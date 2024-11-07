Trading statement 9M 2024

Organic pro forma sales growth of 9%, including 11% in the third quarter. Full-year organic sales growth outlook now expected at the upper end of the 7-8% range and the adjusted EBITDA margin confirmed between 35.5-36.5%.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO: “We continue to execute strongly across the business. Supportive, broad-based demand coupled with strong innovation and commercial focus drive higher market penetration. Novonesis’ biosolutions are increasingly requested by customers to make their products and processes healthier and more efficient, with less environmental impact. With 9% organic sales growth after the first nine months, good realization of cost synergies and a solid path to realize sales synergies, Novonesis is setting the foundation for further value creation ahead.”

Pro forma sales performance (9M comments unless otherwise indicated)

Novonesis realized 9% pro forma organic sales growth for the first 9M 2024 (Q3 11%). Volumes increased ~7%, and pricing contributed ~2%. Pro forma sales amounted to EUR 2,964.1 million, an increase of 6% (organic 9%, currency -2%, M&A -1%). Emerging markets grew 14% organically, and developed markets increased 6%. Q3 sales growth was strong and positively impacted by customers' order timing.

Food & Health Biosolutions realized pro forma organic sales growth of 8% for 9M 2024 (Q3 11%). Pro forma sales were EUR 1,337.1 million, an increase of 3% (organic 8%, currency -2%, M&A -3% from the merger-related divestment of the lactase enzyme business). Food & Beverages grew 9% (Q3 11%) organically, and Human Health increased 3% (Q3 11%), in line with expectations.

Planetary Health Biosolutions realized pro forma organic sales growth of 9% for 9M 2024 (Q3 12%). Pro forma sales were EUR 1,627.0 million, an increase of 8% (organic 9%, currency -1%). Household Care grew 15% (Q3 13%) organically and Agriculture, Energy & Tech grew 7% (Q3 12%) organically.

Reported (IFRS) sales performance (Chr. Hansen included as of January 29, 2024)

Novonesis reported 9% organic sales growth in 9M 2024 according to IFRS reporting. Reported sales in EUR were 2,852.1 million (9M 2023: EUR 1,785.1) million). Please see Appendix 2 for further details.

Pro forma Reported (IFRS) Organic sales growth, % 9M 2024 9M 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Total sales 9% 6% 11% 8% 9% 5% 11% 8% Food & Health Biosolutions 8% 6% 11% 9% 8% -2% 11% 7% Food & Beverages 9% 6% 11% 9% 9% -1% 11% 7% Human Health 3% 6% 11% 8% 6% -7% 11% 6% Planetary Health Biosolutions 9% 6% 12% 8% 10% 10% 12% 9% Household Care 15% 3% 13% 6% 15% 3% 13% 6% Agriculture, Energy & Tech 7% 8% 12% 8% 7% 19% 12% 11%





































2024 outlook*

Year-on-year, the second half of the year is expected to grow stronger than the first half. The third quarter sales growth was strong and benefitted from order timing. Following this development, Novonesis now expects full-year organic sales growth to be at the upper end of the 7-8% range, and the adjusted EBITDA margin is confirmed to be between 35.5-36.5%. Both Food & Health Biosolutions and Planetary Health Biosolutions are expected to grow at around the same level as indicated for the Group.

* The outlook 2024 is based on 12 months’ pro forma numbers for the consolidated business. The 2024 Reported (IFRS) numbers for organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin are expected to be similar, i.e. the same outlook. Refer to Company Announcement no. 21 – June 17, 2024, for further details.





