its Panacea Wellness dispensary in Quincy, Massachusetts. Additionally the Company announced it received a provisional dual-license for its Tiffin, Ohio dispensary.

: Commenced adult-use sales at its Panacea Wellness dispensary in Quincy, Massachusetts. Additionally the Company announced it received a provisional dual-license for its Tiffin, Ohio dispensary. July 22 : Commenced growing operations in its newly expanded cultivation facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. The new expansion should lead to a 100% increase in its flower yield, making MariMed one of the largest suppliers of flower in the state. The Company has already begun selling flower from this expansion through its retail and wholesale channels.

: Commenced growing operations in its newly expanded cultivation facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. The new expansion should lead to a 100% increase in its flower yield, making MariMed one of the largest suppliers of flower in the state. The Company has already begun selling flower from this expansion through its retail and wholesale channels. August 7 : Appointed Mario Pinho as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective August 9, 2024. Mr. Pinho is a CPA and finance executive with nearly 25 years of experience leading global organizations through various stages of dynamic growth. Most recently, he was CFO for the U.S. division of Rakuten, the global Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile company.

: Appointed Mario Pinho as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective August 9, 2024. Mr. Pinho is a CPA and finance executive with nearly 25 years of experience leading global organizations through various stages of dynamic growth. Most recently, he was CFO for the U.S. division of Rakuten, the global Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile company. August 19 : Opened Thrive Wellness dispensary in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, its second adult-use dispensary in the state. The Company also owns and operates a Thrive Wellness dispensary in Annapolis.

: Opened Thrive Wellness dispensary in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, its second adult-use dispensary in the state. The Company also owns and operates a Thrive Wellness dispensary in Annapolis. September 24: Commenced non-medical cannabis sales at its Thrive Wellness dispensary in Tiffin, Ohio. The Company was also issued a license to open a second non-medical cannabis dispensary, which will be located in the greater Columbus area, the state's largest metro area.



OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company announced the following further developments:

October 14 : Commenced growing operations in its new cultivation facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The new facility allows the Company to grow its award-winning, high-quality Nature's Heritage™ flower for distribution throughout the state. The Company expects the first harvest to be on shelves in the first quarter of 2025.

: Commenced growing operations in its new cultivation facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The new facility allows the Company to grow its award-winning, high-quality Nature's Heritage™ flower for distribution throughout the state. The Company expects the first harvest to be on shelves in the first quarter of 2025. October 29: Announced the commencement of manufacturing operations in Missouri. The Company plans to manufacture and build finished inventory of its award-winning edible and vape brands. MariMed expects to begin wholesale distribution of its branded products throughout the state by the end of November 2024.

"With 2024 nearly behind us, we continue to see margin improvements at our recently opened locations. This sets up 2025 as another year of strong financial results,” said Mario Pinho, Chief Financial Officer. “We have several organic catalysts to drive continued momentum for the foreseeable future. Additionally, we maintain one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, enabling us to capitalize on attractive M&A opportunities in a market with depressed valuations.”

2024 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

MariMed’s initial full-year 2024 financial targets reflected the organic growth of its existing operational assets, excluding any new revenue-generating projects that require regulatory approvals. Delays in securing regulatory approvals for these new assets have led to higher-than-anticipated pre-opening costs and a longer ramp-up period than initially forecasted. Consequently, the Company is updating its full-year 2024 financial targets as follows:

Revenue Growth : Increased to 6%–8%, from the previous target of 5%–7%.

: Increased to 6%–8%, from the previous target of 5%–7%. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA : Revised to a decline of 18%–20%, compared to the previous target of 0%–2% growth.

: Revised to a decline of 18%–20%, compared to the previous target of 0%–2% growth. Capital Expenditures: Revised to $11 million, up from the previous target of $10 million.



DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, and planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net income (loss) and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

depreciation of fixed assets;

amortization of acquired intangible assets;

Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;

stock-based compensation;

legal settlements; and

acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2024, including management’s belief that it will report its fifth consecutive year of positive operating cash flow, anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,788 $ 14,645 Accounts receivable, net 7,321 7,199 Inventory 34,975 25,306 Deferred rents receivable 575 630 Notes receivable, current portion 52 52 Investments, current portion — 88 Due from related parties 302 105 Other current assets 3,667 3,407 Total current assets 56,680 51,432 Property and equipment, net 95,496 89,103 Intangible assets, net 19,522 17,012 Goodwill 15,812 11,993 Investments, net of current portion — 221 Notes receivable, net of current portion 814 814 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,977 9,716 Finance lease right-of-use assets 4,278 3,295 Other assets 11,102 12,537 Total assets $ 212,681 $ 196,123 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, current portion $ 4,371 $ 723 Accounts payable 12,983 9,001 Accrued expenses and other 6,276 3,549 Income taxes payable 17,042 14,434 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,974 1,945 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 1,951 1,210 Total current liabilities 44,597 30,862 Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion 71,120 65,652 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,784 8,455 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,239 2,140 Other liabilities 100 100 Total liabilities 125,840 107,209 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725 14,725 Series C convertible preferred stock 4,275 4,275 Total mezzanine equity 19,000 19,000 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 381 375 Additional paid-in capital 173,111 171,144 Accumulated deficit (103,915 ) (99,955 ) Noncontrolling interests (1,736 ) (1,650 ) Total stockholders’ equity 67,841 69,914 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 212,681 $ 196,123

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 40,591 $ 38,800 $ 118,962 $ 109,699 Cost of revenue 23,813 21,962 68,803 61,097 Gross profit 16,778 16,838 50,159 48,602 Gross margin 41.3 % 43.4 % 42.2 % 44.3 % Operating expenses: Personnel 7,255 5,916 20,678 16,191 Marketing and promotion 1,828 1,585 5,446 4,397 General and administrative 6,100 6,135 19,044 15,520 Acquisition-related and other 371 32 805 647 Bad debt (116 ) (122 ) (131 ) (127 ) Total operating expenses 15,438 13,546 45,842 36,628 Income from operations 1,340 3,292 4,317 11,974 Interest and other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,705 ) (2,482 ) (5,058 ) (7,627 ) Interest income 25 29 76 243 Other expense, net — (646 ) (50 ) (1,556 ) Total interest and other expense, net (1,680 ) (3,099 ) (5,032 ) (8,940 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (340 ) 193 (715 ) 3,034 Provision for income taxes 655 4,462 3,211 8,902 Net loss (995 ) (4,269 ) (3,926 ) (5,868 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 16 (10 ) 34 (6 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,011 ) $ (4,259 ) $ (3,960 ) $ (5,862 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 380,599 373,081 378,449 359,156 Diluted 380,599 373,081 378,449 359,156

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,960 ) $ (5,862 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 (6 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5,749 3,838 Amortization of intangible assets 2,065 2,181 Stock-based compensation 772 801 Amortization of warrants issued as payment for services received 218 — Amortization of original debt issuance discount — 206 Amortization of debt discount 265 2,559 Amortization of debt issuance costs 55 — Payment-in-kind interest 151 301 Bad debt income (131 ) (127 ) Obligations settled with common stock 7 463 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (20 ) 906 Gain on finance lease adjustment — (31 ) Write-down of prepaid purchase consideration — 200 Loss (gain) on changes in fair value of investments 145 (16 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 9 (2,065 ) Deferred rents receivable 55 55 Inventory (9,669 ) (4,728 ) Other current assets 404 2,040 Other assets 1,434 (300 ) Accounts payable 4,220 1,868 Accrued expenses and other 2,786 (132 ) Income taxes payable 2,609 2,525 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,198 4,676 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,902 ) (14,749 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired, and asset purchases (4,250 ) (2,987 ) Advances toward future business combinations and asset purchases — (250 ) Purchases of investments — (187 ) Purchases and renewals of cannabis licenses (663 ) (626 ) Issuance of notes receivable — (879 ) Proceeds from notes receivable 13 99 Return on investment 44 — Proceeds from disposal of assets 22 — Due from related party (197 ) (58 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,933 ) (19,637 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan — 29,100 Proceeds from Construction to Permanent Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan 5,077 — Proceeds from mortgages 1,163 — Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with debt — (1,798 ) Principal payments of term loan — (1,500 ) Principal payments of mortgages (207 ) (489 ) Repayment and retirement of mortgages — (778 ) Principal payments of promissory notes (783 ) (30 ) Repayment and retirement of promissory notes — (5,503 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 109 Principal payments of finance leases (1,252 ) (500 ) Distributions (120 ) (128 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,878 18,483 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,857 ) 3,522 Cash and equivalents, beginning of year 14,645 9,737 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,788 $ 13,259

MariMed Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Income from operations $ 1,340 $ 3,292 $ 4,317 $ 11,974 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,803 1,591 5,749 3,838 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 882 844 2,065 2,181 Stock-based compensation 280 296 772 801 Acquisition-related and other 371 32 805 647 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,676 $ 6,055 $ 13,708 $ 19,441 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue) GAAP Income from operations 3.3 % 8.5 % 3.6 % 10.9 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4.4 % 4.0 % 4.9 % 3.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.2 % 2.2 % 1.7 % 2.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.7 % Acquisition-related and other 0.9 % 0.1 % 0.7 % 0.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.5 % 15.6 % 11.5 % 17.7 %





GAAP Gross margin 41.3 % 43.4 % 42.2 % 44.3 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.3 % 1.1 % 0.9 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 42.6 % 44.5 % 43.1 % 45.3 %





GAAP Net loss $ (995 ) $ (4,269 ) $ (3,926 ) $ (5,868 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 882 844 2,065 2,181 Stock-based compensation 280 296 772 801 Acquisition-related and other 371 32 805 647 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 538 $ (3,097 ) $ (284 ) $ (2,239 )

MariMed Inc.

Supplemental Information

Revenue Components

(in thousands)

(unaudited)