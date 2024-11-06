Appili Therapeutics Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, today announced the results from its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). Shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”), overwhelmingly voted in favour of a special resolution approving a plan of arrangement pursuant to which Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) (“Aditxt”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adivir, Inc. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Class A common shares of the Company (the “Appili Shares”) by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Transaction”).

A total of 35,770,287 Appili Shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 29.50% of the outstanding Appili Shares. The Transaction was approved by (i) 99.79% of the votes cast by Shareholders at the Meeting and (ii) 99.65% of the votes cast by Shareholders at the Meeting (excluding the votes cast by persons whose votes may not be included in determining minority approval of a “business combination” in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions). The successful close of this transaction is an important milestone for Appili as it focuses on advancing its pipeline of anti-infective therapies and delivering on its mission to protect patients from severe infectious diseases.

“The alignment with Aditxt will facilitate our access to capital and activates promising opportunities for Appili across multiple fronts. Through Aditxt’s social incubator platform, we can amplify our impact and reach in the infectious diseases and medical countermeasure landscape.” said Dr. Don Cilla, President and CEO of Appili. “By leveraging Aditxt’s mission to "Make Promising Innovations Possible Together", we aim to prepare ATI-1701 for IND submission, implement FDA’s agreed upon strategy for ATI-1801, and enhance commercialization for LIKMEZ™ and capitalize on the strategic value of two potential PRV eligible programs.”

The Transaction is conditional upon certain customary closing conditions and Aditxt raising at least US$20 million in financing. The Transaction is expected to close in Q4 2024.

The Company has filed a report of the voting results on the resolution voted on the Meeting on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial infections, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc.® is an innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to "Make Promising Innovations Possible Together." The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued and empowers collective progress.

Aditxt currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. The Company plans to introduce two additional programs dedicated to public health and women’s health. For these, Aditxt has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with Appili Therapeutics, Inc. (“Appili”) (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF), which focuses on infectious diseases, and a Merger Agreement with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. Each program will be designed to function autonomously while collectively advancing Aditxt’s mission of discovering, developing, and deploying innovative health solutions to tackle some of the most urgent health challenges. The closing of each of the transactions with Appili and Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transactions by the respective target shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that either of the transactions will ultimately close.

For more information, www.aditxt.com.

