DFDS OCTOBER VOLUMES: SOLID FREIGHT GROWTH

INVESTOR NEWS no. 81 - 7 November 2024

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in October 2024 were 10.3% above 2023 and up 5.6% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024 and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route in 2023.

North Sea, Channel, and Baltic Sea volumes were all above 2023 following solid growth on most routes. Mediterranean volumes were in October also above 2023.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres increased 6.7% to 41.0m from 38.5m in 2023-22. The increase was 3.4% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and the Calais-Tilbury route closure.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in October 2024 was 33.0% above 2023 and down 1.3% adjusted for the addition of the Strait of Gibraltar routes. The adjusted decrease was due to smaller variances across routes. The number of cars was 16.0% above 2023 and down 10.9% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 45.9% to 6.5m compared to 4.5m for 2023-22. The increase was 6.1% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.





DFDS ferry volumes October Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 3,481 3,424 3,778 10.3% 42,784 38,454 41,029 6.7% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 330 345 458 33.0% 3,550 4,472 6,523 45.9%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The November 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 12 December 2024 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

