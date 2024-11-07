Ignitis Group’s financial calendar 2025

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces its financial calendar for 2025, including the dates of the General Meetings of Shareholders:

26 February 2025: (i) Integrated Annual Report 2024 assessed by auditors with limited assurance report on sustainability information, audited annual financial statements for 2024, and proposed allocation of profit (loss)

(ii) Twelve months 2024 interim report 26 March 2025: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 8 April 2025: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 9 April 2025: Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 14 May 2025: First three months 2025 interim report 13 August 2025: First six months 2025 interim report 10 September 2025: Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (regarding the potential allocation of dividends for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2025) 23 September 2025: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 24 September 2025: Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 12 November 2025: First nine months 2025 interim report

In addition, the Group expects to announce the Strategic Plan 2025–2028 in Q2 2025.

The Group expects to announce its financial results at around 9:00 am Vilnius / 7:00 am London time on the above-mentioned dates. Upon its publication, the Group will organize earnings calls for investors and analysts. The Group will inform about each earnings call separately through the stock exchanges.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the Group’s ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – GDR) should consider the specifics of GDR regulation, market differences and consult with GDR issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon, link ), its authorized party or their securities manager regarding the timing of the right to receive dividends, and other relevant aspects.

The Group will notify in due time the market of any changes to the above information.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Laura Beganskienė

+370 654 24958

laura.beganskiene@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt