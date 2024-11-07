Food Grade Carrageenan Market to Reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2034, Exhibiting a Steady 7.1% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food grade carrageenan market will reach a valuation of USD 1.3 billion in 2024, attributed to factors such as emerging markets for processed foods. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 2.6 billion by 2034.



There is a growing demand for food products that cater to specific health needs, such as reduced fat or sugar free options, with an aging population globally. Carrageenan enables the formulation of such products while maintaining desired sensory properties.

The development of clean meat alternatives, such as cultured meat and plant based meat substitutes, presents an opportunity for carrageenan as an ingredient to enhance texture and juiciness, mimicking the sensory experience of traditional meat products.

Carrageenan is used in meat and seafood products to improve moisture retention, texture, and sliceability. The demand for carrageenan in these categories will rise, as consumers seek healthier and more convenient protein options. Collaborations between carrageenan producers, food manufacturers, and research institutions can drive innovation, leading to the development of new formulations, applications, and production methods.

Factors Hampering Food Grade Carrageenan Market Growth:

Carrageenan is naturally gluten free, making it a suitable ingredient for manufacturers looking to cater to consumers with gluten sensitivities or those following a gluten free diet. The increasing demand for gluten free products presents an opportunity for carrageenan usage.

The growth of e-commerce platforms and direct to consumer channels provides carrageenan suppliers with new avenues to reach customers, particularly small and medium sized food producers and startups.

Manufacturers are increasingly offering customized carrageenan blends and formulations tailored to specific applications and customer requirements, allowing for greater versatility and optimization in various food products. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of food production.

Carrageenan producers focusing on sustainable sourcing practices, transparent supply chains, and traceability initiatives can capitalize on consumer preferences for environmentally friendly products.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global food grade carrageenan market was valued at USD 7 million in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The market in India to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

By application, the food processing segment to account for a share of 25.5% in 2024.

The market in China will expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

In terms of function, the gelling agent segment to account for a share of 34.5% in 2024.

“Ongoing advancements in extraction, purification, and processing technologies for carrageenan production can lead to increased efficiency, cost effectiveness, and quality improvement,”- says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the food grade carrageenan market are DuPont, Cargill, CP Kelco, Ashland Inc., Ingredion, Ceamsa, W Hydrocolloids, Inc., Gelymar, Ina Food Industry Co. Ltd., and ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation, among others.

Company Portfolio

CP Kelco offers carrageenan solutions under its GENU Carrageenan brand, providing a variety of refined and semi refined carrageenan products tailored to meet specific customer needs. Their carrageenan portfolio includes options for texture modification, stabilization, and gelling in food and beverage formulations.

Ashland Inc. provides carrageenan products under its Food and Beverage Specialty Ingredients division. Their carrageenan offerings are designed to enhance texture, stability, and mouthfeel in food applications such as dairy, desserts, sauces, and plant based products, meeting the demand for clean label and natural ingredients.

Segmentation Analysis of the Food Grade Carrageenan Market

By Product Type:

Iota

Kappa

Lambda



By Function:

Gelling Agent

Thickening Agent

Stabilizer

Other Functions

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Beauty and Personal Care

Food Processing

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Carrageen in Lebensmittelqualität wird im Jahr 2024 eine Bewertung von 1,3 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen, was auf Faktoren wie die aufstrebenden Märkte für verarbeitete Lebensmittel zurückzuführen ist. Der Trend wird neue Möglichkeiten für den Markt schaffen, was zu einer prognostizierten CAGR von 7,1 % zwischen 2024 und 2034 und einer Gesamtbewertung von etwa 2,6 Milliarden US-Dollar bis 2034 führen wird.

Es gibt eine wachsende Nachfrage nach Lebensmitteln, die auf spezifische Gesundheitsbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind, wie z. B. fettreduzierte oder zuckerfreie Optionen, bei einer weltweit alternden Bevölkerung. Carrageen ermöglicht die Formulierung solcher Produkte unter Beibehaltung der gewünschten sensorischen Eigenschaften.

Die Entwicklung von Clean-Meat-Alternativen, wie z. B. kultiviertes Fleisch und pflanzliche Fleischersatzprodukte, bietet die Möglichkeit, dass Carrageen als Zutat die Textur und Saftigkeit verbessert und die sensorische Erfahrung traditioneller Fleischprodukte nachahmt.

Carrageen wird in Fleisch- und Meeresfrüchteprodukten verwendet, um die Feuchtigkeitsspeicherung, Textur und Schneidbarkeit zu verbessern. Die Nachfrage nach Carrageen in diesen Kategorien wird steigen, da die Verbraucher nach gesünderen und bequemeren Proteinoptionen suchen. Die Zusammenarbeit zwischen Carrageen-Produzenten, Lebensmittelherstellern und Forschungseinrichtungen kann Innovationen vorantreiben und zur Entwicklung neuer Formulierungen, Anwendungen und Produktionsmethoden führen.

Carrageen ist von Natur aus glutenfrei und damit eine geeignete Zutat für Hersteller, die sich an Verbraucher mit Glutenempfindlichkeit richten oder sich glutenfrei ernähren. Die steigende Nachfrage nach glutenfreien Produkten bietet eine Chance für die Verwendung von Carrageen.

Das Wachstum von E-Commerce-Plattformen und Direct-to-Consumer-Kanälen bietet Carrageen-Anbietern neue Möglichkeiten, Kunden zu erreichen, insbesondere kleine und mittlere Lebensmittelproduzenten und Start-ups.

Die Hersteller bieten zunehmend maßgeschneiderte Carrageen-Mischungen und -Formulierungen an, die auf spezifische Anwendungen und Kundenanforderungen zugeschnitten sind und eine größere Vielseitigkeit und Optimierung in verschiedenen Lebensmittelprodukten ermöglichen. Die Verbraucher sind zunehmend besorgt über die Umweltauswirkungen der Lebensmittelproduktion.

Carrageen-Produzenten, die sich auf nachhaltige Beschaffungspraktiken, transparente Lieferketten und Rückverfolgbarkeitsinitiativen konzentrieren, können von den Vorlieben der Verbraucher für umweltfreundliche Produkte profitieren.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der weltweite Markt für Carrageen in Lebensmittelqualität wurde im Jahr 2023 auf 7 Millionen US-Dollar geschätzt.

Von 2019 bis 2023 stieg die Marktnachfrage mit einer CAGR von 6,3 %.

Der Markt in Indien wird bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 6,2 % wachsen.

Nach Anwendungen wird das Segment Lebensmittelverarbeitung im Jahr 2024 einen Anteil von 25,5 % ausmachen.

Der Markt in China wird bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 5,3 % wachsen.

Bezogen auf die Funktion soll das Geliermittel-Segment im Jahr 2024 einen Anteil von 34,5 % ausmachen.

"Kontinuierliche Fortschritte bei Extraktions-, Reinigungs- und Verarbeitungstechnologien für die Carrageen-Produktion können zu einer höheren Effizienz, Kosteneffizienz und Qualitätsverbesserung führen", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Prominente Akteure auf dem Markt für Carrageen in Lebensmittelqualität sind unter anderem DuPont, Cargill, CP Kelco, Ashland Inc., Ingredion, Ceamsa, W Hydrocolloids, Inc., Gelymar, Ina Food Industry Co. Ltd. und ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation.

Unternehmensportfolio

CP Kelco bietet Carrageen-Lösungen unter seiner Marke GENU Carrageen an und bietet eine Vielzahl von raffinierten und halbraffinierten Carrageen-Produkten, die auf die spezifischen Kundenbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind. Das Carrageen-Portfolio umfasst Optionen zur Texturmodifikation, Stabilisierung und Gelierung in Lebensmittel- und Getränkeformulierungen.

Ashland Inc. bietet Carrageen-Produkte im Geschäftsbereich Food and Beverage Specialty Ingredients an. Das Carrageen-Angebot wurde entwickelt, um die Textur, Stabilität und das Mundgefühl in Lebensmittelanwendungen wie Milchprodukten, Desserts, Saucen und pflanzlichen Produkten zu verbessern und die Nachfrage nach Clean-Label- und natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen zu erfüllen.

Weitere wertvolle Erkenntnisse verfügbar

Future Market Insights bietet eine unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für Carrageen in Lebensmittelqualität und liefert historische Daten für 2019 bis 2023 und Prognosestatistiken von 2024 bis 2034.

Um die Chancen auf dem Markt für Carrageen in Lebensmittelqualität zu verstehen, wird der Markt auf der Grundlage des Produkttyps (IOTA, Kappa, Lambda), der Funktion (Geliermittel, Verdickungsmittel, Stabilisator, andere Funktionen) und der Anwendung (Pharmazie, Schönheits- und Körperpflege, Lebensmittelverarbeitung, andere Anwendungen) in sieben Hauptregionen (Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Südasien und Pazifik, Ostasien sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika.).

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

