CORRECTION: Inbank unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months 2024

In Q3 2024 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 3.1 million euros, increasing 7% year-on-year. Profit for the first nine months of 2024 reached 10.8 million euros, marking a 46% increase compared to the previous year. The return on equity (ROE) in Q3 stood at 8.8% and for the first nine months of the year 10.9%.

Loan and rental portfolio increased by 14.2% year-on-year, reaching 1.11 billion euros. The deposit portfolio grew by 14% compared to a year ago, totaling 1.16 billion euros. At the end of Q3, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.43 billion euros.

The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the third quarter reached a record 184 million euros, which is 4% higher than the previous quarter and 1% compared to the previous year. Net interest income grew by 25% compared to last year, reflecting a strong underlying performance.

Auto marketplaces and dealers portfolio, now Inbank’s largest segment, increased in the third quarter by 42% year-on-year reaching 64 million euros of GMV.

All other product segments maintained similar GMV in the third quarter compared to last year, except for merchant solutions sales which decreased by 15% compared to last year, amounting to 61 million euros of GMV due to strategic repricing efforts in Poland and Lithuania.

Inbank’s retail portfolio Effective Interest Rate (EIR) continued to improve and reached in Q3 11.21% which is 0.41% higher than a year ago, driven by repricing efforts over the past two years.

In Q3, impairment losses were 1.5% of the loan portfolio. For the first nine months, the ratio stood at 1.5%, which is below Inbank’s long-term average.

By the end of Q3, Inbank had 881,000 active contracts and 6,200 active merchant partners.





Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“During the third quarter, Inbank continued to deliver strong results and steady revenue growth. Inbank’s net interest income grew by 25% and total net income grew by 16% for the quarter compared to last year. Our Q3 revenue was negatively impacted by a 1.2 million euro fair value adjustment on financial instruments used to manage interest rate risks. During the first two quarters of the year, the company made a fair value gain on the same instruments.

Auto marketplaces and dealers financing continued to show very strong results during the third quarter, reaching 64 million euros of GMV, which is 42% more than a year ago, becoming now Inbank’s largest segment in terms of sales and portfolio. Sales results were stable across product segments showing similar sales volumes compared to last year.

To support Inbank’s growth plans, Inbank raised 10.14 million euros of equity in August. The lead investor was Swedbank pension funds, and the round was supported by 52 investors in total.

During the quarter, Inbank sold its 21% stake in financial technology start-up Paywerk to Swedbank AB. This transaction resulted in 0.7 million euros of extraordinary profit for the quarter. While Paywerk did not succeed as a stand-alone company, we are excited to see that the technology our team developed is valued by a leading regional retail bank.

During the third quarter, we launched the Smart Rent service for renting Apple products in iDeal stores in Lithuania, making the service now available in all three Baltic countries. We also started cooperation with the largest electronics retailer Datart in Czechia.

Inbank’s financial performance has continued to improve throughout 2024. Although sudden changes in interest expectations resulted in weaker Q3 results, the current decline in the interest rate environment is expected to benefit our financial performance going forward. The superiority of our embedded finance solutions coupled with the declining interest rate environment will greatly support Inbank’s growth ambitions in the upcoming quarters and years.”

Key financial indicators as of 30.09.2024 and for Q3

Total assets EUR 1.43 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.11 billion

Deposit portfolio EUR 1.16 billion

Equity EUR 146.2 million

Net profit EUR 3.1 million

Return on equity 8.8%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q3 2024 Q3 2024* restated 9 months 2024 9 months 2023 restated Interest income based on EIR 30,870 26,014 88,946 71,474 Interest expense -13,603 -12,164 -40,287 -32,490 Net interest income 17,267 13,850 48,659 38,984 Fee and commission income 98 118 315 359 Fee and commission expenses -1,268 -1,066 -3,637 -3,062 Net fee and commission income/expenses -1,170 -948 -3,322 -2,703 Income from rental services 8,123 6,275 23,431 17,036 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 3,992 3,755 12,114 10,584 Other operating income 328 191 804 549 Cost of rental services -5,252 -4,063 -15,378 -11,088 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -3,949 -3,059 -11,685 -9,253 Net operating income/expenses 3,242 3,099 9,286 7,828 Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value -1,372 110 -177 76 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 164 -501 382 -213 Net gain/losses from financial items -1,208 -391 205 -137 Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses 18,131 15,610 54,828 43,972 Personnel expenses -5,033 -3,981 -14,726 -12,152 Marketing expenses -849 -753 -2,186 -2,418 Administrative expenses -3,259 -2,955 -9,284 -8,073 Depreciations, amortization -1,932 -1,629 -5,706 -4,601 Total operating expenses -11,073 -9,318 -31,902 -27,244 Share of profit from associates 663 -72 663 322 Impairment losses on loans and receivables -3,832 -3,354 -11,158 -9,968 Profit before income tax 3,889 2,866 12,431 7,082 Income tax -796 34 -1,597 344 Profit for the period 3,093 2,900 10,834 7,426 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -15 324 -272 -12 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,078 3,224 10,562 7,414





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 9/30/24 12/31/23 30.09.2023 restated Assets Cash and cash equivalents 192,998 172,921 150,701 Mandatory reserves at central banks 23,910 21,020 18,593 Investments in debt securities 35,236 33,581 31,164 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 15 79 119 Loans and receivables 1,021,059 942,056 895,610 Investments in associates 0 141 213 Other financial assets 3,512 5,268 2,958 Tangible assets 84,064 75,206 67,458 Right of use assets 21,603 26,716 24,810 Intangible assets 32,081 30,906 29,263 Other assets 8,876 8,185 10,974 Deferred tax assets 4,758 4,505 4,066 Total assets 1,428,112 1,320,584 1,235,929 Liabilities Customer deposits 1,164,182 1,081,566 1,021,106 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 374 50 6 Other financial liabilities 60,086 60,927 59,488 Current tax liability 696 311 138 Deferred tax liability 482 204 203 Other liabilities 4,075 3,691 3,412 Subordinated debt securities 52,028 49,745 41,708 Total liabilities 1,281,923 1,196,494 1,126,061 Equity Share capital 1,152 1,086 1,026 Share premium 54,656 43,563 31,855 Statutory reserve 109 103 103 Other reserves 1,344 1,543 1,865 Retained earnings 88,928 77,795 75,019 Total equity 146,189 124,090 109,868 Total liabilities and equity 1,428,112 1,320,584 1,235,929





Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 881,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



