EngageSmart, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. December 9, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises EngageSmart, Inc. ("EngageSmart" or the "Company") (NYSE: ESMT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 23, 2023 and January 26, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). EngageSmart investors have until December 9, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint claims that a series of significant misstatements and omissions of key facts hid a problematic and biased sales process that resulted in EngageSmart's January 2024 take-private merger with Vista. This process was allegedly driven not by what was in the best interests of unaffiliated stockholders, but by General Atlantic's goal of cashing out part of its five-year investment in EngageSmart, while retaining control, or at least maintaining an equity stake to benefit from the company's future performance. The complaint also asserts that this violated an "equal treatment" provision in the company's charter.

