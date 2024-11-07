PacBio Unveils the Vega System, a New Sequencing Platform Bringing HiFi to the Benchtop





MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), developer of the world’s most advanced sequencing technologies, today announced the Vega™ system, the company’s first benchtop long-read sequencing platform. Vega delivers all the functionality of the Revio system, PacBio’s high-throughput long-read sequencer, into a compact, lower-throughput benchtop platform. Offering exceptional data accuracy with HiFi technology, fast turnaround time, and a U.S. list price of $169,000, Vega is the perfect solution for researchers looking to adopt long-read sequencing across a variety of applications, including targeted sequencing, RNA sequencing, and small genome sequencing.

"Vega is the realization of our vision to expand access to our most advanced sequencing technology, delivering both affordability and precision in one compact system," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. "This product is a direct result of our commitment to innovation and creating solutions that meet the diverse needs of the research community. Starting with the launch of Revio in early 2023, we’ve been steadily executing on our strategy, building a portfolio of innovative products that address the full spectrum of research demands. This launch exemplifies how PacBio is raising the bar for data quality and accessibility, empowering more researchers to explore new scientific frontiers."

Vega is compatible with the existing HiFi ecosystem for library preparation and data analysis enabling researchers to perform any HiFi sequencing application. With one SMRT cell per run, Vega has a throughput of 600 full-length RNA samples per year using the Kinnex full-length RNA kit, 9,600 samples using the PureTarget repeat expansion panel, or 200 human genomes.

“In our initial testing of the PacBio Vega instrument, we were impressed by its speed and simplicity. Its faster turnaround time, cost-effective targeted sequencing capabilities, and ability to quickly complete small sequencing runs, makes it an ideal choice for clinical LDT applications in China. We are looking forward to seeing the impact this makes for our customer base in the broader research and clinical markets in China,” said Dr. Aiping Mao, Vice Director of Berry Genomics R&D.

Vega is designed to make HiFi long-read sequencing more affordable and accessible to a broader range of researchers, helping them unlock new long-read sequencing applications. Vega offers the same on-board computing features available on other PacBio instruments, but features an easy-to-operate, integrated workflow with only two consumables. To further simplify setup, PacBio is offering SMRT Link Cloud software to allow customers to manage instruments without on-premises compute.

“At the New York Center for Rare Diseases, we have seen the potential of HiFi long-read sequencing come to life in rare disease genetics. The Vega system makes this powerful technology accessible, allowing more colleagues at more institutes the opportunity to pursue solutions for cases that have resisted conventional testing.” said John M. Greally, MD, PhD, Co-Director, New York Center for Rare Diseases, Montefiore Einstein; Director, Center for Epigenomics, Clinical Geneticist, Children’s Hospital at Montefiore; Chief, Genomics, and Professor, Genetics, Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“The new Vega long-read sequencer brings exciting possibilities for our lab to bring additional HiFi long-read sequencing capabilities on board,” said Britt Johnson, PhD, FACMG and Head of Medical Affairs at GeneDx. “We've already seen great success utilizing PacBio data produced from our research and development lab, and now, with a more accessible size and cost, we can explore further opportunities to incorporate this technology, helping us provide more answers for more patients."

PacBio is now accepting orders for Vega systems, which it plans to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2025. Vega will be on display at PacBio’s booth at the American Society of Human Genetics annual meeting taking place this week in Denver, Colorado. Visit PacBio in booth #725 or at www.pacb.com to learn more.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the uses, coverage, advantages, anticipated shipping dates, anticipated pricing, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, including related to the Vega system, such as its anticipated use by a broad range of researchers across a variety of applications in targeted sequencing, RNA sequencing, and small genome sequencing applications, anticipated affordability for individual research laboratories and footprint to fit any lab, expected throughput of samples and genomes, vision to expand access to the most advanced sequencing technology available, and expectations to commence shipment in the first quarter of 2025; building a sequencing solution portfolio to meet the needs of every customer type that can serve the entire sequencing market; and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, challenges inherent in developing and commercializing a new product, sequencing a large number of genomes, and the difficulty of generating discoveries across various areas of research; potential delays in product development; potential performance and quality issues; third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights; and other risks associated with international operations. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

