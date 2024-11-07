Fortuna reports record earnings for the third quarter of 2024

(All amounts are expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) (“Fortuna” or the “Company”) today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2024.

“In the third quarter, a focus on cost discipline and safe operations allowed Fortuna to capture the benefit of rising metal prices and achieve record attributable earnings of $50.5 million and record operating cash flow before working capital changes of $119.3 million.” said Jorge Ganoza, Fortuna’s President and CEO. Mr. Ganoza continued, “Our mines delivered 110,820 ounces of gold equivalent production at a cash cost per ounce of $1,059 as we remain well positioned to finish the year within our cost and production guidance.” Mr. Ganoza added, “The Company also achieved a key milestone with a positive net cash position at the end of the quarter and we recently renegotiated our credit facility reducing financial costs and providing additional financial flexibility.”

Third Quarter 2024 highlights

Financial

Attributable net income of $50.5 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $40.6 million or $0.13 per share in Q2 2024

Adjusted attributable net income 1 of $49.9 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $30.4 million or $0.10 per share in Q2 2024

of $49.9 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $30.4 million or $0.10 per share in Q2 2024 Generated $119.3 million (or $0.38 per share) of cash flow from operations before working capital changes, and free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 of $56.6 million, compared to $93.0 million (or $0.30 per share) and $38.6 million, respectively, in Q2 2024

of $56.6 million, compared to $93.0 million (or $0.30 per share) and $38.6 million, respectively, in Q2 2024 As at the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of $180.6 million and achieved a positive net cash 1 position of $8.0 million. Liquidity increased to $430.6 million from $355.6 million at the end of Q2 2024

position of $8.0 million. Liquidity increased to $430.6 million from $355.6 million at the end of Q2 2024 Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company resized its revolving credit facility from $250.0 million to $150.0 million and increased the uncommitted accordion to $75.0 million from $50.0 million reducing its reliance on bank debt. The revolving debt facility remains fully undrawn2



1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

2 Excluding letters of credit

3 Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $2,490/oz Au, $29.4/oz Ag, $2,040/t Pb, and $2,782/t Zn for Q3 2024; $2,334/oz Au, $29.1/oz Ag, $2,157/t Pb and $2,835/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:80.19, Au:Pb = 1:1.08, Au:Zn = 1:0.82 for Q2 2024. And the following metal prices for YTD Q3-2024 $2,307/oz Au, $27.1/oz Ag, $2,091/t Pb, and $2,692/t Zn

Operational

Gold equivalent 3 production of 110,820 ounces, compared to 116,570 ounces in Q2 2024. Nine month gold equivalent production of 339,933 ounces, aligned to meet annual guidance of 457 to 497 koz. For full details refer to our News Release titled “Fortuna reports solid production of 110,820 gold equivalent ounces for the third quarter of 2024” dated October 10, 2024

production of 110,820 ounces, compared to 116,570 ounces in Q2 2024. Nine month gold equivalent production of 339,933 ounces, aligned to meet annual guidance of 457 to 497 koz. For full details refer to our News Release titled “Fortuna reports solid production of 110,820 gold equivalent ounces for the third quarter of 2024” dated October 10, 2024 Consolidated cash costs 1 per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $1,059 for the quarter and $977 year to date remain largely aligned with annual guidance of $935 to $1,055; adjusting for San Jose, which is mining its last year of Mineral Reserves, consolidated cash costs were $935 for the quarter

per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $1,059 for the quarter and $977 year to date remain largely aligned with annual guidance of $935 to $1,055; adjusting for San Jose, which is mining its last year of Mineral Reserves, consolidated cash costs were $935 for the quarter Consolidated all-in sustaining cash costs (AISC) 1 per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $1,696 for the quarter and $1,618 year to date, are tracking at the upper end of annual guidance of $1,485 to $1,640; adjusting for San Jose, consolidated AISC was $1,594. The leach-pad expansion for Lindero is a one-time $42 million capital project in 2024 set for completion in Q4 and weighs approximately $90 per ounce on our annual consolidated AISC

per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $1,696 for the quarter and $1,618 year to date, are tracking at the upper end of annual guidance of $1,485 to $1,640; adjusting for San Jose, consolidated AISC was $1,594. The leach-pad expansion for Lindero is a one-time $42 million capital project in 2024 set for completion in Q4 and weighs approximately $90 per ounce on our annual consolidated AISC The Company recorded one lost time injury in the quarter and a year-to-date total recordable injury frequency rate of 1.37

Growth and Development

At the newly discovered Kingfisher prospect at the Séguéla Mine the Company intersected 14.2 g/t gold over 16.8 meters. For full details refer to our News Release titled “Fortuna intersects 14.2g/t Au over 16.8 meter at the Kingfisher prospects, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire” dated September 10, 2024

Exploration continued at the Diamba Sud exploration project with an intersect of 6.9 g/t gold over 33.3 meters at the Western Splay prospect. For full details refer to our News Release titled “Fortuna intersects 6.9g/t Au over 33.3. meters at the Diamba Sud Project, Senegal” dated September 12, 2024

Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Expressed in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Sales 274.9 243.1 13 % 759.8 577.1 32 % Mine operating income 86.9 65.9 32 % 236.8 138.2 71 % Operating income 72.7 45.4 60 % 175.2 77.0 128 % Attributable net income 50.5 27.5 84 % 117.4 41.5 183 % Attributable income per share - basic 0.16 0.09 78 % 0.38 0.14 171 % Adjusted attributable net income1 49.9 29.6 69 % 107.3 44.3 142 % Adjusted EBITDA1 131.3 104.6 26 % 339.1 214.0 58 % Net cash provided by operating activities 92.9 106.5 (13 %) 215.4 191.8 12 % Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 56.6 70.0 (19 %) 107.3 87.3 23 % Cash cost ($/oz Au Eq)1 1,059 814 30 % 977 887 10 % All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au Eq)1 1,696 1,313 29 % 1,618 1,508 7 % Capital expenditures2 Sustaining 38.4 27.2 41 % 94.1 89.3 5 % Non-sustaining3 12.3 1.3 846 % 38.8 3.4 1,041 % Séguéla construction - 1.9 (100 %) - 50.0 (100 %) Brownfields (0.5 ) 3.3 (115 %) 9.0 10.7 (16 %) As at September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 % Change Cash and cash equivalents 180.6 128.1 41 % Net liquidity position (excluding letters of credit) 430.6 213.1 102 % Shareholder's equity attributable to Fortuna shareholders 1,420.4 1,238.4 15 % 1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis 3 Non-sustaining expenditures include greenfields exploration Figures may not add due to rounding

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Cash Costs and AISC

Consolidated cash cost per equivalent gold ounce was $1,059, compared to $814 in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in cash cost is explained mainly by lower stripping and mining costs during Séguéla’s first quarter of operations in Q3 2023; lower head grades and throughput at San Jose in its last year of Mineral Reserves; higher cash costs per ounce at Yaramoko related to lower head grades and higher mining and indirect costs. Cash cost per ounce for the quarter and for the year remain largely aligned with annual guidance.

All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce was $1,696 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1,313 for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily the result of higher sustaining capital at Lindero related to the expansion of the leach-pad, and higher cash cost per ounce as described above.

AISC Performance vs 2024 Guidance

All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold for the nine months ending September 30, 2024 was $1,618 and is expected to be at the higher end of guidance for the year as a result of the following:

Real currency appreciation of the Argentine Peso increasing Lindero’s cash costs by 9%

Increased sustaining capital costs to accelerate 2025 development at Yaramoko to access newly identified mineral resources

Lower production compared to plan at San Jose due to operational challenges in its last year of reserves



The Company has several continuous improvement initiatives in place. Some of the key ongoing projects are:

Séguéla process optimization: In Q3 2024 Séguéla achieved 35% higher throughput than nameplate capacity, and 20% higher than our 2024 mine plan. This increase already exceeds the capacity expansion scheduled in the technical report for 2026. The expansion has been achieved with minimal capex.

Lindero: Several productivity and cost reduction projects representing annual incremental profit of $16 million (pre-tax) consisting mainly of the following: increased gold recovery from grind size optimization, ADR plant incremental flow, haulage fleet optimization, and conversion from diesel power generation to solar.

Attributable Net Income and Adjusted Attributable Net Income

Net income attributable to Fortuna for the quarter was $50.5 million compared to $27.5 million in Q3 2023. After adjusting for non-cash and non-recurring items, adjusted attributable net income for the quarter was $49.9 million compared to $29.6 million in Q3 2023.

The increase in net income and adjusted net income was explained mainly by higher realized gold and silver prices partially offset by lower gold sales volume and higher costs per ounce. The realized gold and silver prices were $2,490 and $29.4 per ounce respectively compared to $1,925 and $23.7 per ounce, respectively, for the comparable period in the prior year. The decrease in gold sales volume was primarily due to lower production at Yaramoko and San Jose as per the mine plans. The higher cost per ounce was primarily at Séguéla, San Jose and Yaramoko as described above.

Adjusted net income for the quarter also benefited from $3.4 million of foreign exchange gains related to the appreciation of the Euro during the quarter, $3.2 million of investment income related to cross-border, Argentine pesos denominated bond trades, and lower interest expenses.

Depreciation and Depletion

Depreciation and depletion for the third quarter of 2024 was $59.3 million compared to $63.4 million in the comparable period. The decrease in depreciation and depletion was primarily the result of lower depreciation and depletion at San Jose due to an impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2023 and lower depletion per ounce in the 55 Zone at Yaramoko, partially offset by higher depletion at Séguéla. Depletion at Séguéla in the quarter includes $16.8 million of the purchase price related to the acquisition of Roxgold Inc in 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash generated by operations for the quarter was $92.9 million compared to $106.5 million in Q3 2023. Excluding changes in working capital, net cash from operations was $119.3 million compared to $106.2 million in the comparative period. The increase of $13.1 million reflects higher adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million offset mainly by higher taxes paid of $8.9 million mostly at Séguéla.

Negative working capital for the quarter of $26.4 million was due to an increase of $24.5 million in receivables primarily due to the timing of trade receivables and VAT collection. At the end of the quarter the balance of VAT receivables at Yaramoko was $45.0 million.

In the third quarter of 2024 capital expenditures on a cash basis amounted to $50.2 million consisting of $37.9 million of sustaining capital, including brownfields exploration, and $12.3 million of non-sustaining capital. Year to date capital expenditures were $141.9 million consisting of $103.1 million of sustaining capital and $38.8 million non-sustaining capital.

Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the quarter was $56.6 million, compared to $70.0 million in the comparable period. The decrease in free cash flow, despite higher metal prices in the quarter, is explained mainly by negative working capital of $26.4 million compared to $nil in the third quarter of 2023, capital expenditures for the Lindero leach pad expansion and higher taxes paid due to the third and final tax installment at Séguéla for 2023 taxes. The comparable period also had a number of one-time benefits that lowered the cost of production at Séguéla.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the current quarter of $16.0 million were 10% higher than the same period in 2023 due mainly to higher share-based compensation expenses. G&A comprises the following items:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Expressed in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Mine G&A 9.9 8.4 18 % 26.6 20.5 30 % Corporate G&A 3.9 5.5 (29 %) 19.8 19.7 1 % Share-based payments 2.1 0.5 320 % 10.1 3.8 166 % Workers' participation 0.1 0.2 (50 %) 0.2 0.2 0 % Total 16.0 14.6 10 % 56.7 44.2 28 %

Liquidity

The Company’s total liquidity available as of September 30, 2024 was $430.6 million comprised of $180.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and the fully undrawn $250.0 million revolving credit facility (excluding letters of credit). Effective October 31, 2024, the Company amended its credit facility reducing the amount of the facility to $150 million from $250 million (the facility would have stepped down to $175 million in November 2024), and increased the uncommitted accordion option from $50 million to $75 million. An improved pricing grid and covenant flexibility was negotiated under the amended facility.

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes milled 418,390 310,387 1,131,684 419,992 Average tonnes crushed per day 4,548 3,695 4,115 2,762 Gold Grade (g/t) 2.69 3.83 2.94 3.28 Recovery (%) 92 93 93 94 Production (oz) 34,998 31,498 102,537 35,521 Metal sold (oz) 33,816 35,503 101,369 35,503 Realized price ($/oz) 2,494 1,927 2,305 1,927 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 655 397 559 397 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,176 788 1,073 788 Capital Expenditures ($000's)2 Sustaining 5,992 3,147 14,827 3,147 Sustaining leases 2,332 3,044 7,034 3,044 Non-sustaining 4,797 - 14,437 - Brownfields 187 - 6,273 - 1 Cash cost and All-in sustaining cash cost are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis

During the third quarter of 2024, mine production totaled 484,050 tonnes of ore, averaging 2.48 g/t Au, and containing an estimated 38,661 ounces of gold from the Antenna, Ancien and Koula pits. Movement of waste during the quarter totaled 2,935,335 tonnes, for a strip ratio of 6:1. Production was mainly focused from the Antenna pit which produced 412,063 tonnes of ore, with the balance of production sourced from the Koula and Ancien pits.

In the third quarter of 2024, Séguéla processed 418,390 tonnes, producing 34,998 ounces of gold, at an average head grade of 2.69 g/t Au, an 11% increase and 30% decrease, respectively, compared to the third quarter in 2023. The decrease in gold grade is in line with the planned mining sequence. Plant throughput for the quarter averaged 208 tonnes per hour (tph), 35% higher than name plate design capacity of 154 tph. The power outages that were experienced in the second quarter did not affect processing plant operations in the third quarter and enabled an increase in the tonnes processed. However, a failure of the drive shaft of the main apron feeder in early July required a repair which reduced throughput rates while the repairs were completed. Throughput rates were subsequently increased, averaging 216 tph in September.

The cash cost per gold ounce sold was $655 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $397 in the same period of 2023. The increase is explained by the higher head grade and low-cost production associated with Séguéla´s first quarter of operations in the comparative period. The lower cost of production was mostly related to low-strip mining, shorter haulage, and lower maintenance costs.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,176 for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, an increase from $788 for the same period in 2023. This increase is due to increased cash costs and increased sustaining capital expenditures in 2024 for stripping activities.

Looking forward into 2025, the Séguéla mine plans to operate at approximately 35 percent higher throughput rate compared to nameplate design, and at a stripping ratio closer to the Mineral Reserve average of 13:1 compared to 6:1 year to date. The higher throughput achieved through optimization initiatives in 2024 has not required any material capital expenditures. As a result of sustained higher production rates, the mine will correspondingly face an acceleration of infrastructure requirements in the approximate amount of $10 million above 2024 infrastructure capex figures. These capital projects are primarily related to the early expansion of the tailings storage facility, relocation of the Sunbird communications tower for development of the Sunbird pit, and land access to new mineral deposits and related compensation payments. Management anticipates that advancing these infrastructure projects will unlock annual target production rates of between 140k to 200k ounces in our life of mine plans.

Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes milled 123,754 137,281 352,864 421,133 Gold Grade (g/t) 6.71 7.72 7.92 6.52 Recovery (%) 98 99 98 98 Production (oz) 28,006 34,036 86,630 89,476 Metal sold (oz) 27,995 33,971 86,621 89,448 Realized price ($/oz) 2,474 1,932 2,304 1,932 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 974 753 876 764 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,373 1,213 1,379 1,429 Capital Expenditures ($000's)2 Sustaining 5,381 9,451 20,112 37,318 Sustaining leases 1,002 1,161 3,069 3,681 Non-sustaining 2,463 – 4,005 – Brownfields (1,217 ) 1,447 1,543 3,656

1 Cash cost and All-in sustaining cash cost are non-IFRS financial measures; refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

In the third quarter of 2024, 123,754 tonnes of ore were treated at an average head grade of 6.71 g/t Au, producing 28,006 ounces of gold. This represents a 13% decrease in grade and an 18% decrease in production, when compared to the same period in 2023. The gold grade was lower than predicted in the mine plan due to continuing development operations providing lower grade ore and the milling of supplementary low-grade stockpiles.

During the quarter, 80,740 tonnes of ore were mined averaging 7.41 g/t Au from the 55 Zone, and 21,905 tonnes of ore averaging 9.02 g/t Au from QV Prime, totaling 102,645 tonnes averaging 7.75 g/t Au.

The cash cost per ounce of gold sold for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $974, compared to $753 in the same period in 2023. The increase for the quarter is mainly attributed to higher mining and indirect costs and lower volume of ounces sold due to lower grades.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,373 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1,213 in the same period of 2023. The increase in the quarter was primarily due to higher cash costs described above, and a change in the royalty regime in Burkina Faso which increased the royalty rate from 5% to 7% when the gold price is over $2,000 per ounce. This was partially offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure in 2024.

Lindero Mine, Argentina

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes placed on the leach pad 1,654,101 1,467,578 4,610,215 4,449,049 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.66 0.62 0.62 0.65 Production (oz) 24,345 20,933 70,481 71,647 Metal sold (oz) 26,655 22,242 69,886 74,194 Realized price ($/oz) 2,503 1,910 2,316 1,923 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,042 987 1,047 915 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,962 1,609 1,881 1,568 Capital Expenditures ($000's)2 Sustaining 20,678 7,669 46,636 28,751 Sustaining leases 586 598 1,771 1,795 Non-sustaining 219 353 568 676

1 Cash cost and All-in sustaining cash cost are non-IFRS financial measures; refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

Quarterly Operating and Financial Highlights

During the third quarter of 2024, 2.1 million tonnes of ore were mined, with a stripping ratio of 1:1. A total of 1,654,101 tonnes of ore was placed on the heap leach pad at an average gold grade of 0.66 g/t, containing an estimated 34,925 ounces of gold. The 13% increase in tonnes placed on the leach pad, when compared to the third quarter of 2023, is mainly due to mine sequencing.

Lindero’s total gold production for the quarter was 24,345 ounces of gold, comprised of 22,569 ounces in doré bars, 1,754 ounces contained in rich fine carbon, and 21 ounces contained in copper precipitate. The 16% increase from the third quarter of 2023, is due to an increase in tonnes placed on the leach pad and higher gold grade in the third quarter of 2024.

The cash cost per ounce of gold for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $1,042 compared to $987 in the same period of 2023. The increase in cash cost per ounce of gold was related to increased mine costs as a result of additional heavy equipment rentals and labour costs.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold during Q3 2024 was $1,962, an increase from $1,609 in the third quarter of 2023. The increase for the quarter was primarily due to higher cash costs as described above and higher sustaining capital expenditures to support the expansion of the heap leach pad which accounted for $580 per ounce in the quarter.

As of September 30, 2024, the $51.8 million leach pad expansion project ($41.7 million capital investment in 2024) was approximately 76% complete and tracking on budget. Procurement is complete, with items onsite. Liner installation is approximately 44% complete. In October of 2024, the Company started placing ore on the leach pad expansion and practical completion is expected by year-end. Minor construction activities and contractor demobilization are planned for early 2025.



San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes milled 188,212 247,542 545,529 689,165 Average tonnes milled per day 2,163 2,845 2,106 2,790 Silver Grade (g/t) 99 189 128 180 Recovery (%) 86 91 87 91 Production (oz) 510,741 1,372,530 1,954,028 3,633,107 Metal sold (oz) 533,812 1,347,719 1,946,637 3,618,723 Realized price ($/oz) 29.45 23.65 27.12 23.37 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.74 1.14 0.90 1.11 Recovery (%) 85 91 86 90 Production (oz) 3,771 8,205 13,573 22,215 Metal sold (oz) 3,941 8,068 13,411 22,118 Realized price ($/oz) 2,484 1,932 2,296 1,930 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 29.40 13.73 25.01 13.37 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 32.65 18.04 27.67 18.66 Capital Expenditures ($000's)3 Sustaining – 3,462 – 10,828 Sustaining leases 198 256 675 632 Non-sustaining 2,535 385 8,325 1,178 Brownfields – 1,082 – 2,958

1 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively.

2 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent, and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are non-IFRS financial measures, refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

3 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis

In the third quarter of 2024, San Jose produced 510,741 ounces of silver and 3,771 ounces of gold, 63% and 54% decreases respectively, at average head grades for silver and gold of 99 g/t and 0.74 g/t, a 48% decrease and 35% decrease respectively, when compared to the same period in 2023. During the third quarter the mine plan included areas near old workings at the upper level of the mine which have a higher level of geological uncertainty. These areas accounted for 46% of quarterly production and returned 36% lower head grades and 28% lower tonnage than expected. The mine plan for the fourth quarter continues to encompass areas of high geologic uncertainty.

The processing plant milled 188,212 tonnes averaging 2,163 tonnes per day. Metallurgical recoveries were impacted by higher iron oxide material from upper levels mined during the period.

The cash cost per silver equivalent ounce for the three months ending September 30, 2024, was $29.40, an increase from $13.73 in the same period of 2023. The higher cost per ounce was primarily the result of lower production and silver equivalent ounces sold as described above and the impact of fixed costs being spread across fewer ounces sold.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per payable silver equivalent ounce for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased by 81% to $32.65 from $18.04 for the same period in 2023. These increases were mainly driven by higher cash costs and lower production, which was partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

Following Management’s evaluation of the options available for San Jose, the Company is planning to initiate the progressive closure of the San Jose mine starting in the first quarter of 2025. A comprehensive multi-year closure and monitoring plan and budget are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The plan considers concurrent closure activities with reduced mining operations, which may continue for up to eighteen months at rates of under 1,000 tonnes per day in selected portions of the remaining Mineral Resources in the underground mine. Management expects production income can offset a significant portion of closure costs in the initial years.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes milled 138,030 140,077 411,669 403,076 Average tonnes milled per day 1,551 1,556 1,548 1,515 Silver Grade (g/t) 82 83 84 84 Recovery (%) 84 82 83 82 Production (oz) 305,446 308,221 927,304 896,583 Metal sold (oz) 338,768 275,708 931,820 875,365 Realized price ($/oz) 29.24 23.93 26.98 23.50 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.11 0.13 0.11 0.13 Recovery (%) 27 24 28 24 Production (oz) 131 149 424 404 Metal sold (oz) 46 18 169 40 Realized price ($/oz) 2,512 1,921 2,233 1,902 Lead Grade (%) 3.62 3.66 3.64 3.66 Recovery (%) 91 92 91 92 Production (000's lbs) 9,998 10,337 30,053 30,053 Metal sold (000's lbs) 10,934 9,232 30,181 29,433 Realized price ($/lb) 0.93 0.97 0.95 0.98 Zinc Grade (%) 4.64 5.07 4.63 5.07 Recovery (%) 91 90 90 90 Production (000's lbs) 12,809 14,037 38,032 41,125 Metal sold (000's lbs) 13,411 13,959 38,586 41,759 Realized price ($/lb) 1.26 1.10 1.22 1.26 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 14.88 15.25 13.45 14.10 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 22.69 21.14 19.90 19.03 Capital Expenditures ($000's)3 Sustaining 6,310 3,514 12,480 9,267 Sustaining leases (9 ) 813 1,871 2,626 Brownfields 516 797 1,208 1,337

1 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively.

2 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent, and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are non-IFRS financial measures, refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

3 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

The Caylloma Mine produced 305,446 ounces of silver at an average head grade of 82 g/t Ag in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting similar production as the previous quarter.

Zinc and lead production was 12.8 million pounds and 10.0 million pounds, respectively, with average head grades of 4.64% Zn and 3.62% Pb, representing an 8% decrease and 1% decrease, respectively, when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Zinc production decreased by 9% and lead production decreased by 3% when compared to the same period in 2023. The lower production is the result of lower head grades delivered to the plant, in accordance with the planned mining sequence for the period.

The cash cost per silver equivalent ounce sold for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $14.88, a 2% decrease compared to the comparable period in 2023. Cash costs for the mine were lower for the period due to lower ground support costs as mining took place in more competent rock and lower plant costs but was offset by lower silver equivalent ounces sold due to high silver prices and the impact on the calculation of silver equivalent for lead and zinc.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $22.69 compared to $21.14 for the same period in 2023. The increase is due to higher sustaining capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and the impact of higher silver prices on the calculation of silver equivalent ounces for base metals. If silver equivalent ounces were calculated using guidance prices, the all-in sustaining cost per ounce would have been approximately $19.38.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company’s Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios in this news release which are not defined under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are not disclosed in the Company's financial statements, including but not limited to: cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold; production cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent; cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; free cash flow from ongoing operations; adjusted net income; adjusted attributable net income; adjusted EBITDA and working capital.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to financial measures and ratios prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate the Company’s performance. However, the measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company’s performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

To facilitate a better understanding of these measures and ratios as calculated by the Company, descriptions are provided below. In addition see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (“Q3 2024 MDA”), which section is incorporated by reference in this news release, for additional information regarding each non-IFRS financial measure and non-IFRS ratio disclosed in this news release, including an explanation of their composition; an explanation of how such measures and ratios provide useful information to an investor; and the additional purposes, if any, for which management of the Company uses such measures and ratio. The Q3 2024 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile.

Except as otherwise described in the Q3 2024 MD&A, the Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

Reconciliation of Debt to total net debt and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio for September 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions except Total net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio) As at September 30, 2024 2024 Convertible Notes 172.5 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (180.6 ) Total net debt1 (8.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA (last four quarters) 459.5 Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 0:1 1 Excluding letters of credit

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted attributable net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Expressed in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to shareholders 50.5 27.5 117.4 41.5 Adjustments, net of tax: Community support provision and accruals1 - - (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Mine2 - 0.1 - - Write off of mineral properties - 0.5 - 0.5 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives - (0.1 ) - (0.3 ) Income tax, convertible debentures - - (12.0 ) - Inventory adjustment (0.1 ) - 1.7 0.7 Accretion on right of use assets 0.9 1.5 2.7 2.6 Other non-cash/non-recurring items (1.4 ) 0.1 (2.2 ) (0.6 ) Adjusted attributable net income 49.9 29.6 107.3 44.3 1Amounts are recorded in Cost of sales

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Consolidated (in millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 54.4 30.9 126.8 46.2 Adjustments: Community support provision and accruals - (0.1 ) (0.5 ) (0.2 ) Inventory adjustment (0.1 ) - 2.5 0.9 Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Mine - 0.1 - - Net finance items 6.3 8.2 19.4 14.3 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 59.9 63.9 167.4 148.0 Income taxes 15.1 6.6 37.3 15.6 Other non-cash/non-recurring items (4.3 ) (5.0 ) (13.8 ) (10.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA 131.3 104.6 339.1 214.0

Figures may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Expressed in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities 92.9 106.5 215.4 191.8 Closure and rehabilitation provisions 2.2 - 2.3 - Séguéla, working capital - - - 4.4 Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (37.8 ) (30.6 ) (103.1 ) (97.3 ) Gain on blue chip swap investments 3.2 - 8.3 - Right of use payments (4.2 ) (5.9 ) (14.8 ) (11.6 ) Other adjustments 0.3 - (0.8 ) - Free cash flow from ongoing operations 56.6 70.0 107.3 87.3

Figures may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of cost of sales to cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Cash Cost Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q3 2024 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma GEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 42,350 45,656 55,466 24,697 19,820 187,991 Inventory adjustment 2 — — 135 — 137 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (13,639 ) (12,923 ) (27,165 ) (1,150 ) (4,465 ) (59,342 ) Royalties and taxes (89 ) (5,480 ) (6,143 ) (639 ) (366 ) (12,717 ) By-product credits (1,132 ) — — — — (1,132 ) Other — — — 6 (279 ) (273 ) Treatment and refining charges — — — 826 2,249 3,075 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 27,492 27,253 22,158 23,875 16,959 117,737 Ounces of gold equivalent sold 26,393 27,995 33,816 9,597 13,401 111,203 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) 1,042 974 655 2,488 1,265 1,059 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $2,490/oz Au, $29.4/oz Ag, $2,040/t Pb, and $2,782/t Zn for Q3 2024. Figures may not add due to rounding





Cash Cost Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q3 2023 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma GEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 36,778 53,943 33,233 37,071 16,159 177,184 Inventory adjustment — — — — — — Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (11,132 ) (24,563 ) (14,556 ) (10,233 ) (2,960 ) (63,444 ) Royalties and taxes (3,266 ) (3,793 ) (4,568 ) (1,278 ) (166 ) (13,071 ) By-product credits (454 ) — — — — (454 ) Other — — — (341 ) (340 ) (681 ) Treatment and refining charges — — — 1,010 4,972 5,982 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 21,926 25,587 14,109 26,229 17,665 105,516 Ounces of gold equivalent sold 22,224 33,971 35,503 23,487 14,384 129,570 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) 987 753 397 1,117 1,228 814 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,924/oz Au, $23.7/oz Ag, $2,136/t Pb, and $2,428/t Zn for Q3 2023 Figures may not add due to rounding





Cash Cost Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2024 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma GEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 112,409 131,446 152,106 73,945 53,164 523,072 Inventory adjustment (226 ) (2,852 ) — 597 — (2,481 ) Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (36,800 ) (36,922 ) (78,211 ) (2,114 ) (11,647 ) (165,694 ) Royalties and taxes (458 ) (15,782 ) (17,244 ) (2,210 ) (949 ) (36,643 ) By-product credits (2,259 ) — — — — (2,259 ) Other — — — — (960 ) (960 ) Treatment and refining charges — — — 2,543 5,766 8,309 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 72,666 75,890 56,651 72,761 45,374 323,342 Ounces of gold equivalent sold 69,430 86,621 101,369 34,218 39,476 331,114 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) 1,047 876 559 2,126 1,149 977 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $2,307/oz Au, $27.1/oz Ag, $2,091/t Pb, and $2,692/t Zn for Year to Date 2024. Figures may not add due to rounding





Cash Cost Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2023 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma GEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 118,783 137,159 33,233 98,960 50,810 438,945 Inventory adjustment 15 (827 ) — — — (812 ) Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (36,197 ) (57,719 ) (14,556 ) (28,677 ) (9,848 ) (146,997 ) Royalties and taxes (11,042 ) (10,241 ) (4,568 ) (3,575 ) (851 ) (30,277 ) By-product credits (3,738 ) — — — — (3,738 ) Other — — — (91 ) (1,294 ) (1,385 ) Treatment and refining charges — — — 2,848 15,735 18,583 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 67,821 68,372 14,109 69,465 54,552 274,319 Ounces of gold equivalent sold 74,117 89,448 35,503 63,000 47,128 309,195 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) 915 764 397 1,103 1,158 887 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,927/oz Au, $23.4/oz Ag, $2,162/t Pb, and $2,778/t Zn for YTD 2023 Figures may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of cost of sales to all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

AISC Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q3 2024 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma Corporate GEO AISC Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 27,492 27,253 22,158 23,875 16,959 — 117,737 Inventory net realizable value adjustment — — — — — — — Royalties and taxes 89 5,480 6,143 639 366 — 12,717 Worker's participation — — — — 472 — 472 General and administration 2,935 550 2,945 1,802 1,246 6,275 15,753 Stand-by — — — — — — — Total cash costs 30,516 33,283 31,246 26,316 19,043 6,275 146,679 Sustaining capital 1 21,264 5,166 8,511 198 6,817 — 41,956 All-in sustaining costs 51,780 38,449 39,757 26,514 25,860 6,275 188,635 Gold equivalent ounces sold 26,393 27,995 33,816 9,597 13,401 — 111,203 All-in sustaining costs per ounce 1,962 1,373 1,176 2,763 1,930 — 1,696 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $2,490/oz Au, $29.4/oz Ag, $2,040/t Pb, and $2,782/t Zn for Q3 2024. Figures may not add due to rounding 1 Presented on a cash basis





AISC Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q3 2023 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma Corporate GEO AISC Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 21,926 25,587 14,109 26,229 17,665 — 105,516 Inventory net realizable value adjustment — — — — — — — Royalties and taxes 3,266 3,793 4,568 1,278 166 — 13,071 Worker's participation — — — 426 510 — 936 General and administration 2,292 (243 ) 3,112 1,727 1,032 6,219 14,139 Stand-by — — — — — — — Total cash costs 27,484 29,137 21,789 29,660 19,373 6,219 133,662 Sustaining capital1 8,267 12,059 6,191 4,800 5,124 — 36,441 All-in sustaining costs 35,751 41,196 27,980 34,460 24,497 6,219 170,103 Gold equivalent ounces sold 22,224 33,971 35,503 23,487 14,384 — 129,570 All-in sustaining costs per ounce 1,609 1,213 788 1,467 1,703 — 1,313 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,924/oz Au, $23.7/oz Ag, $2,136/t Pb, and $2,428/t Zn for Q3 2023 Figures may not add due to rounding 1 Presented on a cash basis





AISC Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2024 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma Corporate GEO AISC Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 72,666 75,890 56,651 72,761 45,374 — 323,342 Inventory net realizable value adjustment — 1,777 — — — — 1,777 Royalties and taxes 458 15,782 17,244 2,210 949 — 36,643 Worker's participation — — — — 1,361 — 1,361 General and administration 9,095 1,282 6,716 4,850 3,871 29,262 55,076 Stand-by — — — — — — — Total cash costs 82,219 94,731 80,611 79,821 51,555 29,262 418,199 Sustaining capital1 48,407 24,724 28,134 675 15,559 — 117,499 All-in sustaining costs 130,626 119,455 108,745 80,496 67,114 29,262 535,698 Gold equivalent ounces sold 69,430 86,621 101,369 34,218 39,476 — 331,114 All-in sustaining costs per ounce 1,881 1,379 1,073 2,352 1,700 — 1,618 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $2,307/oz Au, $27.1/oz Ag, $2,091/t Pb, and $2,692/t Zn for Year to Date 2024. Figures may not add due to rounding 1 Presented on a cash basis





AISC Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2023 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma Corporate GEO AISC Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 67,821 68,372 14,109 69,465 54,552 — 274,319 Inventory net realizable value adjustment — 334 — — — — 334 Royalties and taxes 11,042 10,241 4,568 3,575 851 — 30,277 Worker's participation — — — 114 1,528 — 1,642 General and administration 6,791 1,255 3,112 5,251 3,466 23,300 43,175 Stand-by — 2,999 — 4,084 — — 7,083 Total cash costs 85,654 83,201 21,789 82,489 60,397 23,300 356,830 Sustaining capital1 30,546 44,655 6,191 14,418 13,230 — 109,040 All-in sustaining costs 116,200 127,856 27,980 96,907 73,627 23,300 465,870 Gold equivalent ounces sold 74,117 89,448 35,503 63,000 47,128 — 309,195 All-in sustaining costs per ounce 1,568 1,429 788 1,538 1,562 — 1,508 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,927/oz Au, $23.4/oz Ag, $2,162/t Pb, and $2,778/t Zn for YTD 2023 Figures may not add due to rounding 1 Presented on a cash basis

Reconciliation of cost of sales to cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q3 2024 San Jose Caylloma SEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 24,697 19,820 44,517 Inventory adjustment 135 — 135 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (1,150 ) (4,465 ) (5,615 ) Royalties and taxes (639 ) (366 ) (1,005 ) Other 6 (279 ) (273 ) Treatment and refining charges 826 2,249 3,075 Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent sold 23,875 16,959 40,834 Ounces of silver equivalent sold1 812,015 1,139,823 1,951,838 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent sold ($/oz) 29.40 14.88 20.92 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q3 2024 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 84.3:1. Silver equivalent sold for Q3 2024 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 85.9:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:31.6 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:23.2 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices Figures may not add due to rounding





Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q3 2023 San Jose Caylloma SEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 37,071 16,159 53,230 Inventory adjustment — — — Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (10,233 ) (2,960 ) (13,193 ) Royalties and taxes (1,278 ) (166 ) (1,444 ) Other (341 ) (340 ) (681 ) Treatment and refining charges 1,010 4,972 5,982 Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent sold 26,229 17,665 43,894 Ounces of silver equivalent sold1 1,910,609 1,158,881 3,069,490 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent sold ($/oz) 13.73 15.25 14.30 1 Silver equivalent sold for San Jose for Q3 2023 is 81.7:1.Silver equivalent sold for Caylloma for Q3 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 80.3:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:24.7 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio 1:21.7 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices Figures have been restated to remove Right of Use Figures may not add due to rounding





Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2024 San Jose Caylloma SEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 73,945 53,164 127,109 Inventory adjustment 597 — 597 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (2,114 ) (11,647 ) (13,761 ) Royalties and taxes (2,210 ) (949 ) (3,159 ) Other — (960 ) (960 ) Treatment and refining charges 2,543 5,766 8,309 Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent sold 72,761 45,374 118,135 Ounces of silver equivalent sold1 2,908,861 3,372,741 6,281,602 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent sold ($/oz) 25.01 13.45 18.81 1 Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2024 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 84.6:1. Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2024 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 82.8:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:28.4 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:22.1 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices Figures may not add due to rounding





Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2023 San Jose Caylloma SEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 98,960 50,810 149,770 Inventory adjustment — — — Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (28,677 ) (9,848 ) (38,525 ) Royalties and taxes (3,575 ) (851 ) (4,426 ) Other (91 ) (1,294 ) (1,385 ) Treatment and refining charges 2,848 15,735 18,583 Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent sold 69,465 54,552 124,017 Ounces of silver equivalent sold1 5,194,670 3,869,253 9,063,923 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent sold ($/oz) 13.37 14.10 13.68 1 Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2023 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 82.6:1. Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2023 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 80.9:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:24.0 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:18.6 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices Figures have been restated to remove Right of Use Figures may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of all-in sustaining cash cost and all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

AISC Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q3 2024 San Jose Caylloma SEO AISC Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent ounce sold 23,875 16,959 40,834 Royalties and taxes 639 366 1,005 Worker's participation — 472 472 General and administration 1,802 1,246 3,048 Stand-by — — — Total cash costs 26,316 19,043 45,359 Sustaining capital3 198 6,817 7,015 All-in sustaining costs 26,514 25,860 52,374 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 812,015 1,139,823 1,951,838 All-in sustaining costs per ounce2 32.65 22.69 26.83 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q3 2024 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 84.3:1. Silver equivalent sold for Q3 2024 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 85.9:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:31.6 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:23.2 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis





AISC Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q3 2023 San Jose Caylloma SEO AISC Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent ounce sold 26,229 17,665 43,894 Royalties and taxes 1,278 166 1,444 Worker's participation 426 510 936 General and administration 1,727 1,032 2,759 Stand-by — — — Total cash costs 29,660 19,373 49,033 Sustaining capital3 4,800 5,124 9,924 All-in sustaining costs 34,460 24,497 58,957 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 1,910,609 1,158,881 3,069,490 All-in sustaining costs per ounce2 18.04 21.14 19.21 1 Silver equivalent sold for San Jose for Q3 2023 is 81.7:1.Silver equivalent sold for Caylloma for Q3 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 80.3:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:24.7 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio 1:21.7 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis





AISC Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2024 San Jose Caylloma SEO AISC Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent ounce sold 72,761 45,374 118,135 Royalties and taxes 2,210 949 3,159 Worker's participation — 1,361 1,361 General and administration 4,850 3,871 8,721 Stand-by — — — Total cash costs 79,821 51,555 131,376 Sustaining capital3 675 15,559 16,234 All-in sustaining costs 80,496 67,114 147,610 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 2,908,861 3,372,741 6,281,602 All-in sustaining costs per ounce2 27.67 19.90 23.50 1 Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2024 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 84.6:1. Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2024 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 82.8:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:28.4 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:22.1 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis





AISC Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2023 San Jose Caylloma SEO AISC Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent ounce sold 69,465 54,552 124,017 Royalties and taxes 3,575 851 4,426 Worker's participation 114 1,528 1,642 General and administration 5,251 3,466 8,717 Stand-by 4,084 — 4,084 Total cash costs 82,489 60,397 142,886 Sustaining capital3 14,418 13,230 27,648 All-in sustaining costs 96,907 73,627 170,534 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 5,194,670 3,869,253 9,063,923 All-in sustaining costs per ounce2 18.66 19.03 18.81 1 Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2023 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 82.6:1. Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2023 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 80.9:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:24.0 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:18.6 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis

Additional information regarding the Company’s financial results and activities underway are available in the Company’s unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and accompanying Q3 2024 MD&A, which are available for download on the Company’s website, www.fortunamining.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Mining Corp.

